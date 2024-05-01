Vikings Bar and Grill 1600 Marion St #118
Food/Retail
Burgers
Starters
Chicken Sandwich/Classic Sandwich
Salads
Beer
Bottle Beer
- Coors light$4.00
- Bud light$4.00
- Corona$6.00
- Ultra$5.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Barrelhouse Mango IPA$7.00
- Barrelhouse Big Sir$8.00
- Stone Buenaveza$7.00
- New Belg Voodoo Juicy Haze$8.00
- Altamount, Maui Waui$9.00
- Central Coast P-Nut Breakout$9.00
- El Segundo. Broken Skull IPS$8.00
- Liquid Gravity , Orange Cream Machine$10.00
- New Glory$7.00
- Rileys Hard Root Beer$7.00
- Rileys Hard Cream Soda$7.00
4 Packs
- Rileys Hard Root Beer$11.00
- Rileys Orange Cream Soda$11.00
- BarrelHouse Mango IPA$11.00
- Barrelhouse Big Sir$12.00
- Stone Buenaveza$11.00
- New Belg Voodoo Juicy Haze$12.00
- Altamount, Maui Waui$15.00
- Central Coast P-Nut Breakout$16.00
- El Segundo. Broken Skull IPS$13.00
- Liquid Gravity , Orange Cream Machine$17.00
- New Glory Ubahdank$11.00
16 oz Drafts
School Specials
