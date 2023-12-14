Visit Us Today!
Even Keel - Las Olas 1109 E Las Olas Blvd.
FOOD
Raw Bar
- Florida Stone Crab$10.00+
- Conch Salad$15.00
fresno, red onion, sweet pepper, cilantro, cucumber, lime
- Fish Dip$14.00
pickled vegetables, old bay saltines, tortilla chips, housemade hot sauce
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$22.00
1/2 dozen jumbo peel and eat shrimp, dill aioli, cocktail sauce, lemon
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
local citrus, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, radish, coconut milk
- Hamachi Poke$16.00
cucumber, edamame, sesame chili, yuzu, cashew
Hot Line
- Biscuit$7.00
- Brussel Sprouts$14.00
nuoc cham, cashews, cilantro, chive
- Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
- Crab Guacamole$16.00
red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro, crispy garlic
- Conch Beignets$13.00
remoulade, lemon, pickled red onion
- Chicken Liver Pate$12.00
rosemary, apple, grilled bread, apricot & fresno marmalade
- Pumpkin Soup$14.00
- Grilled Oyster$14.00
lemon herb butter, garlic, parmesan
- Octopus$27.00
spiced carrot puree, pickled carrot & cabbage, chorizo, chili spiced honey
- Blackened Fish Sandwich$19.00
pickled cabbage slaw, tomatillo poblano crema, avocado
- Adult Grilled Cheese$18.00
brie, truffle, blue crab, mango marmalade
- Double Burger$20.00
artisan cheddar, Benton's bacon, onion jam, EK sauce, house fries
- Hot Lobster Roll$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
- Fish & Chips$25.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar tartar sauce*, lemon
- Clam Pasta$26.00
spaghetti with middle neck clams, bacon, english peas, lemon, white wine, parsley, poached egg
- Roasted Chicken$26.00
brussel sprout mashed potato, balsamic pickled eggplant, roasted carrot, thyme jus
- Snapper$38.00
- Swordfish$36.00
stewed white beans, braised mushroom, english peas, cipollini onion, pea tendril, cashew butter
- Lobster Risotto$29.00
- Fries$5.00
house cut fries, ketchup
- Truffle Parm Fries$7.00
house cut fries, truffle oil, parmesan, parsley, ketchup
Desserts
DRINKS
Specialty Cocktails
- Boomboclaat Rum Punch$15.00
appleton rum, wray & nephew rum, cherry, pineapple, orange, allspice
- Even Keel Old Fashioned$16.00
redemption bourbon, citrus saccharum, sugar-in-raw, aromatics
- Gin Cucumber Gimlet$15.00
your choice gin, cucumber extract, lime
- Go Man Go$15.00
glendalough botanical gin, mango, turmeric, ginger, tarragon
- Guava Lava$15.00Out of stock
- House Mules$14.00
fever tree ginger beer, lime, mint
- IYKYK$13.00
- La Playa Negroni$16.00
- Margarita$13.00
espolon tequila, fresh lime, agave, sea salt
- Papa Loves Blondes$14.00
papa's pilar blonde rum, watermelon, fresh mint, lime, bubbles
- Pina Colada$15.00
- Pinky & The Brain$14.00
glendalough pink gin, fresh watermelon, grapefruit, pear juices, rosemary & ginger
- Salt & the Sea$14.00
frozen paloma, casa mexico tequila, passion fruit, lime
- Vodka Cucumber Gimlet$15.00
your choice vodka, cucumber extract, lime