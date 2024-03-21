EverSpring Modern Chinese
FOOD 菜品
Appetizer 前菜
Main Course 主菜
- 8.Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$16.00
Contains: peanut (can be removed on request), chicken, chili peppers, scallion, ginger, garlic
- 9.Rainbow Shrimp 彩虹虾$19.00
Contains: shrimp
- 10.Crispy Beef 焦炒牛肉$19.00
- 11.Mongolian Beef 葱爆牛肉$18.00
- 12.Orange Chicken 橙皮鸡$16.00
- 13.Broccoli Beef 芥兰牛肉$18.00
- 14.Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡$16.00
- 15.Dry Chili Chicken 辣子鸡$17.00
- 16.Braised Pork Ball 红烧狮子头$20.00
- 17.Braised Pork Hock 冰糖肘子$25.00
- 18.Guo Bao Pork 锅包肉$19.00
- 19.Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡$16.00
- 20.House Special Chow Mein 本店炒面$15.00
Contains: shrimp, chicken, beef, scallion, onion, carrots, egg noodles
- 21.Veggie Chow Mein 素炒面$12.00
- 22.House Special Fried Rice 本店炒饭$15.00
- 23.Veggie Fried Rice 素炒饭$12.00
- 24.Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐$15.00
- 25.Stir-fry Mixed Veggie 炒时蔬$15.00
Contains: tofu, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, baby bok choy
Housemade 面点
EverSpring Location and Ordering Hours
(657) 660-5190
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM