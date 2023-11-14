Skip to Main content
Daily Specials Menu
Estes Express Cafe
Lunch
Beverages
Grab & Go
Catering
Special
Easley Sandwich
Off the Grill
From the Garden
Sides
Lunch
Special
Special
$4.95
Entree only
$3.40
Special side only
$1.25
Easley Sandwich
JR Club
$4.95
The universal wrap
$4.50
Garden club wrap
$4.50
Turkey panini
$4.50
Easley Deli
$4.00
Side Upgrade
$1.00
Off the Grill
Burger
$4.50
Pollo Loco
$4.50
Grilled Cheese
$2.50
Tenders & fries
$4.50
PB&J
$2.25
Quesadilla
$3.25
Side Upgrade
$1.00
Add Bacon
$1.25
From the Garden
Small
$2.95
Large
$5.75
Chicken Salad
$2.00
Sides
Veg du jour
$1.25
Fries
$1.25
Side salad
$2.25
Cup of soup
$1.85
Bowl of soup
$2.50
Chicken Tender
$1.00
Side Upgrade
$1.00
Beverages
Drinks
12oz coffee
$1.00
16oz coffee
$1.25
16 oz Fountain/ Tea
$1.50
32 oz Fountain/ Tea
$2.00
20oz Estes cup refill
$0.75
Can soda
$1.00
Bottled water
$1.00
Juice
$1.50
Gatorade
$2.00
Red Bull
$2.25
Empty Cup
$0.35
Grab & Go
Desserts
Cookie
$0.50
Big Cookie
$1.75
Brownie
$1.75
Natures Bakery
$1.00
Dressing
$0.25
Grab & GO
Yogurt Parfait
$2.50
Fruit cup
$1.75
Whole fruit
$0.90
Chips
$0.50
Trail Mix
$0.75
Tredegar Boxed Lunch Delivery
$11.00
Catering
Box Lunch
Box Lunch
$9.00
Catering Drink
$2.00
Estes Express Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(804) 338-8499
3901 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230
Open now
• Closes at 1:45PM
All hours
