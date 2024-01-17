Skip to Main content
Eureka Sandwich & Delivery
Eureka Sandwich & Delivery
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
Drinks
Food
Sandwiches
Turkey Breast Sandwich
$10.95
Roast Beef Sandwich
$10.95
Black Forest Ham Sandwich
$10.95
Salami Sandwich
$10.95
Chips
Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
$2.95
Honey Dijon Potato Kettle Chips
$2.95
Barbecue Potato Kettle Chips
$2.95
Jalapeno Potato Kettle Chips
$2.95
Sea Salt Potato Kettle Chips
$2.95
Hot Cheetos
$2.95
Cool Ranch Doritos
$2.95
Nacho Cheese Doritos
$2.95
Drinks
San Pellegrino
San Pellegrino Limonata
$2.95
San Pellegrino Aranciata
$2.95
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosa
$2.95
Classic Sodas
Pepsi
$2.45
Diet Pepsi
$2.45
Mug Root Beer
$2.45
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
$2.45
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Zero Sugar
$2.45
La Croix
Lemon La Croix
$2.45
Razz-Cranberry La Croix
$2.45
Key Lime La Croix
$2.45
