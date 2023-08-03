Whealthy Tustin Market Place 2943 El Camino Real
Signature
Cream Pasta
$14.95
Spaghetti with our signature cream sauce, parmesan cheese, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, and onions.
Seafood Pasta
$14.95
Packed with flavor, enjoy our spaghetti with shrimp and our vongole inspired spicy sauce, topped of with parmesan cheese.
Stir Fry Chicken
$14.95
Tender chicken thighs, mushrooms, onions, and peppers with our spicy soy sauce served with steamed rice.
Whealthy Fried Rice
$14.95
Our signature fried rice with chicken, shrimp, served with dried seaweed and a sunny-side-up egg.
Egg Ram Don
$14.95
Our custom black bean sauce with egg noodles, pork, shrimp, and served with a sunny-side-up egg.
Seafood Risotto
$14.95
Our signature cream sauce tossed with white rice, a medley of seafood, and fresh veggies, topped off with parmesan cheese.
BYO Online
Create your own fresh deliciousness with the ingredients of your own choices finished with one or a mix of our special crafted sauces.
