Online Ordering Coming Soon! Preview our Menu Now! More
Exquisite Tapas Lounge
Food Menu
Tapas
- Vietnamese Spring Roll$8.99
- Oriental Egg Roll$8.99
ground chicken,shredded carrots,egg,scallons
- Bruschetta$11.99
- Fied Plantains$8.99
- Jerk Shrimp$12.99
- Peri Peri Chicken Wings$14.99
- Shashito Peppers with Demi Glazed Sauce$12.99
With Demi Glazed Sauce
- Octopus$17.99
- Sauteed Mussels W/White wine Lemon herb sauce$18.99
White Wine Lemon Herb Sauce
- Veggie Burger$8.99
- Jerk Shrimp$12.99
- Hamachi Crudo$16.99
- Lollipop Lamb$16.99
- Burger Sliders$11.99
- Teriyaki Glazed Turkey Meatball$12.99
- Vegetarian Spring Roll$8.99
Shredded lettuce, Vermicelli, cilantro, cucumber, with tofu and side of peanut sauce
- Fries$8.99
Shoestring Fries
Entree
- Coulotte Sirloin Cap$29.99
Served with potatoes and broccolini
- Paella Rice$34.99+
With Charizo,Beef, And Seafood
- Chicken Or Steak Bulgogi$17.99+
Rice Topped With Sesame Seeds,Shredded Carrots and Cucumber
- Spaghetti And Meatballs$18.99
- South East Asia Dish$17.99
Jasmine Rice Or Sticky Rice With Sausage plus Chicken W/Bok Choy and Chilli Pepper
- Jambalaya$17.99
Salad
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
Draught Beer
Cocktails
Exquisite Tapas Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(978) 660-8256
Open now • Closes at 10PM