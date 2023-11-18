Estelle Nashville 814 Woodland St
BEER/CIDER
- Michelob Ultra 6-pack$11.50
- Bud Light 6-pack$11.50
- Miller Lite 6-pack$11.50
- Wiseacre Tiny Bomb 6-pack$13.50
A Czech Style pilsner brewed in Memphis, TN
- Tailgate Orange Wheat 6-pack$13.50
An American Wheat Ale brewed with all-natural orange, brewed, right here, in Nashville, TN
- Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA 4-pack$20.00
A local hazy IPA with heavy citrus notes and piney bitterness
WINE
- WEDDING REHEARSAL TOAST$25.00
Estelle will provide a sparkling wine for your rehearsal. This service is strictly provided prior to venue rental time.
- 2 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Suite$50.00
Four bottles of bubbly, with an assortment of juices to mix with. Cheers!
- Freixenet Prosecco- BTL$25.00
SPIRITS
Estelle Nashville 814 Woodland St Location and Ordering Hours
(559) 284-2832
Open now • Closes at 1AM