Estancia 460
Salads
- Ensalada Mista$14.00
Arcadian mixed greens, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, and homemade dressing
- Salad 460$16.00
Tuna salad, romaine, avocado, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, and oregano vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$20.00
Golden beets, marcona almonds, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, and sherry vinaigrette
- Calamari Salad$24.00
Grilled, tomato onion salsa, Arcadian mixed greens, and lemon vinaigrette
- Verano$22.00
Chicken, bacon, avocado, corn, Gorgonzola, tomatoes, chickpeas, greens, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Peppercorn Shrimp$26.00
Baby arugula, white bean salsa, and lemon mustard dressing
- Steak Salad$28.00
Baby arugula, tomato onion salsa, chimichurri and crostini
Items available all day
- Parillada for Two$72.00
Grilled strip steak, hanger steak, chicken, chorizo, roasted potatoes, chimichurri, and tomato onion salad
Pasta
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$11.00
Melted havarti cheese on country bread and fries
- Kid's Milanesa$12.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast with fries
- Kid's Pasta$12.00
With choice of plain, butter, tomato sauce or pesto
- Kid's Burger$16.00
Plain burger, brioche bun, fries
- Kid's Pizza$18.00
With tomato sauce and mozzarella
Sides
- Side Bacon$10.00
- Side Broccoli$10.00
- Side Cherry Tomatoes$3.00
- Side Chimichurri$1.50
- Side Chipotle Mayo$1.50
- Side Fries$10.00
- Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Side Grilled Asparagus$10.00
- Side Grilled Bread$4.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Side Grilled Salmon$18.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$14.00
- Side Grilled Steak$18.00
- Side Jalapeños$3.00
- Side Mesclun Salad$10.00
- Side Olive Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Side Pesto$2.00
- Side Prosciutto$6.00
- Side Quinoa$8.00
- Side Roasted Potatoes$10.00
- Side Salsa Verde$4.00
- Side Sausage$10.00
- Side Sauteed Spinach$10.00
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$7.00
- Side Sopressata$6.00
- Side Tomato and Onion Salad$10.00
- Side Tomato Bruschetta$5.00
- Side Tomato sauce$3.00
Desserts
- Flan$10.00
With dulce de leche
- Crépes$10.00
With dulce de leche and berries
- Chococlate Banana Bread Pudding$10.00
With vanilla gelato
- Tiramisu$10.00
Espresso, mascarpone, rum, cocoa powder
- L'Argentino$10.00
Hazelnut and chocolate gelato with dulce de leche and hot fudge
- Affogato$10.00
Two scoops of vanilla gelato and espresso
- Fragolino$10.00
Two scoops of vanilla gelato and raspberry sauce
- El Higo$10.00
Two scoops of fig gelato with port
- Chefs Choice$20.00
Samplings of our favorites, served family style
- Gelato$4.00+
Per scoop
- Side Dulce De Leche$4.00
- Side Raspberry Sauce$2.00
- Side Hot Fudge$2.00
Dinner
Picada
Entradas
- Cup Soup of the Day$7.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$9.00
- Marcona Almonds and Olives$14.00
- Chorizo and Cheese$16.00
Chorizo and provolone with charred tomatoes
- One Empanada$9.00
- Empanadas$17.00
Beef manchego and corn with cilantro and jalapeño (one each)
- Grilled Vegetables$17.00
Portabello, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, spinach, and pesto
- Grilled Mozzarella$18.00
Lightly breaded, grilled, pesto drizzle, and tomatoes
- Fried Calamari$20.00
Chipotle aioli
- Burrata$22.00
Grilled baguette, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt
- Garlic Shrimp$22.00
Butter, olive oil, lemon, and parsley
Ensaladas
Pasta
Dinner Pizza
- Pizza Classico$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce and fresh basil
- Pizza Italiano$24.00
Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, plum tomato sauce and arugula
- Pizza Latina$24.00
Chicken, havarti, corn, fresh tomatoes, red onions and cilantro pesto
- Pizza Funghi$23.00
Mushrooms, Manchego, plum tomato sauce and fresh rosemary
- Pizza Bolognese$23.00
Plum tomato meat sauce and Manchego
- Pizza Bianco$25.00
Mozzarella, manchego, Gorgonzola and goat cheeses, topped with spinach
Milanesas Caseras
- Milanesa Original$22.00
Tomato bruschetta
- Milanesa A Caballo$22.00
Two sunny-side-up eggs
- Milanesa Palta$24.00
Avocado, cherry tomatoes, and onions
- Milanesa Mista$22.00
Mixed greens and cabbage on top
- Milanesa Caprese$23.00
Mozzarella, tomato, and basil
- Milanesa Napolitana$24.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
- Milanesa Chilaquiles$22.00
Salsa verde, tortilla chips, jalapeños, and crema
Principales
- Gauchita$22.00
Hamburger, caramelized onions, mozzarella, chimichurri, brioche bun, and fries
- Organic Half Chicken$30.00
Roasted, served with grilled polenta and fried brussels sprouts in honey paprika
- Parmesan Crusted Chicken$28.00
Garlic mashed potatoes and burst tomatoes
- Striped Bass$30.00
Pan-seared with lemon-ginger drizzle over roasted corn, red pepper, onions, and cilantro salad with a zucchini carrot fritter
- Salmon$32.00
Avocado salsa and seasonal vegetable quinoa
- Hanger Steak$32.00
Lime, butter and cumin marinade, sautéed arugula, and Cajun potatoes
- 12 Oz Strip Steak$36.00
Mashed potatoes and chimichurri
- Rib-Eye$38.00
Pan-seared with butter and roasted garlic, grilled asparagus, Kalamata olive and mashed potatoes
- Parillada for Two$72.00
Grilled strip steak, hanger steak, chicken, chorizo, roasted potatoes, chimichurri, and tomato onion salad
- Bistecca Sandwich$28.00
Grilled strip steak, melted mozzarella, chimichurri, and toasted baguette
Sides
Bar
Mocktails
- Virgin Rosalita$10.00
Hibiscus rose cordial, lime, soda water
- Blood Orange$10.00
Blood orange, lime, mint soda water
- Passion Fruit 'Mojito$10.00
Passion fruit, lime, mint soda water
- Apple Jacks$10.00
Lyre's non-alcoholic Italian orange and aperitif rosso, apple, cinnamon, lyre's non-alcoholic sparkling wine