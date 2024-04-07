Eugene's Hot Chicken - Hoover 3232 Galleria Circle
Entrées
- Jumbo Chicken Tenders$12.50
3 Tenders served with your choice of heat level, side, and dipping sauce, topped off with pickles.
- Traditional Wings$11.00
- All Flats$14.00
- All Drums$14.00
- Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.00
- Popcorn Chicken$10.50
- Pork Chop with One Side$9.00
- 2 Pork Chop with Two Sides$12.00
- Catfish Fillet with Two Sides$14.00
- Two Catfish Fillets with Two Sides$16.00
- Loaded Chicken Fries$14.00
- Surf & Turf$17.00
- Egg Rolls$14.00
- Grilled Tenders$12.50
- Veggie Plate$10.00
Sammiches
Birds
Chicken & Waffles
Buckets
- 12 Pieces Jumbo Wings$28.00
- 12 Pieces Jumbo Tenders$28.00
- 24 Pieces Jumbo Wings$44.00
- 24 Pieces Jumbo Tenders$44.00
- 36 Pieces Jumbo Wings$81.00
- 36 Pieces Jumbo Tenders$81.00
- 25 Pieces Traditional Wings$32.50
- 50 Pieces Traditional Wings$75.00
- 75 Pieces Traditional Wings$122.50
- Boneless Thighs$32.00
- 12 Pieces Bird$28.00
Sauces
Sides
- French Fries$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes/Gravy$3.00Out of stock
- Southern Slaw$3.00
- Kickin' Collard Greens$3.00
- Cornbread$3.00
- Skillet Beans$3.00
- Fried Pickled Okra$3.00
- Baked Potato Salad$3.00
- Deviled Eggs$4.50
- Creamy Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Pimento Cheese$3.00Out of stock
- Banana Pudding$3.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Mixed Fruit$3.00
Salads
Family Meal Deal
Chicken Only
Discounted Items
Catering Menu
Catering Menu - Catering Menu
- Chicken Sliders With Slaw & Pickle$325.00
Serves 20
- Hefty Portion for 15$180.00
- Hefty Portion for 25$325.00
2 large platters of tenders or wings, 2 large sides, 1 large salad, 2 gallons of tea. Choice of dipping sauce, dressing and heat levels serves up to 25
- Hefty Portion for 50$625.00
4 large platters of tenders or wings, 5 large sides, 2 large salads, 5 gallons of tea. Choice of dipping sauce, dressing and heat levels. Serves up to 50
Catering Menu - Salads
Catering Menu - Desserts
Catering Menu - Sides
- Half Pan Southern Coleslaw$35.00
- Half Pan Skillet Beans$35.00
- Half Pan Mashed Potatoes/Gravy$35.00
- Half Pan Creamy Mac & Cheese$40.00
- Half Pan Kickin' Collard Greens$35.00
- Half Pan Baked Potato Salad$35.00
- Half Pan Cornbread$35.00
- Half Pan Cookies$32.00
- Half Pan Fried Pickled Okra$35.00
- Half Pan Deviled Eggs$35.00
- Half Pan Banana Pudding$35.00
- Half Pan Mixed Fruit$35.00
