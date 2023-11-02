Eunice Catering - Thanksgiving
Pickup Time
All orders will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Please let us know when to expect you.
Family Style To-Go
All items will be cold and include heating instructions. No substitutions or modifications. All prices include tax.
- Crawfish & Cornbread Stuffing$86.00
feeds 8-10
- Sweet Potato Casserole$82.00
with Pecan Streusel, feeds 8-10
- Smoked Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$38.00
includes popcorn rice. 1 quart, feeds 4
- Urban Harvest Ragout$82.00
feeds 8-10
- Beet & Bleu Cheese Salad$60.00
feeds 8-10
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$82.00
feeds 8-10
- Bread Pudding$65.00
feeds 8-10
