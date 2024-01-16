F&J Pine
Antipasto
Raw Bar
- Clams on the Half Shell$14.00
Half dozen, spicy cocktail sauce, lemon
- Cold Seafood Bouquet (Great for Sharing)$44.00
Jumbo shrimp (5), little neck clams (5), chilled lobster tail (1), seafood salad (5oz), spicy cocktail, lemon, and Tabasco
- Seafood Salad$21.00
Shrimp, scallops, pulpo, scunguilli, calamari, lemon garlic vinaigrette
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$21.00
Half dozen, spicy cocktail sauce, lemon
Appetizers
- Arancini "Traditional Rice Balls"$17.00
Parmigiano reggiano, arborio rice, mozzarella, ground beef, green peas
- Artichoke Hearts Oreganato$16.00
Oregano breadcrumbs, parsley, and lemon vinaigrette
- Baked Clams$17.00
Chopped or whole, seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic butter, white wine, lemon
- Tomato & Shrimp Bruschetta$21.00
Roma tomatoes, celery, red onion, basil olive oil, roasted garlic
- Burrata Mozzarella Caprese$18.00
Roma tomato, basil puree, arugula, and roasted pepper
- Clams Posillipo$21.00
Little neck clams steamed in garlic butter, white wine, roasted peppers, and parsley
- Fried Calamari Calabrese$21.00
Hot and sweet cherry pepper marinara
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$21.00
Calabrian chili aioli, and Frisse salad
- Eggplant Rollatini$16.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Marinara, lemon wedge
- Fried Mozzarella N' Toasted Ravioli Duo$16.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
- Garlic Bread$9.00
Half loaf of bastone bread, garlic butter, melted mozzarella
- Grilled Shrimp$19.00
Cannelloni bean ragout, smoked pancetta, Tuscan BBQ sauce
- New Zealand Baby Lamb Chops$21.00
Artichoke romanesca, capers, vinegar peppers, garlic wine sauce
- Sautéed Mussels in Brodo$18.00
Garlic crostini, served marinara, fradiavolo or garlic & oil
- Nonna's Polpettine$17.00
The original 1lb. Meatball, whipped ricotta, garlic crostini
- Spicy Scarpariello Wings$12.00
Hot & sweet vinegar peppers, rosemary
- Stuffed Mushroom Marsala$15.00
Beef & vegetable stuffing, marsala wine sauce
- Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella$16.00
Soup
- Chicken Meatball$5.00+
Carrots, celery, onions, garlic, olive oil, basil, mini chicken meatballs
- Escarole & Beans$5.00+
Sofritto, proscuttio, escarole, white beans, chicken stock
- Pasta Fagioli$5.00+
Sofrito, proscuttio, white beans, pasta, chicken stock
- Seafood Bisque$5.00+
Sofritto, shrimp, scallops, lobster, clam stock, cream
Pizzas
Pizzetas
- Bianca$13.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli
- Cheese$15.00
- Classic Margherita$15.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
- Insalata$14.00
Fresh tomato, arugula, olives, shaved parmigiano
- Mediterranea$15.00
Artichoke, roasted garlic, olives, mozzarella, plum tomato
- Melanzane$15.00
Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Pescatora$18.00
Rock shrimp, calamari, scallops, plum tomato
- Piccante$14.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, spicy soppressata, and basil
- Alla Vodka$16.00
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella,, vodka sauce
Pastas
- Baked Ziti$21.00
Marinara, mozzarella cheese
- Cavatelli Country Style$30.00
Sweet sausage, broccoli, cannelini beans, garlic basil sauce
- Farfalla Rustica$29.00
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, broccoli, basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Fettuccine Alfredo$26.00
Parmesan cream sauce
- Frankie's Famous Ragu$29.00
Jumbo rigatoni, veal, beef, pork, meatballs, sausage, marinara sauce
- Fusilli Melanzane$27.00
Baby eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
- Gemelli Di Casa$30.00
Grilled chicken, rock shrimp, garlic, basil, fresh plum tomato, baby arugula
- Gnocchi Pesto$31.00
Sun dried tomatoes, grilled chicken, pignoli nuts, basil cream sauce
- Lasagna$27.00
Ground beef, pork, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
- Linguini Pescatora$31.00
Shrimp, bay scallops, calamari, crab legs, clams, mussels, seafood pomodoro broth
- Linguini White Clam$29.00
Chopped little neck clams, garlic, olive oil, basil
- Lobster Ravioli$31.00
Rock shrimp, baby spinach, roast garlic cream sauce
- Manicotti$21.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, marinara
- Orecchiette Broccoli Di Rapa and Sausage$27.00
Sweet sausage, rabe, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
- Pappardelle Carbonara$28.00
Prosciutto, cotta ham, sweet onions, roast garlic cream sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$26.00
San Marzano tomato, vodka cream sauce
- Quattro Formaggi Ravioli$27.00
Four cheese ravioli, marinara, mozzarella, basil
- Rigatoni Filetto Di Pomodoro$26.00
Pancetta, prosciutto, pearl onion, plum tomato
- Rigatoni Pine Style$30.00
Julienne chicken breast, shrimp, broccoli, creamy Alfredo sauce
- Seafood Risotto$35.00
Rock shrimp, clams, lobster, crab legs, bay scallops, saffron tomato broth
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Beef and pork meatballs, marinara, basil
- Stuffed Shells$21.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, marinara
- Tagliatelle Venetian Bolognese$28.00
Ground beef, plum tomato, sofritto, and cream
- Tortellini Marc Antonio$30.00
Cheese tortellini, prosciutto, button mushroom, and vodka sauce
- Whole Wheat Penne Primavera$25.00
Winter vegetable medley, garlic consommé
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$34.00
Roasted mushrooms, sliced skirt steak, sweet peas, truffle butter
- Pasta Garlic & Oil$21.00
- Pasta Marinara$21.00
Pine Classics
- Atlantic Salmon Al Forno$32.00
Seasoned breadcrumbs, rock shrimp, lemon, white wine, garlic butter
- Baccala$32.00
Marechiaro, fra diavolo, or puttanesca
- Braised Pork Ossobuco "Pizzaiola"$32.00
Bell peppers onions, garlic, tomato, parsley,
- Broiled
- Broiled Seafood Combinations$50.00
Baked clams, shrimp, sea scallops, salmon, filet of sole, snow crab legs, seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic butter, white wine, parsley
- Caprese
- Chicken & Veggies$23.00
- Chicken Alla Romana$27.00
Artichoke hearts, prosciutto, pignoli nuts, plum tomatoes, sherry wine sauce
- Chicken Cacciatore "Hunters Style"$26.00
Button mushroom, onions, bell peppers, light spicy marinara sauce (on or off the bone)
- Chicken Rollatini$27.00
Provolone, ham, pignoli nuts, basil pesto, portobello mushrooms, Marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Scarpariello$29.00
Hot & sweet sausage, roast potatoes, sweet vinegar peppers, spicy lemon garlic sauce (on or off the bone)
- Chilean Sea Bass Marechiaro$39.00
Plum tomato, rock shrimp, little neck clams, bay scallops, saffron tomato broth
- Fradiavolo
Spicy house made Diavolo Sauce, tomato, garlic hot peppers, basil
- Francese
Egg batter, lemon white wine sauce
- Fried
- Giambotta$31.00
Filet mignon tips, chicken breast, potatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, rosemary au jus
- Gluten Free Selections
- Marinara
House made tomato sauce, basil
- Marsala
- Paella$90.00
- Parmigiana
- Piccata
Lemon zest, capers, sweet vinegar peppers
- Sausage & Peppers$26.00
- Sausage & Rabe$26.00
- Scampi
Garlic, butter, and lemon white wine sauce
- Seafood Stuffed
- Stuffed Chicken Parmigiana$29.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Stuffed Pork Chop$28.00
Prosciutto, fontina cheese, portobello mushrooms, Marsala wine sauce
- Surf N' Turf$53.00
6 oz filet mignon, 6 oz lobster tail, baked clams, stuffed shrimp
- Valdostano
- Veal Cordon Bleu$31.00
Stuffed with prosciutto, fontina cheese with a Marsala sauce, and melted mozzarella
- Veal Saltimbocca$30.00
Spinach, prosciutto, sherry wine sauce
- Whole Stuffed Red Snapper$45.00
Risotto di mare, shrimp, scallops, calamari, saffron risotto
- Wood Oven Roasted Bronzino$44.00
Broccoli di Rapa, Meyers lemon vinaigrette
- Zuppa Di Pesce$56.00
Mussels, clams, calamari, scunguilli, bay scallops, crab clusters, filet of sole, shrimp, twin lobster tails. Choice of marinara, fradiavolo or bianco over linguine or on the side
Steak & Chops
- Chop House Trio$51.00
Pork chop, filet mignon, and lamb chops
- Barrel Cut Filet Mignon 12 Oz$39.00
- Bone in New York Strip 18 Oz$38.00
- Berkshire Farm Center Cut Pork Chops$33.00
- Porterhouse for Two 44 Oz$88.00
- Rack of Lamb$37.00
New Zealand Lamb,
- Skirt Steak$36.00
- Tuscan BBQ Baby Back Ribs$33.00
Saffron rice, Broccoli
Vegetables
Potatoes
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Cannoli$7.00
Cinnamon Shell, whipped ricotta filling
- Carrot Cake$14.00
Cinnamon spiced cake, carrots, raisins , walnuts, creamed cheese icing
- NY Cheese Cake$13.00
Traditional creamy cheese cake, graham cracker crust, chantilly cream
- Double Décadence Chocolate$14.00
- Creme Brulee$10.00
Vanilla custard, caramelized sugar on top
- Gelato$8.50
Italian frozen custard
- Chocolate Lava Cake$13.00
Hot o cake filled with granache, vanilla ice cream
- House Made Napoleon$13.00
- Oreo Zeppoli$13.00
Oreo stuffed Zeppoli, chantilly cream, caramel, vanilla ice cream
- Nutella S’mores Pizzetta$16.00
- Sorbetto$8.50
Italian frozen sorbet
- Tartufo$11.00
Vanilla & chocolate ice cream, cherry, hard chocolate shell
- Tiramisu$13.00
Layers of mascarpone, espresso soaked lady finger
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- 20 oz Coke$2.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger ale$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Soda Pitcher$12.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Water, Panna$11.00
- Water, Pelligrino$11.00
- Water, Poland Spring 16oz.$1.50
- 20 oz Coke$2.00
- 20 oz Diet coke$2.00
- 20 oz Dr pepper$2.00
- 20 oz Ginger ale$2.00
- 20 oz Dr Pepper Diet$2.00
- 20 oz Fanta Orange$2.00
- 20 oz Seltzer$2.00
- 2 liter Coke$4.00
- 2 liter Diet Coke$4.00
- 2 liter Sprite$4.00
- 2 liter Ginger ale$4.00
- Soda canned$1.00
Hot Beverages
Lunch Selections
Burgers
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Smoked bacon, crunchy onions, secret sauce, and crispy Parmigiano fries
- Pine Prime Burger$15.00
House blend of prime meats, crunchy onions, secret sauce, and crispy Parmigiano fries
- Grilled Garden Burger$14.00
Portobello mushroom cap, eggplant, fire roasted peppers, melted fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, multigrain bun, and sweet potato fries
- The Salmon Burger$16.00
House slaw, horseradish aioli, and sweet potato fries
Salads
- Shrimp Bruschetta$17.00
Cannelini beans, baby arugula, red onions, tomato, garlic croutons, and lemon vinaigrette
- Crisp Caesar$13.00
Romaine hearts, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons
- Italian Chef$16.00
Romaine, artichoke hearts, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, tomatoes, red onions, red wine vinaigrette
- Crusted Salmon$17.00
Baby greens, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and citrus
- Fresh Mozzarella$15.00
Baby arugula, roasted red peppers, and basil puree
- Traditional House$9.00
Tomatoes, julienne carrots, olives, chickpeas, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
- Tri-Color Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken, radicchio, endive, baby arugula, apples, red onions, walnuts, crumbled Gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Tuscan Skirt Steak$19.00
Bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, crumbled Gorgonzola, and creamy balsamic dressing
Heroes & Wraps
- B.L.T$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and chili mayonnaise
- Con Broccoli Di Rapa$12.00
Extra virgin olive oil and extra garlic
- Bronx Bomber$17.00
Sirloin of beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, and roasted garlic mayonnaise
- Caprese$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, red onions, beefsteak tomato, roasted peppers, basil aioli, and balsamic glaze
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
House-made Caesar dressing and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Francese$10.00
- Signature Fish Fillet$13.00
Lettuce, beefsteak tomato, house slaw, and horseradish
- Italian Combo$12.00
Ham, salami, provolone, soppressata, lettuce, roasted peppers, beefsteak tomato, red wine vinaigrette, and whole wheat wrap
- Marsala$10.00
- Parmigiana$10.00
Marinara, mozzarella, and basil aioli
- Sausage & Peppers$12.00
Grilled Italian sausage, bell peppers, and marinara sauce
- Roasted Turkey Wrap$11.00
House roasted turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, and roasted garlic mayonnaise
- Valdostano$12.00
Breaded cutlet, prosciutto, mushrooms, mozzarella, and Marsala wine sauce
- Grilled Vegetable Wrap$10.00
Carrots, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, warm balsamic vinaigrette, and whole wheat wrap
Express Lunch Selections
