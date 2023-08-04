Estrella Cocina
ENSALADA Y SOPA
ENSALADA DE CASA
nopales, peanuts, jicama, citrus, fennel & creamy jalapeno dressing
ENSALADA DE ASADA
gems, carne asada, radish, avocado, queso, pico de gallo & lime vinaigrette
CESAR PARA DOS
whole leaf romaine Caesar salad for two, anchovy, parmesan, lemon & olive oil
SOPA DE FIDEO
tomatoes, chipotle broth, chicken, toasted vermicelli, avocado & cotija
ANTOJITOS y ENTRADAS
TOTOPOS Y SALSA
crispy nixtamal corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, salsa
GUACAMOLE CLASSICO
avocado, fresh lime, pico de gallo, serrano, chips or
TRES FAVORITAS
salsa chipotle, roasted queso poblano, guacamole &
TOTOPOS CON CHILE
baked chips, spicy salsa de Arbol, cotija, onion,
ALBONDIGA
beef, chorizo, and rice meatballs, & salsa ranchero
CARNE AL PASTOR
grilled achiote marinated pork tenderloin, roasted
HUEVOS DE CAJA
pearl crisp corn tortilla, black bean, poached eggs, salsa cilantro & queso chihuahuaonion, pineapple
TAMAL DE HOY
two seasonally inspired tamales
FUNDITO
baked chorizo, roasted mushrooms, queso chihuahua, pico de gallo & grilled tortillas
EMPANADAS DE BIRRIA DE RES
shredded beef birria, adobo, pickled cabbage & crema
VEGETALES CON ACEITE DE CHILE
roasted seasonal vegetables & cascabel chile oil
ENMOLADAS CON POLLO
folded corn tortillas, mole poblano, roasted chicken & sesame
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
chicken and queso chihuahua filled flour tortillas, crema, cotija & avocado
ELOTE EN VASO
baked corn, aioli, lime, cilantro, cotija & smoked chiles
FRIJOLES PUERCOS
braised beans, mexican lager, chorizo, bacon, queso fresco & salsa escabeche
QUESADILLAS DE ESPARAGOS
grilled asparagus, queso, Oaxaca, caramaelized onions & salsa cilantro
CHILES TOREADOS
blistered jalapenos, serrano, bacon and onion
OSTRAS
three petit oysters on the half shell, tequila-lime granita & fresh Serrano
TOSTADOS DE CALAMARES
crisp calamari, chile-lime salt, green cabbage, chipotle aioli & black bean
CAMARONES A LA DIABLO
crisp masa covered shrimp, salsa tomato, garlic & spicy arbol chiles
TACOS DE BAJA
beer battered mahi-mahi, lime aoli, cabbage, pico de gallo
COCTEL DE CAMERON
local shrimp, spicy tomato broth, cucumber, avocado, red onion & citrus
GARRAS DE CANGREJO
chilled poached snow crab claws, chipotle butter & fresh lime
CEVICHE
PESCADO CLASSIC
gulf snapper, fresh lime, serrano, tomato, red onion & cilantro
CEVICHE DE MARISCOS Y COCO
local shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, coconut milk, lime & habanero
CEVICHE VERDE
snapper, calamari, tomatillo, cilantro, lime & jalapeno
TOSTADOS DE CEVICHE
pescsado classico, black beans, chili oil, micro cilantro
ENTRADAS ESPECIALES MAS GRANDES
POLLO MEXICANA
chili, garlic, and spice marinated and chargrilled whole chicken, fresh corn tortillas, roasted new potatoes, guacamole, salsa verde, salsa arbol & salsa escabeche
CARNITAS DE DOS MANERAS
slow cooked traditional pork carnitas, carnitas-style baby back ribs, pineapple-citrus glaze, salsa verde, arroz Mexicana, frijoles negros & grilled baby onions
MEZCLA DE MARISCOS
local shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi
VERDURAS DE TEMPORADA
sweet potato, squash, poblano relleno, mushrooms
CARNE MIXTA
grilled carne asada, cochinita pibil, chorizo, birria de res
POSTRES
HELADO DE MANGO
mango whip & chocolate dipped frozen mango
BIZCOCHOS BORRACHOS CON TRES LECHES
vanilla cake trifle with lemon pineapple, tequila-lemon syrup, vanilla whip cream & cinnamon whip
EMPANADAS DE PLATANOS
caramalized bananas & Mexican hot chocolate
SOPAPILLA
cinnamon-sugar coated crisps, pastry cream, & dulce de leche