Evie's Luau Ashtabula, OH
Food
Kalua Pork w/ Cabbage Plate
Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our delicious mac salad and our fresh Kalua pork.
Aloha BBQ Chicken Plate
Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our homemade mac salad, and our delicious aloha chicken.
Lucky Beef Plate
Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our homemade mac salad, and our delicious aloha beef.
Mixed Plate
Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our delicious and fresh mac salad, and your choice of two proteins. Choose between our Aloha Chicken, Aloha Beef, and Kalua Pork
Missy Spam Bowl
Kalua Pork w/ Cabbage Bowl
One scoop of steamed rice, one scoop of our delicious mac salad and our fresh Kalua Pork.
Aloha BBQ Chicken Bowl
One scoop of steamed rice with our delicious aloha chicken.
Lucky Beef Bowl
One scoop of steamed rice with our delicious aloha beef.
Boba
Vanilla
A rich and creamy ice blended vanilla boba
Strawberry
A rich and creamy ice blended strawberry boba
Cookies & Cream
Who doesn't love cookies & cream?
Coconut
A rich and creamy ice blended coconut boba
Taro
Miko's favorite! This is a purple sweet potato that reminds me of fruit loops cereal milk. A very fruity & creamy taste.
Kona Mocha Coffee
Kona mocha coffee (caffeinated)