F's Hawaiin Food Memorial 6837 South Memorial Drive


Bowls

#1 Chicken Bowl

$8.95

#2 Beef Bowl

$9.46

#3 Katzu Bowl

$9.23

#4 Rice and Veggie Bowl

$6.82

Soups

Spicy Seafood Noodles

$9.25

Spicy Noodle Soup w/ Spam & Egg

$8.25

Spicy Noodle Soup

$6.00

Sides

Side of Macaroni

$1.75

Side of Rice

$1.59

Side of Fresh Veggies

$1.59

Side of Chicken

$4.75

Side of Katzu

$5.00

Side of Beef

$6.00

Side of Short Ribs

$6.50

Side of Volcano Sauce

$1.50

Side Sausage

$1.00

Fries

$2.50

Side of Egg

$1.00

Half & Half Plates

Half & Half Plate

$14.89

Mini Meals

#1 Mini Meal Chicken

$8.95

#2 Mini Meal Beef

$9.46

#3 Mini Meal Katzu

$9.23

#4 Mini Meal Short Ribs

$12.49

Mini Meal Loco Moco

$9.49

#5 Mini Meal Kalua Pork

$8.95Out of stock

Musubis

Musubi Spam

$1.89

Musubi Chicken

$2.29

Musubi Katzu

$2.39

Specialty Plates

#1 F's Hawaiian Mix

$15.49

#2 F's Volcano Katzu

$13.61

#3 F's Chicken Katzu

$13.49

#8 F's Hawaiian Beef

$14.89

#5 F's Spicy Chicken

$13.79

#6 F's Chicken & Sausage Combo

$13.79

#7 F's Hawaiian Chicken

$12.49

#4 F's Hawaiian Short Ribs

$17.29

#9 Loco Moco

$14.75

#12 Garlic Shrimp

$13.39

#10 Fried Shrimp

$13.39

#11 Kalua Pork

$13.61Out of stock