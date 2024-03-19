ExPat Hospitality
FOOD
The Starting Lineup
- The Flying Wedge$18.00
House sambal, Sweet and Spicy Cider Glaze or Soy Garlic Sauce
- Chicharrons and Pimento Cheese$10.00
Smokey Pimento Cheese
- Smoked Chicken Nachos$16.00
Pickled Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Charred Onions, Cheddar, Farmers Cheese, Salsa Verde, Buttermilk Crema, Radish, Cilantro
- Lechon Kawali "Burnt Ends"$14.00
- Dirty Fries$12.00
Spiced Royal Red Shrimp, Brown Butter Horseradish Aioli
- BBQ Sundae$16.00
Pimento Cheese
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Grilled Jalapenos, Goat Cheese, Honey, House Bacon
- Brisket Eggrolls$14.00
Salt and Pepper or Old Bay, Or Loaded with House Bacon, Pickled Jalapenos, Charred Onions, Cheddar
- Trio of Sliders$12.00
PEI Mussels, Tasso Ham, Collards, Local Lager, Butter, Grilled Sourdough
- Tower of Power$42.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Heirloom Blue Corn Grits, Tasso, Roasted Peppers, Pickled Scallions, Seafood Cream
On the Green
- Gimme Putt$14.00
Crispy Brisket Ends, Roasted Zucchini and Peppers, Charred Onions, Tomatoes, Chevre, Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Mesclun Greens
- All Hail Cesar$15.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Sourdough Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
- Randall Cobb$17.00
- Pork Rules Everything$16.00
Pickled Green Beans and Butternut Squash, Roasted Zucchini, Tomato, Charred Onion, Herb Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens
Between Bread
- Smoked Pimento Cheese Toastie$14.00
Onion, Peppers, Munster Cheese, Harissa Aioli, Sourdough
- Smashy Smash Burger$18.00
Tasso, Brisket, Bacon, House Farmers Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Country White Bread
- House Bacon LT$16.00
House Bacon, Mesclun Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough
- NC Pork BBQ Sando$16.00
Shaved Local Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Charred Onion, Brown Butter Horseradish Aioli, Country White Bread
BBQ Platters
- Local Mid Atlantic Beef Brisket$19.00
1/2# of a mix of lean and moist brisket smoked on oak for 18 hours low and slow
- Heritage Pork St.Louis Ribs$16.00
1/2 or full rack. Smoked on oak and glazed in a banana bbq sauce.
- All Natural Chicken$8.00
1/2 a chicken, marinated and smoked. Juicy and tender, served with Alabama White Sauce on the side.
- NC Pork Butt$11.00
1/2# of Chopped Pork BBQ, seasoned with Evons' East Carolina Vinegar Sauce.
- Smoked Tofu and Mushrooms$6.00
(⅓ lb sliced)
BBQ Combos
- #1 Pork and Pork$17.00
1/2# of our Chopped Pork BBQ and 3-4 pc of our Glazed St. Louis Ribs
- #2 Beef and Bird$17.00
1/4# of a mix of Lean and Moist sliced brisket and a 1/4 smoked chicken. Choice of white or dark meat.
- #3 Bird and Bones$17.00
1/4 of our all natural smoked chicken, choice of dark or white and 3-4 pc of our glazed St. Louis Ribs.
- #4 Beef and Bones$24.00
1/3# of Sliced moist and lean brisket and 3-4 pc of our Glazed Ribs
- #5 Feed Yer Crew and You Combo$125.00
Feed yer Crew: 1/2# ea of Chopped Pork and Sliced Brisket, 1 whole chicken. Served with 4 large sides, bread and a family portion of Seasonal Cobbler.
On the Sidelines
Overtime
DRINKS
Specialty Cocktails
Liquor
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$13.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Bacardi Light$12.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Casamigos$16.00
- Clase Azul$55.00
- Don Julio Repo$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$55.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Angel’s Envy$14.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Bulleit$14.00
- Bushmills$11.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Lagavulin 16$19.00
- Johnny Walker Black$17.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$65.00
- Hennessy$16.00