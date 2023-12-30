NYE (@ The Penthouse) - 5 PM Seating

Welcome back to our "penthouse" dinner parties for one night only—New Year’s Eve! Join us as we host two dinner parties, catering to 12-26 guests at a single, elongated communal table. This is a unique opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces and forge new friendships. The venue for the evening is the penthouse apartment at 731 8th St SE, a space thoughtfully designed, built, and once inhabited by Robert Staples and Barbara Charles. This duo, well-known Capitol Hill locals, were also notable furniture and exhibition designers for Ray and Charles Eames. We're set to entertain in the best way we know—by creating an atmosphere that's fun, fancy, and, most importantly, great company. Got questions? Feel free to call or text us at (202) 455-5868.