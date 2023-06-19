Exit Zero Ferry Park
Ferry Station Food
Snacks & Salads
Empanadas
Blackened Tuna Bites
Seared ahi tuna, seaweed salad, wasabi aioli, crispy wontons.
Cauliflower Bites
Vegetarian
Crispy Wings
Six large wings dusted in a seasoned flour and served with your choice of sauce: hot guava habanero, hot honey, Thai peanut, BBQ, apricot duck sauce, Buffalo, teriyaki glaze.
Crunchy Asian Salad VG
Red cabbage, red pepper, carrot, snap peas, cilantro, sesame seed, sliced almond, fried wonton, ginger-soy dressing.
Pork Dumplings
Six pork-and-leek dumplings, pan-fried in a soy-ginger broth, topped with chili crisp and green onions.
Sexy Mexi Bowl
Iceberg lettuce, romaine, avocado, shredded cheddar, black beans, Mexican street corn, pico de gallo, chile-lime dressing.
Thai Shrimp & Coconut Soup GF
Sweet & spicy combo with shrimp and mushrooms.
The Pretenders
Vegetarian
Shrimp Cocktail
Cod Nuggets
Chicken Bites
Rice & Noodles
Sandwiches ETC
Kids' Meals
Additional Sides
Lookout Food
Mollusks
Soups & Salads
Small Plates
Mains
Sides
Desserts
Ferry Station Bar
Liquor
Haku
Rocktown Orange
Tito's
Ketel One
Grey Goose
DBL Haku
DBL Rocktown Orange
DBL Tito's
DBL Ketel One
DBL Grey Goose
Nauti Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Grey Whale
Tanqueray
Hendricks
DBL Nauti Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Grey Whale
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Hendricks
Nauti Rum
Havana Rum
Captain Morgan
Appleton 8 Year
Gosling's
DBL Nauti Rum
DBL Havana Rum
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Appleton 8 Year
DBL Gosling's
Libélula
Espolon Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Don Julio
DBL Libelula
DBL Espolon Blanco
DBL Corralejo Reposado
DBL Don Julio
Jack Daniels
Seagrams VO
Jameson
Crown Royal
Southern Comfort
Misunderstood
Skrewball
Old Overholt
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Jameson
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Misunderstood
DBL Skrewball
DBL Old Overhault
Old Forester
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Knob Creek
Famous Grouse
Johnny Walker Black
DBL Old Forester
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Famous Grouse
DBL Johnny Walker Black
Campari
Aperol
Disaronno
St. Germain
Midori
Pimm's #1
Mr. Black
Kahlua
Bailey's
Chambord
Cocktails
Wicked Watermelon
The Cuke
Jalepeno Margarita
Bubbleteani
Paloma
Shoebie
Staycation
Melonball
Between the Sheets
Alabama Slammer
Sex on the Beach
Dirty Banana
Screaming Orgasm
Harvey Wallbanger
Manhattan
Godfather
Negroni
Pink Squirrel
White Russian
Orange Crush
Grapefruit Crush
Watermelon Crush
Ferry Mary
Yea Buoy Bloody
Pride Pleaser
Margarita
Beer
DFT Cape May IPA
DFT New Trail Broken Heels
DFT Behr EZ Livin'
DFT Yuengling
DFT Tonewood Freshies
DFT Dogfish SeaQuench Ale
DFT Cali Squeeze Blood Orange
DFT Victory Summer Love
DFT Sam Adams Summer Ale
DFT Guinness
DFT Michelob Ultra
DFT Coors Light
TsingTao
Corona
Corona Light
Cape May Crushin' It
Mango Cart
Dogfish Head 60 Minute
Miller Lite
Bud Light
Stella Artois
Pacifico
Stateside Surfside Tea
Stateside Lemon Cucumber Mint
Cantina Especial Watermelon
Canteen Pineapple
White Claw Black Cherry
Stateside Orange
NA Athletic Free Wave
NA Athletic Lite
New Trail Broken Heels Hazy IPA
6 Cans For $25
Wine
NA Beverages
Father's Day
Lookout Bar
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Nauti Rum
Pusser's
Gosling's Black Seal
Appleton Estate
Havana Club Silver
Plantation OFTD
Avua Amburana Cachaca
Bacardi Coco
DBL Nauti Rum
DBL Pusser's
DBL Gosling's Black Seal
DBL Appleton Estate
DBL Havana Club Silver
DBL Plantation OFTD
DBL Avua Amburana Cachaca
DBL Bacardi Coco
Tequila
Whiskey
Whistle Pig 10 Year
Michter's
Rittenhouse 100
Old Overholt
Crown Royal
Seagram's VO
Jameson
Green Spot
Suntory
Jack Daniels
Few Whiskey
DBL Whistle Pig 10 Year
DBL Michter's
DBL Rittenhouse 100
DBL Old Overholt
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Jameson
DBL Green Spot
DBL Suntory
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Few Whiskey
Scotch
Oban Little Bay
Laphroaig 10 Year
Talisker Storm
Lagavulin 16 Year
Famous Grouse
Johnnie Walker Black
Glenfiddich
Highland Park 18 Year
Glenlivet 12 Year
DBL Oban Little Bay
DBL Laphroaig 10 Year
DBL Talisker Storm
DBL Lagavulin 16 Year
DBL Famous Grouse
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Highland Park 18 Year
DBL Glenlivet 12 Year
Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Beer
NA Beverages
GLS Wine
GLS Chateau les Vieux Moulins
GLS Castello Di Volpaia
GLS Boneshaker Zinfandel
GLS Pike Road Pinot Noir
GLS Francis Coppola
GLS Routestock Carneros
GLS Elena Walch
GLS Juggernaut
GLS Three Brooms
GLS Les Montys
GLS Pierre Sparr Alsace
GLS Baileyana
GLS Hampton Water
GLS Casa Di Malia
BTL Wine
Chateau les Vieux Moulins
Domaine Saint Gayan
Castello Di Volpaia
Boneshaker Zinfandel
Pike Road Pinot Noir
Jasci
Francis Coppola
Carol Shelton Wild Thing
Buglioni L'Imperfetto
Familia Torres Properties Celeste
Tessier Goldbud El Dorado
Bodegas Bhilar Struggling Vines
Espirit de Pavie
Fontanafredda Serralunga D'Alba
Silver Ghost
Routestock Carneros
Dumol
Jean Max-Roger
Thomas Labille
Elena Walch
Juggernaut
Three Brooms
Jeremie Huchet Clos Les Montys
Pierre Sparr Alsace
Domaine la Damase
Txomin Etxaniz
Familia Torres Pazo Das Bruxas
Di Giovanna
Four Graces
Baileyana
Chateau Peyrassol Cuvee De Commandeurs
Hampton Water
Pierre Sparr Cremant D'Alsace
Casa Di Malia
Lucien Albrecht
Schramsberg
Nicolas Feuillatte
Perrier Jouet
Louis Roederer
Daily Lunch Menu
Snacks & Salads
Crispy Wings
Pork Dumplings
Shrimp Cocktail
Caesar Salad
Sexy Mexi Bowl
