EVOS Carrollwood
EVOS MENU
Feel Great Burgers
- EVOS Steakburger$8.99
Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo
- EVOS Beyond Burger$10.99
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard
- Wild Salmon Burger$8.49
Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh dill spread
- Veggie Grill Burger$8.29
Savory veggie burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, fresh hass avocado, california ranch
- Grilled Chicken BLT$8.99
All natural Airbaked™ chicken breast, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Crispy Chicken BLT$8.99
Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Chipotle Blackbean Burger$8.29
Spicy blackbean burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
- Chipotle Turkey Burger$8.29
100% white meat lean turkey burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
Nutri Bowls
- Asian Chili Mahi$12.99
Wild caught mahi filet, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Asian Chili Chicken$11.99
All natural roasted chicken breast, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Green Mesa Chicken$12.99
All natural roasted chicken breast, natural bacon, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Green Mesa Blackbean$11.99
Spicy blackbean burger, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Moroccan Veggie$11.49
Savory chopped veggie patty, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Moroccan Steakburger$12.49
Naturally raised beef steakburger, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Mediterranean Chicken Lemonati$11.99
All natural roasted chicken breast, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Mediterranean Mahi Lemonati$12.99
Wild caught mahi filet, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Great Gourmet Wraps
- Turkey Avocado$8.99
100% white meat lean turkey burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
- Garden Avocado$8.99
Savory veggie burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
- Spicy Thai Salmon$9.49
Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
- Spicy Thai Chicken$9.49
All natural chicken breast, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
- Beyond Spicy Thai$10.99
Our signature plant-based burger, 20 gr proten, GMO/soy free, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap
- Bacon Chicken Caesar$9.99
All natural chicken breast, natural bacon, organic field greens and leaf lettuce, shaved Parmesan, 5-star Caesar dressing, 7-grain wrap
- Adobo Black Bean$8.99
Spicy blackbean burger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap
- Adobo Steak$9.99
Naturally raised beef steakburger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap
- Buffalo Bacon Chicken$9.49
Airbaked™ chicken strips, natural bacon, sweet & spicy buffalo dressing, leaf lettuce, tomato, 7-grain wrap
Hand Tossed Salads
- Santa Ana Chicken Caesar$10.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, 5-star caesar dressing
- Santa Ana Caesar$7.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, 5-star caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$7.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- Mediterranean Salad w/Chicken$11.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- Asian Crispy Chicken$10.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
- Spicy Asian Salad$7.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
- Strawberry Walnut Salad$8.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
- Strawberry Walnut Salad w/Chicken$11.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
- Small Green Salad$3.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, onion, shaved Parmesan cheese, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Guilt-free Snacks
- All American Dog$6.49
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, ketchup, yellow mustard
- Monterey Dog$7.99
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, fresh hass avocado, tomato, onion, spicy chipotle aioli
- Good Bad Dog$7.99
All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, natural/hormone/antibiotic-free bacon, aged cheddar, sweet tangy bbq
- Vegan Corn Dog$3.49
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
- Airbaked Chicken Strips 3pc$7.99
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
- Airbaked Chicken Strips 4pc$9.99
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
- Organic Soups$4.99
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
Shakes
- NEW!! LRG Pumpkin Spice$4.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & pumpkin spice (vegetarian)
- NEW!! SMALL Pumpkin Spice$3.49
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & pumpkin spice
- LRG Strawberry Banana$4.99
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
- LRG Mango Passion$4.99
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
- LRG Organic Vanilla$4.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)
- LRG Organic Cappuccino$4.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)
- LRG Organic Chocolate$4.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)
- LRG Strawberry Vanilla$4.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, vanilla & strawberry
- LRG Caramel Cappuccino$4.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, European roast & caramel
- LRG Black Forest Cake$4.99Out of stock
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & black cherry
- LRG Cinnamon Bun in a Cup$4.99Out of stock
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & cinnamon bun
- LRG Brown Butter Toffee$4.99Out of stock
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & brown butter toffee
- LRG Chocolate Peppermint$4.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & peppermint
Lemonades
Drinks
Extras
- +Cheddar$0.69
Add natural aged cheddar
- +Vegan Cheese$0.99
Add vegan smoked gouda cheese
- +Bacon$1.49
Add Airbaked, uncured, nitrate-free bacon ... only available at EVOS
- +Avocado$0.99
Add freshly cut hass avocado
- +Add Patty$3.99
Add another patty to double your protein
- +Sub Beyond$2.00
Substitute for our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free
- +Sub Mahi$2.00
Substitute for our wild caught mahi filet
- Patty Only$5.99
If you wish to only have any EVOS protein by itself
Healthy Kids
Canine Cravings
VEGAN KITCHEN VR
Vegan Burgers
- EVOS Beyond Burger$13.99
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard
- NEW!! BBQ Rodeo Burger$13.99
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, BBQ sauce, roasted kale, grilled onions, smoked gouda
- Veggie Garden Burger$10.49
Savory veggie burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, fresh hass avocado, herb dill spread
- NEW!! Crispy Phish Sandwich$11.49
Crispy plant based "phish", leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, herb dill spread
- Chipotle Blackbean Burger$8.29
Spicy blackbean burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
Vegan Bowls
- Beyond Asian Chili$15.99
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- NEW!! Chick'n Asian Chili$14.99
Our signature plant-based Chick'n tenders, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Green Mesa Blackbean$14.99
Spicy blackbean burger, chipotle aioli, roasted corn & black bean medley, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- NEW!! Green Mesa Chick'n$14.99
Crispy plant based Chick'n tenders, chipotle aioli, roasted corn & black bean medley, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
- Moroccan Veggie$14.99
Savory chopped veggie patty, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Vegan Wraps
- Garden Avocado$11.49
Savory veggie burger, fresh hass avocado, herb dill spread, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
- NEW!! Chick'n Spicy Thai$13.99
Our signature plant-based Chick'n tenders, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap
- Beyond Spicy Thai$13.99
Our signature plant-based burger, 20 gr proten, GMO/soy free, spicy peanut & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap
- Adobo Black Bean$11.49
Spicy blackbean burger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan smoked gouda, 7-grain wrap
Vegan Salads
- Mediterranean Summer (Vegan)$9.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- NEW!! Southwest Taco Salad (Vegan)$13.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, plant based chili, chipotle aioli, haas avocado, red onion, multi grain tortilla chips
- Spicy Asian Salad (Vegan)$9.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
- Strawberry Walnut Salad (Vegan)$10.99
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
- Small Green Salad (Vegan)$4.99
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, onion, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- +Add Vegan Protein$4.99
Add another patty to double your protein
Vegan Shakes
Vegan Airfries & Snacks
- NEW!! Ultimate Chick'n Tenders 4pc$9.99
Our signature Airbaked™ plant-based Chick'n Tenders, 4PC
- NEW!! Ultimate Chick'n Tenders 5pc$10.99
Our signature Airbaked™ plant-based Chick'n Tenders, 5PC
- Vegan Corn Dog$3.49
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
- Organic Soups$5.99
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
- Spicy Buffalo Chick'n Tenders 4pc$10.99
Our signature Airbaked™ plant-based Chick'n Tenders, 4PC
- Spicy Buffalo Chick'n Tenders 5pc$11.99
Our signature Airbaked™ plant-based Chick'n Tenders, 4PC
Vegan Treats!!
- NEW!! Vanilla Bean Gelato with Strawberry (vegan)$5.99
Our I-can't-believe-it's-vegan vanilla bean gelato served with strawberry sauce
- NEW!! I-Scream Sandwich (vegan)$4.99Out of stock
Our vegan ice cream sandwich is made with a scoop of vanilla bean gelato squeezed between 2 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
Hand Squeezed Lemonades
Drinks
VK Game Day Trays
SNACK SHACK VR
Happy Dogs
- Heavenly Chili Dog$9.99
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, organic plant-based chili, chopped onions
- Cheesy Chili Dog$10.49
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, organic plant-based chili, signature cheesy sauce
- Bacon Cheesy Chili Dog$10.99
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, organic plant-based chili, signature cheesy sauce, bacon (hormone/antibiotic/nitrate-free)
- Carolina BBQ Dog$9.99
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, sweet & tangy BBQ, yellow mustard, grilled onions
- Wannabe Chicago Dog$9.99
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, chopped onion
- All American Dog$6.49
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, ketchup, yellow mustard
- Monterey Dog$9.99
All beef 1/4lb hot dog (nitrite/nitrate-free), natural bun, fresh hass avocado, tomato, onion, spicy chipotle aioli
- Good Bad Dog$9.99
All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, natural/hormone/antibiotic-free bacon, aged cheddar, sweet tangy bbq
- Vegan Corn Dog$3.49
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
Sauced & Tossed Strips
- Spicy Thai Strips$14.99
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried), cut, sauced & tossed with spicy peanut & red chili pepper sauce. Served over Airfries
- Raging Buffalo Strips$14.99
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with spicy buffalo sauce. Served over Airfries
- Mesquite Honey Mustard Strips$14.99
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with our famous mesquite honey mustard sauce. Served over Airfries
- Sweet & Tangy BBQ Strips$14.99
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with sweet & tangy BBQ sauce. Served over Airfries
- Prada Gorgonzola Strips$15.99
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with Cali ranch and topped with Gorgonzola crumbles. Served over Airfries
- Garlic Parm Strips$15.99
Airbaked chicken strips (100% breast meat/hormone-free/not deep-fried) cut, sauced & tossed with garlic butter, topped with shaved Parmesan, and oregano. Served over Airfries
Loaded Airfries
- Heavenly Chili Airfries$9.49
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with organic plant-based chili
- Chili Cheesy Airfries$9.99
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with organic plant-based chili and signature cheesy sauce
- Bacon Chili Cheesy Airfries$10.99
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with organic plant-based chili, our signature cheesy sauce and bacon (hormone/antibiotic/nitrate-free)
- Garlic Parm Airfries$8.99
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with garlic butter, shaved Parmesan, and oregano
- Greek Disco Airfries$8.99
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with homemade Lemonati gravy, feta, oregano, and lemon wedge
- Cheesy Bacon Airfries$8.99
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with signature cheese sauce and bacon (hormone/antibiotic/nitrate-free)
- Sooo Cal Airfries$9.99
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with black bean/yellow corn/red pepper medley, fresh hass avocado, chopped tomatoes, and chipotle aioli
- Asian Street Airfries$8.99
Guilt-free Airbaked fries (not deep-fried) topped with spicy peanut & chili pepper sauce and crispy rice noodles
Just Sides
- Airbaked Chicken Strips 3pc$9.99
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
- Airbaked Chicken Strips 4pc$12.49
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
- Organic Soups$5.99
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
Blissful Organic Milkshakes
- NEW!! LRG Pumpkin Spice$5.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & pumpkin spice (vegetarian)
- LRG Chocolate Peppermint$5.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & peppermint
- LRG Black Forest Cake$5.99Out of stock
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, chocolate & black cherry
- LRG Cinnamon Bun in a Cup$5.99Out of stock
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & cinnamon bun
- LRG Brown Butter Toffee$5.99Out of stock
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & brown butter toffee
- LRG Strawberry Vanilla$5.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, vanilla & strawberry
- LRG Caramel Cappuccino$5.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk, European roast & caramel
- LRG Organic Vanilla$5.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)
- LRG Organic Chocolate$5.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)
- LRG Organic Cappuccino$5.99
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)
Lip Smakin' Lemonades
Sweet Finale
- NEW!! Vanilla Bean Gelato with Strawberry (vegan)$4.99
Our I-can't-believe-it's-vegan vanilla bean gelato served with strawberry sauce
- NEW!! Vanilla Bean Gelato with Chocolate$4.99
Our I-can't-believe-it's-vegan vanilla bean gelato served with chocolate sauce
- NEW!! I-Scream Sandwich (vegan)$4.99Out of stock
Our vegan ice cream sandwich is made with a scoop of vanilla bean gelato squeezed between 2 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
- Sweet Potato Airfries & Salted Caramel$5.49