Exit Zero Ferry Park

Ferry Station Food

Snacks & Salads

Empanadas

$15.00

Blackened Tuna Bites

$16.00

Seared ahi tuna, seaweed salad, wasabi aioli, crispy wontons.

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Vegetarian

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Six large wings dusted in a seasoned flour and served with your choice of sauce: hot guava habanero, hot honey, Thai peanut, BBQ, apricot duck sauce, Buffalo, teriyaki glaze.

Crunchy Asian Salad VG

$14.00

Red cabbage, red pepper, carrot, snap peas, cilantro, sesame seed, sliced almond, fried wonton, ginger-soy dressing.

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Six pork-and-leek dumplings, pan-fried in a soy-ginger broth, topped with chili crisp and green onions.

Sexy Mexi Bowl

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, romaine, avocado, shredded cheddar, black beans, Mexican street corn, pico de gallo, chile-lime dressing.

Thai Shrimp & Coconut Soup GF

$11.00

Sweet & spicy combo with shrimp and mushrooms.

The Pretenders

$12.00

Vegetarian

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Cod Nuggets

$13.00

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

$7.50+

Gluten Free

Pad Thai

Gluten Free

Bang Bang Chicken & Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

Ramen Noodles

$18.00Out of stock

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$21.00

Cajun Shrimp Penne

$23.00

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Sandwiches ETC

Boring Chick

$16.00

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Hot Chick

$17.00

Smash Burger

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Plain Smash Burger

$14.00

Kids' Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.50

Kid's Cod Bites

$12.50

Gluten Free

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chx Bites

$12.50

Kids Hot Dog

$11.00

Sweets

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Oreo Monster Mousse

$10.00

Key Lime

$10.00

Additional Sides

tots

$5.00

fries

$5.00

Lookout Food

Mollusks

Oysters On the Half

$21.00

Gluten Free

Clams On the Half

$12.00

Gluten Free

Clams Casino

$16.00

Steamers

$13.00

Gluten Free

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

Gluten Free

Prosecco Mussels

$17.00

Gluten Free

Soups & Salads

Sunset Caesar

$12.00

Gluten Free

Burrata

$15.00

Gluten Free & Vegetarian *Contains Tree Nuts

Stilton Steak Salad

$21.00

Soup & Salads

Stilton Salmon Salad

$21.00

Cajun Crab & Corn Bisque

$12.00

Small Plates

Crab Cake

$21.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Gluten Free

Grilled Tuna

$21.00

Gluten Free

Chicken Pakora

$13.00

Veggie Pakora

$13.00

Vegetarian

Collosal Tempura Shrimp

$18.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Mains

Land & Sea Monster

$29.00

Balsamic Baked Salmon

$32.00

Gluten Free

Fisherman's Pie

$32.00

Steak Frites

$42.00

Scallops

$45.00

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$39.00

Fish-n-Chips

$28.00

The Shroom

$25.00

Vegan

Kid's

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00

Vegetarian

Kid's Crab Cake

$15.00

Kid's Fish-n-Chips

$16.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Vegetarian

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Gluten Free & Vegan

Mushy Peas

$5.00

Gluten Free & Vegan

Naan Bread

$2.00

Vegetarian

Desserts

Orange Blossom Cheesecake

$11.00

Dark Side of the Moon

$11.00

Peanut Butter Bomb

$11.00

*Contains Tree Nut

Ferry Station Bar

Liquor

Haku

$12.00

Rocktown Orange

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Haku

$16.00

DBL Rocktown Orange

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

Nauti Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Grey Whale

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Nauti Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Grey Whale

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Nauti Rum

$11.00

Havana Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Appleton 8 Year

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

DBL Nauti Rum

$16.00

DBL Havana Rum

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Appleton 8 Year

$18.00

DBL Gosling's

$18.00

Libélula

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio

$13.00

DBL Libelula

$16.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$18.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$19.00

DBL Don Julio

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Misunderstood

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Old Overholt

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Misunderstood

$17.00

DBL Skrewball

$17.00

DBL Old Overhault

$16.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Famous Grouse

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Old Forester

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$16.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$21.00

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Disaronno

$13.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Midori

$11.00

Pimm's #1

$10.00

Mr. Black

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cocktails

Wicked Watermelon

$12.00

The Cuke

$12.00

Jalepeno Margarita

$12.00

Bubbleteani

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Shoebie

$12.00

Staycation

$12.00

Melonball

$12.00

Between the Sheets

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Dirty Banana

$12.00

Screaming Orgasm

$12.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Godfather

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Pink Squirrel

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$11.00

Watermelon Crush

$11.00

Ferry Mary

$11.00

Yea Buoy Bloody

$16.00

Pride Pleaser

$12.00

Margarita

Beer

DFT Cape May IPA

$7.00

DFT New Trail Broken Heels

$7.00

DFT Behr EZ Livin'

$7.00

DFT Yuengling

$6.00

DFT Tonewood Freshies

$7.00

DFT Dogfish SeaQuench Ale

$7.00

DFT Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$7.00

DFT Victory Summer Love

$7.00

DFT Sam Adams Summer Ale

$7.00

DFT Guinness

$8.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.00

DFT Coors Light

$6.00

TsingTao

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Cape May Crushin' It

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Stateside Surfside Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Stateside Lemon Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Cantina Especial Watermelon

$6.00

Canteen Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Stateside Orange

$6.00

NA Athletic Free Wave

$6.00

NA Athletic Lite

$6.00

New Trail Broken Heels Hazy IPA

$6.00

6 Cans For $25

$25.00

Wine

Blackboard Cabernet

$10.00+

Simple Life Pinot Noir

$5.00

Ruta 22 Malbec

$10.00+

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$10.00+

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Beach House Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Mas La Chevalière

$10.00+

Jeio Prosecco

$10.00+

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Black Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$6.00

Father's Day

$8 Coors Pitcher

$8.00

$8 Mich Ultra Pitcher

$8.00

Grapefruit Crush

$6.00

Bad Dad Jokes Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Orange Crush

$6.00

Watermelon Crush

$6.00

Lookout Bar

Vodka

Tito's

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Nauti

$12.00

Ocean

$13.00

Boyd & Blair

$14.00

Hanson Mandarin

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL Nauti

$18.00

DBL Ocean

$19.00

DBL Boyd & Blair

$20.00

DBL Hanson Mandarin

$18.00

Gin

Nauti Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Botanist

$14.00

Four Pillars

$14.00

Beefeater Pink

$12.00

DBL Nauti Gin

$18.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Hendrick's

$18.00

DBL Monkey 47

$26.00

DBL Botanist

$20.00

DBL Four Pillars

$20.00

DBL Beefeater Pink

$18.00

Rum

Nauti Rum

$12.00

Pusser's

$12.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$12.00

Appleton Estate

$13.00

Havana Club Silver

$12.00

Plantation OFTD

$12.00

Avua Amburana Cachaca

$12.00

Bacardi Coco

$12.00

DBL Nauti Rum

$18.00

DBL Pusser's

$18.00

DBL Gosling's Black Seal

$18.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$19.00

DBL Havana Club Silver

$18.00

DBL Plantation OFTD

$18.00

DBL Avua Amburana Cachaca

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Coco

$18.00

Tequila

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

1921 Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

$27.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$18.00

DBL 1921 Reposado

$19.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

$40.00

Whiskey

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$16.00

Michter's

$12.00

Rittenhouse 100

$13.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Seagram's VO

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Suntory

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Few Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10 Year

$22.00

DBL Michter's

$18.00

DBL Rittenhouse 100

$19.00

DBL Old Overholt

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Green Spot

$20.00

DBL Suntory

$25.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Few Whiskey

$18.00

Scotch

Oban Little Bay

$15.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$15.00

Talisker Storm

$15.00

Lagavulin 16 Year

$18.00

Famous Grouse

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Highland Park 18 Year

$22.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$15.00

DBL Oban Little Bay

$21.00

DBL Laphroaig 10 Year

$21.00

DBL Talisker Storm

$21.00

DBL Lagavulin 16 Year

$27.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$21.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$21.00

DBL Highland Park 18 Year

$30.00

DBL Glenlivet 12 Year

$21.00

Bourbon

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

Bib & Tucker

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$19.00

DBL Blanton's

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean

$22.00

DBL Bib & Tucker

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe

$12.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Creme de Menthe

$12.00

Sambuca

$14.00

Mozart Choc

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

Aperol

$13.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Fernet-Branca

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Cocktails

Songbird

$14.00

Mermaid

$14.00

Don't Pay the Ferryman

$14.00

Spritz 64

$14.00

Sunset Fizz

$14.00

Ferry Park Swizzle

$14.00

Tobacco Road

$14.00

Beer

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Things

$6.00

Stateside Vodka Soda

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50

GLS Wine

GLS Chateau les Vieux Moulins

$12.00

GLS Castello Di Volpaia

$14.00

GLS Boneshaker Zinfandel

$12.00

GLS Pike Road Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Francis Coppola

$12.00

GLS Routestock Carneros

$12.00

GLS Elena Walch

$12.00

GLS Juggernaut

$12.00

GLS Three Brooms

$12.00

GLS Les Montys

$12.00

GLS Pierre Sparr Alsace

$12.00

GLS Baileyana

$14.00

GLS Hampton Water

$12.00

GLS Casa Di Malia

$12.00

BTL Wine

Chateau les Vieux Moulins

$40.00

Domaine Saint Gayan

$49.00

Castello Di Volpaia

$50.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel

$40.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$40.00

Jasci

$45.00

Francis Coppola

$40.00

Carol Shelton Wild Thing

$50.00

Buglioni L'Imperfetto

$55.00

Familia Torres Properties Celeste

$60.00

Tessier Goldbud El Dorado

$65.00

Bodegas Bhilar Struggling Vines

$75.00

Espirit de Pavie

$80.00

Fontanafredda Serralunga D'Alba

$90.00

Silver Ghost

$90.00

Routestock Carneros

$40.00

Dumol

$49.00

Jean Max-Roger

$51.00

Thomas Labille

$52.00

Elena Walch

$40.00

Juggernaut

$40.00

Three Brooms

$40.00

Jeremie Huchet Clos Les Montys

$40.00

Pierre Sparr Alsace

$40.00

Domaine la Damase

$40.00

Txomin Etxaniz

$50.00

Familia Torres Pazo Das Bruxas

$50.00

Di Giovanna

$55.00

Four Graces

$50.00

Baileyana

$50.00

Chateau Peyrassol Cuvee De Commandeurs

$40.00

Hampton Water

$40.00

Pierre Sparr Cremant D'Alsace

$52.00

Casa Di Malia

$40.00

Lucien Albrecht

$45.00

Schramsberg

$65.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$80.00

Perrier Jouet

$115.00

Louis Roederer

$115.00

Daily Lunch Menu

Snacks & Salads

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Six large wings dusted in a seasoned flour and served with your choice of sauce: hot guava habanero, hot honey, Thai peanut, BBQ, apricot duck sauce, Buffalo, teriyaki glaze.

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Six pork-and-leek dumplings, pan-fried in a soy-ginger broth, topped with chili crisp and green onions.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Sexy Mexi Bowl

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, romaine, avocado, shredded cheddar, black beans, Mexican street corn, pico de gallo, chile-lime dressing.

Cod Bite

$13.00

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Sandwiches & More

Junior Turkey Club

$16.00

Chickie Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Cheesesteak Panini

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Smash Burgers

Hawaiian Smash Burger

$16.00

Black & Blue Smash Burger

$16.00

California

$16.00

Plain Smash Burger

$14.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Bite

$12.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.50

Kid's Fish Bites

$12.50

Kid's Hot Dog

$11.00

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$12.50

Dockside Bar

Beer

DFT Cape May IPA

$7.00

DFT New Trail Broken Heels

$7.00

DFT Behr EZ Livin'

$7.00

DFT Yuengling

$6.00

DFT Tonewood Freshies

$7.00

DFT Dogfish SeaQuench Ale

$7.00

DFT Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$7.00

DFT Victory Summer Love

$7.00

DFT Sam Adams Summer Ale

$7.00

DFT Guinness

$8.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.00

DFT Coors Light

$6.00

TsingTao

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Cape May Crushin' It

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Stateside Surfside Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Stateside Lemon Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Cantina Especial Watermelon

$6.00

Canteen Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Stateside Orange

$6.00

NA Athletic Free Wave

$6.00

NA Athletic Lite

$6.00

New Trail Broken Heels Hazy IPA

$6.00

Bottle/Can

TsingTao

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Cape May Crushin' It

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Stateside Surfside Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Stateside Lemon Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Cantina Especial Watermelon

$6.00

Canteen Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Stateside Orange

$6.00

NA Athletic Free Wave

$6.00

NA Athletic Lite

$6.00

New Trail Broken Heels Hazy IPA

$6.00

Cocktails

Wicked Watermelon

$12.00

The Cuke

$12.00

Jalepeno Margarita

$12.00

Bubbleteani

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Shoebie

$12.00

Staycation

$12.00

Melonball

$12.00

Between the Sheets

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Dirty Banana

$12.00

Screaming Orgasm

$12.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Godfather

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Pink Squirrel

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$11.00

Watermelon Crush

$11.00

Ferry Mary

$11.00

Yea Buoy Bloody

$16.00

Margarita

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Draft

DFT Cape May IPA

$7.00

DFT New Trail Broken Heels

$7.00

DFT Behr EZ Livin'

$7.00

DFT Yuengling

$6.00

DFT Tonewood Freshies

$7.00

DFT Dogfish SeaQuench Ale

$7.00

DFT Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$7.00

DFT Victory Summer Love

$7.00

DFT Sam Adams Summer Ale

$7.00

DFT Guinness

$8.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.00

DFT Coors Light

$6.00

DRT Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Gin

Nauti Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Grey Whale

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Nauti Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Grey Whale

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Disaronno

$13.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Midori

$11.00

Pimm's #1

$10.00

Mr. Black

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Liquor

Haku

$12.00

Rocktown Orange

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Haku

$16.00

DBL Rocktown Orange

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

Nauti Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Grey Whale

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Nauti Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Grey Whale

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Nauti Rum

$11.00

Havana Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Appleton 8 Year

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

DBL Nauti Rum

$16.00

DBL Havana Rum

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Appleton 8 Year

$18.00

DBL Gosling's

$18.00

Libélula

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio

$13.00

DBL Libelula

$16.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$18.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$19.00

DBL Don Julio

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Misunderstood

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Old Overholt

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Misunderstood

$17.00

DBL Skrewball

$17.00

DBL Old Overhault

$16.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Famous Grouse

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Old Forester

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$16.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$21.00

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Disaronno

$13.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Midori

$11.00

Pimm's #1

$10.00

Mr. Black

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Black Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$6.00

Red

Blackboard Cabernet

$10.00+

Simple Life Pinot Noir

$5.00

Ruta 22 Malbec

$10.00+

Rose

Mas La Chevalière

$10.00+

Rum

Nauti Rum

$11.00

Havana Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Appleton 8 Year

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

DBL Nauti Rum

$16.00

DBL Havana Rum

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Appleton 8 Year

$18.00

DBL Gosling's

$18.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Old Forester

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Famous Grouse

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Old Forester

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$16.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$21.00

Sparkling

Jeio Prosecco

$10.00+

Tequila

Libélula

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio

$13.00

DBL Libelula

$16.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$18.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$19.00

DBL Don Julio

$19.00

Vodka

Haku

$12.00

Rocktown Orange

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Haku

$16.00

DBL Rocktown Orange

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Misunderstood

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Old Overholt

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Misunderstood

$17.00

DBL Skrewball

$17.00

DBL Old Overhault

$16.00

White

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$10.00+

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Beach House Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Wine

Blackboard Cabernet

$10.00+

Simple Life Pinot Noir

$5.00

Ruta 22 Malbec

$10.00+

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$10.00+

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Beach House Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Mas La Chevalière

$10.00+

Jeio Prosecco

$10.00+

DBL Gin

DBL Nauti Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Grey Whale

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Rum

DBL Nauti Rum

$16.00

DBL Havana Rum

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Appleton 8 Year

$18.00

DBL Gosling's

$18.00

DBL Scotch/Bourbon

DBL Old Forester

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$16.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$21.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Libelula

$16.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$18.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$19.00

DBL Don Julio

$19.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Haku

$16.00

DBL Rocktown Orange

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL Whiskey

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Misunderstood

$17.00

DBL Skrewball

$17.00

DBL Old Overhault

$16.00

Father's Day

$8 Coors Pitcher

$8.00

$8 Mich Ultra Pitcher

$8.00

$10 Victory summer Pitcher

$10.00

Bad Dad Jokes Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Gallery Show

The Inspiration of Place - Fred Danziger

A Pittsburgh Winter: Leticoe Street

$7,500.00

St. Josaphat from Sierra and Sterling Streets

$2,200.00

A Pittsburgh Morning

$1,600.00

Yellowstone

$6,500.00

Three Rivers' Dawn

$4,500.00

French Creek Drift

$7,500.00

Tide Pool

$2,200.00

The Edge of the Forest

$6,500.00

The Feel of Water

$4,800.00

Lillies on Marsh Creek Lake

$3,500.00

Rachel's Tide Pool Garden

$6,500.00

Sunrise Red Rocks

$750.00

Sheep Shearing Day

$1,800.00

Winter Farm

$650.00

The Blue Boat

$500.00

Her Famous Red Coat

$850.00

Queen Anne by the Bay

$500.00

Alli 1 (Sketch)

$450.00

Cerulean Beach Study

$500.00

Mystic Point Fog Study

$500.00

The Bay House

$350.00

Leslie

$1,800.00

Yellow Horizon at Marshall Point

$450.00

Ganoga Falls

$500.00

Pemaquid

$500.00

Sea Grapes

$500.00

5 a.m. Beach Walk

$500.00

Harbor Work Boats

$500.00

The White House Across the Bay

$500.00

Kristen Study

$450.00

The Meadow

$500.00

Winter Farm

$650.00

Horseshoe Crab

$500.00

North from Arbor Road Beach

$425.00

Villas Beach

$425.00

Food-Retail

CM- Honey

CM Honey - Wildflower

$10.95

CM Honey - Blueberry

$10.95

CM Honey - Clover

$10.95

CM Honey-Hoy Honey

$10.95

CMR Coffee

CMR Coffee - Ground Nor'Easter

$11.95

CMR Coffee - Ground Decaf Nor'Easter

$11.95

CMR Coffee - Ground Hazelnut

$11.95

CMR Coffee - Ground Butterscotch Toffee

$11.95

CMR Coffee - Ground Vanilla Cinnamon

$11.95

CMR Coffee - Ground Creme Brulee

$11.95

CMR Coffee - Beans Nor'Easter

$11.95

CMR Coffee - Pumpkin Spice

$5.95

CMR Coffee - Caramel Apple

$5.95

Snacks

Buffalo Party Mix

$12.95

Gourmet Salted Nuts

$9.95

Sriracha Nuts

$9.95

Pretzel Twists

$6.95

Everything Crackers

$5.95

Sea Salt Crackers

$5.95

Skillet Set

$6.50

Pretzel Jars

$4.50

Tea Cookies

$6.95

Cheese Straws

$4.95

Toffee Cookies

$2.50

Santa's Friends Cookies

$2.50

Coconut Curry Peanuts

$5.95

Salted Cashews

$5.95

Stout Beer Almonds

$5.95

Tap Room Mix

$5.95

Texas Peanuts

$5.95

Thai Chili Peanuts

$5.95

Whiskey Nut Mix

$5.95

Sea Salt Pita Chip

$7.95

Chocolate Pretzel

$7.95

Chocolate Sea Salt SB

$7.95

Dbl. Chocolate SB

$7.95

Lemon Poppy SB

$7.95

Vanilla Bean SB

$7.95

Coconut Macaroons

$7.95

Sunshine Blend

$5.95

Wild about Wasabi

$5.95

Sweet Tooth

$5.95

Gummy Bears

$4.95

Grabeez Choc. Pretzels

$6.95

Grabeez Happy Hour

$6.95

Grabeez Sweet Caroline

$6.95

Grabeez Big Cheese

$6.95

Grabeez Ambrosia

$6.95

Dk Choc. Energy Boost

$6.95

Super Charged Blend

$6.95

Perfectly Fit

$5.95

Sauces/Spreads

Hoff Original

$13.95

Hoff Mean Green

$13.95

Hoff Smoken Ghost

$13.95

Hoff Haus Sauce

$13.95

Hoff Wake-up-call

$13.95

Hoff Gift Set

$32.95

Hoff Ketchup

$13.95

Hoff BBQ Sauce

$13.95

Pecan Honey Mustard

$9.95

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$10.95

Hot Spice Mustard

$9.95

SM Bacon Mustard

$9.95

Raspberry Honey Mustard

$10.95

Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce

$10.95

Nurse Shark Hot Sauce

$10.95

Original Hot Sauce

$10.95

Wing Sauce

$12.95

Smoked Maple Sriracha

$12.95

Onion Blossom Dip

$10.95

Creamy Garlic Mustard

$9.95

Balsamic Onion Jam

$9.95

Megalodon Hot Sauce

$10.95

Tiger Shark Hot Sauce

$10.95

Thresher Shark Hot Sauce

$10.95

Mixes/Seasonings

Hoff Dirty Dust

$13.95

Dip Mix

$5.95

Candy

Campers S'mores Bar

$5.95

Sea Salt Truffle Bar

$5.95

PB Pretzel Bar

$5.95

Toffee Sea Salt Bar

$5.95

Ferry Boat Chocolates

$10.95

Trail Mix Bar

$5.95

Mint Truffle Bar

$5.95

Wafer Cone Bar

$5.95

Hazelnut Crisp Bar

$5.95

Latte Truffle Bar

$5.95

Coconut Sea Salt Bar

$5.95

Crunchy PB Bar

$5.95

Meltaway Mint Bar

$5.95

San Juan Sea Salt Bar

$5.95

Triple Toffee Bar

$5.95

Salted Almond Bar

$5.95

Mexican Hot Choc. Bar

$5.95

Beverages

Winter Cocoa 4oz

$4.50

Cocoa mix w/shovel

$2.50

CM-Peanut Butter

CM Peanut Butter Natural 16oz

$8.95

CM Peanut Butter Butterscotch 16oz

$10.95

CM Peanut Butter Honey Roast 16oz

$10.95

Ultra Wing Night

Ultra Wings

$7.50

Mich Ultra Pint

$2.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$8.00