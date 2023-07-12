2x points now for loyalty members
F's Hawaiin Food Memorial 6837 South Memorial Drive
Sides
Half & Half Plates
Mini Meals
Specialty Plates
#1 F's Hawaiian Mix
$15.49
#2 F's Volcano Katzu
$13.61
#3 F's Chicken Katzu
$13.49
#8 F's Hawaiian Beef
$14.89
#5 F's Spicy Chicken
$13.79
#6 F's Chicken & Sausage Combo
$13.79
#7 F's Hawaiian Chicken
$12.49
#4 F's Hawaiian Short Ribs
$17.29
#9 Loco Moco
$14.75
#12 Garlic Shrimp
$13.39
#10 Fried Shrimp
$13.39
#11 Kalua Pork
$13.61Out of stock
F's Hawaiin Food Memorial 6837 South Memorial Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 900-1973
6837 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM