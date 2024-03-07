Express Sushi & Teriyaki 6047 Madison Ave
Full Menu
Sushi Rolls
- California Deep-Fried Roll$9.99
Crab and avocado deep-fried
- Alex Special Roll$11.99
Crab, avocado, and deep-fried shrimp with crunch flake on top
- Alex's Special Deep-Fried Roll$12.99
(Crab, avocado) deep-fried shrimp and cream cheese
- Spicy Tuna Deep-Fried Roll$9.99
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado deep-fried
- Lion King Roll$10.99
California roll with salmon on top
- Baked Scallop Roll$11.99
California rolls with scallops on top
- Manzanita Torch Roll$13.99
Cucumber, deep-fried shrimp, and avocado topped with scallops and torched
- House Wife Special Roll$14.99
Crab, avocado, and deep-fried shrimp topped with spicy tuna, unagi, and torched
- Fireball$14.99
- Spicy Bonnie Roll$13.99
Spicy tuna, deep-fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, and seared tuna
- Aros Special Roll$14.99
Crab and avocado topped with deep-fried lobster and baked sauce on top
- Top Gun Roll$14.99
Grilled scallop on top of California roll with house special sauce and crunch flake
- Karina Roll$13.99
Crab and avocado topped with ono, unagi, fresh onion, and spicy sauce
- Gor Special Roll$13.99
Crab, deep-fried shrimp, and avocado topped with salmon and lemon
- Unagi Oh Unagi Roll$14.99
Deep-fried shrimp, crab, and avocado topped with unagi and crab
- Sunrise Roll$13.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, and salmon topped with deep-fried unagi, and a slice of jalapeño
- Philly Cheesesteak Roll$14.99
Tender beef on top of California roll with bake sauce and fresh onion, set on fire
- King Kong Roll$15.99
Crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, deep-fried shrimp, hamachi, cream cheese
- Sun Down Jennifer Roll$14.99
Crab, avocado, spicy tuna, and deep-fried crab topped with tuna, unagi, and shrimp with 3 different tobiko
- So So So Fresh Roll$13.99
Lemon, spicy tuna, cilantro topped with salmon, ponzu, sesame oil, and sriracha
- Folsom Roll$13.99
Cilantro, lemon, avocado, and cucumber topped with tuna, unagi, and crunch flake
- Rock N' Roll$13.99
Spicy tuna, scallops, and cucumber topped with unagi and slices of jalapeño
- Fair Oaks Roll$11.99
Deep-fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy tuna and jalapeño
- 911 Roll$13.99
Deep-fried shrimp, crab, and avocado topped with spicy tuna and jalapeño
- Tokyo Roll$13.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, deep-fried shrimp topped with fresh tuna and jalapeño
- Osaka Roll$13.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and deep-fried shrimp) unagi and jalapeño on top
- Spicy Crab Lover Roll$12.99
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab and jalapeño
- Rainbow Roll$12.95
Crab and avocado topped with 4 different fish
- Super Rainbow Roll$13.99
Deep-fried shrimp, crab, and avocado topped with 5 different fish
- Cherry Blossom Roll$12.99
Crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with tuna
- Express Lane Roll$14.99
Crab, avocado, deep-fried shrimp topped with seared tuna & unagi
- I Love Creamy Roll$9.99
Cream cheese with deep-fried shrimp and crunch flake on top
- I Love Salmon Roll$10.99
Deep-fried salmon on top of California roll
- Crab Lover Roll$11.99
Crab and avocado with soft shell crab on top
- Dragon Roll$11.99
Crab and avocado topped with unagi
- Godzilla Roll$13.99
Crab, avocado, and deep-fried shrimp topped with unagi
- Spider Roll$12.95
Crab, avocado, cucumber, and deep-fried soft-shell crab
- Monster Spider Roll$14.99
Crab, avocado, cucumber, and soft shell crab topped with shrimp and unagi
- Philly Roll$9.99
Cream cheese, avocado, and smoke salmon
- Samsun Roll$14.99
Crab, avocado, deep-fried shrimp topped with unagi, tuna, and jalapeño
- Tempura Avocado Roll$9.95
Deep-fried shrimp and avocado with crunch flakes on top
- Shrimp Lover Roll$10.99
Avocado, cucumber, deep-fried shrimp topped with, cooked shrimp
- Orange Blossom Roll$11.99
Cooked shrimp and avocado topped with salmon
- Caterpillar Roll$13.99
Crab and unagi topped with avocado
- Futomaki$9.95
- Pink Floyd$10.99
- Baked Snapper$11.99
- FREE ROLL
- My Fav Valcano$10.99
- Spicy Scallop$10.95
- Spicy Hamachi$9.99
- 49er$11.95
- Summer Fall$14.95
- OH Fresh$11.99
- Sierra College$10.99
- Samurai$12.99
- Veggie Temp Roll$7.00
Teriyaki - Bento Box
- Chicken Teriyaki Box$13.95
Grilled chicken
- Sesame Chicken Box$14.95
Breaded and deep-fried chicken with sauce
- Spicy Chicken Box$13.95
Deep-fried chicken with sauce (spicy) side
- Pork Teriyaki Box$14.95
Marinated pork
- Shrimp Teriyaki Box$16.95
Grilled shrimp with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Teriyaki Box$16.95
Marinated beef
- Calamari Box$17.95
Deep-fried squid with sauce
- Thai Chicken Box$14.95
Grilled chicken with medium spicy or extra with sauce
- Honey Chicken Box$14.95
Grilled chicken with sweet honey sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki Box$18.95
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce side
- Tempura Box$16.95
2 pieces shrimp, 2 pieces potato, 2 pieces onion, 2 pieces broccoli, 2 pieces carrot, and 2 pieces mushroom
- Combination Plate Tempura Combo Box$18.95
2 pieces shrimp, 1 piece potato, 1 piece onion, 1 piece broccoli, 1 piece carrot, 1 piece mushroom, and ½ tempura, with choice 1 through 7
- Thai Thai Box$17.95
Double meat chicken
- Honey Honey Box$17.95
Double meat chicken
- Combination Plate Box$18.95
Choice of 2 from 1-9
- Deluxe Plate Box$19.95
Choice of 3 from 1-9
- Korean Kalbi Box$21.95
BBQ beef short rib
- Side Chicken$8.95
Noodles
Dessert - Sweets
Sushi Boat
- A Sushi Boat$65.00
Deep-fried California, deep-fried spicy tuna, tempura avocado, shrimp lover, and rainbow
- B Sushi Boat$80.00
California, Alex roll, fair oaks, cherry blossom, spider, dragon, and Lion King
- C Sushi Boat$95.00
Tuna 4 pieces, sake 4 pieces, hamachi 4 pieces, California, cherry blossom, dragon, spider, Lion King, and orange blossom
- D Sushi Boat$185.00
Alex's special, house wife special, Lion King, Sierra College, Karina special, gor special, Godzilla, deep-fried Alex, deep-fried spicy tuna, deep-fried California, I Love Salmon, California, dragon, and super rainbow
Sushi Special
- Monday - Ani Special$10.99
(Avo, cream cheese, spicy tuna) salmon, deep-fried
- Tuesday - Madison Avenue$10.99
Crab and avocado topped with shrimp
- Wednesday - Lilit special$10.99
- Thursday - Crunch$10.99
Cucumber and deep-fried shrimp with crunch flake on top
- Friday - Sacramento Kings$10.99
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avo topped with albacore & torched