Fair Lawn Roadhouse 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
Appetizers
- Jumbo Potato Knish$6.95
Kosher deli classic mashed potato in pastry dough, deep fried & delicious served with deli mustard
- Pastrami Egg Roll$7.95Out of stock
with our house-made pulled beef pastrami & sauteéd onions served with apricot duck sauce
- BBQ Pulled Brisket Egg Roll$7.95Out of stock
with our house-smoked BBQ brisket & sautéed onions served with apricot duck sauce
- Chicken Poppers App 6pc$8.95
Tender chicken breast nuggets, tossed with your choice of sauce
- Chicken Fingers App 4pc$8.95
4 pieces of your choice of coated & deep fried chicken breast strips Choice of dipping sauce
- Hummus w/ Toasted Pita Corners$8.95Out of stock
Creamy hummus served with our signature seasoned toasted pita chips & Israeli salad
- Corn Dog$9.95Out of stock
2 pc all beef franks corn battered & deep fried
- Franks in Blankets$9.95Out of stock
All beef franks wrapped in flaky pastry dough, served with deli mustard
- Chicken Wings$9.95+
Crispy breaded, deep fried, and tossed with your choice of sauce
- Mezze Platter$12.95+Out of stock
lahma bajene, beef cigars, beef kibbeh Israeli salad, hummus, toasted pita corners
- Sliders$12.95
2 sliders, choice of sauce
- Loaded Fries$10.95+
Crispy fries topped with your choice of house-made signature meat
- Roadhouse Nachos$12.95
House-made tortilla chips, shredded brisket, diced chorizo, diced red peppers, diced red onion, chives, jalapeño mayo
Entrees
- Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast$16.95
Juicy boneless chicken breast, flame grilled choice of glaze (optional)
- Grilled Baby Chicken$17.95
Flame grilled, soft & tender boneless chicken thigh
- Shawarma Baby Chicken$17.95
Classic Israeli style shawarma seasoned boneless chicken thigh, with sauteed onions
- Schnitzel Cutlet$17.95
Panko breaded boneless chicken breast, deep fried to crispy perfection
- Chicken Fingers 6pc$17.95
6 pieces of your choice of coated & deep fried chicken breast strips
- Chicken Poppers 8pc$17.95
tender chicken breast nuggets, tossed with your choice of sauce
- Roadhouse Chili$17.95
Slow-simmered brisket & beef chili made with fresh peppers, onions, chilis, & chef's spice blend Served with House-made tortilla chips, cornbread muffins, & coleslaw
- Chicken Kabobs$17.95Out of stock
Spicy chunks of flame-broiled chicken breast, grilled with fresh tomatoes, squash, peppers, & onions
- Beef Kabobs$19.95Out of stock
Juicy chunks of flame-broiled beef grilled with fresh peppers & onions
- Salmon$21.95
Fillet of fresh salmon
- Meat Pizza$24.95Out of stock
- Thursday Night Cholent$6.95Out of stock
Burgers
- Classic Burger$16.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$19.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sauteed portobello mushroom cap Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Pastrami Loaded Burger$22.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, fried pastrami & onions, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Breakfast Burger$23.95Out of stock
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, fried beef bacon, avocado, sunny side up egg Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Smoked Brisket Burger$24.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, smoked brisket, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Monster Burger$26.95
16oz monster beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, fried pastrami & onions, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Roadhouse Burger$29.95Out of stock
8oz brisket & chuck blend patty, smoked baby chicken, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, garlic mayo, classic bbq ** This burger is only cooked medium well **
- Impossible Burger$19.95
Impossible burger patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Veggie Burger$18.95
Veggie burger patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
Sausages & Franks
- Classic Beef Frank$5.95+
All beef frank in a soft white bun
- Hush Puppy$9.95Out of stock
All beef frank baked in fluffy pastry dough with creamy mashed potatoes
- Ballpark Frank$10.95
Extra-long all beef frank in a hoagie bun, topped with sauteed onions & sauerkraut, deli mustard
- Spicy Beef Sausage$10.95
Spicy all beef sausage in a hoagie bun, topped with sauteed onions Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Chili Dog$12.95
All beef frank in a hoagie bun, topped with our Roadhouse Chili
- Italian Sausage, Peppers, & Onions$12.95
Sliced Italian sausage, sauteed red peppers & sweet onions, in a soft hoagie bun Choice of Sweet or Spicy Italian Sausage
- Roadhouse Ripper$15.95
Fully loaded Jersey ripper with sauteed peppers & onions, jalepeño mayo, beef bacon bits Served with small fries
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken$16.95
Juicy grilled boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Crispy Schnitzel$17.95
Crispy breaded boneless chicken breast on Hoagie roll lettuce, tomato, red onion Choice of up to 2 sauces Choice of any 2 sides
- Chicken Shawarma$17.95
Shawarma baby chicken with onions, Israeli salad, hummus, pickles, tahini
- BBQ Pulled Chicken$18.95
BBQ pulled chicken on Hoagie roll pickled red onions, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 additional sauces Choice of any 2 sides
- Fajita Sandwich$18.95+Out of stock
Fajita-seasoned beef or baby chicken strips, suateed onions and red & green bell peppers, lime juice, shredded iceberg
- BBQ Pulled Beef$21.95
BBQ pulled brisket, sauteed onions, Asian pink slaw
- Seared Steak$23.95
Seared sliced steak, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms & onions Choice of up to 2 sauces
- The Roadhouse$22.95
Pretzel chicken, beef bacon, onion rings, lettuce, pickles, honey mustard
Wraps
- Egg Salad Wrap$15.95
Egg salad iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Tuna Salad Wrap$16.95
Tuna salad, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Grilled Veggie Wrap$16.95Out of stock
Grilled veggies: red & green peppers, sweet onions, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Falafel Wrap$16.95Out of stock
Falafel balls, Israeli salad, hummus, pickles tahini
Roadhouse Deli
- Salami Sandwich$12.95+
Sliced beef salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Bologna Sandwich$12.95+
Sliced beef bologna, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Turkey Sandwich$14.95+
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- House-Made Corned Beef Sandwich$19.95+
House-made sliced corned beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- House-Made Pastrami Sandwich$19.95+
House-made sliced pastrami, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Rare Roast Beef Sandwich$19.95+
House-made thin-sliced rare roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- House-Smoked Brisket Sandwich$22.95+
House-smoked sliced brisket, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Combo Sandwich$23.95
Overstuffed Sandwich with your choice of any 2 meats, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Roadhouse Stacker Sandwich$34.95
House-smoked turkey breast, house-made corned beef & pastrami, lettuce, tomato, red onion Choice of 2 sauces
Salads
- Classic Caesar Salad$15.95
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy dressing Add protein optional
- Garden Salad$16.95
Chopped romaine, iceberg, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes Choice of dressing
- Veggie Lover's Salad$19.95Out of stock
Bed of greens, diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled eggplant, baby corn, grilled pineapple, roasted red peppers Choice of dressing
- Turkey Mango Salad$21.95
Choice of greens, smoked turkey breast, diced mango, grape tomatoes, craisins, garlic house croutons Choice of dressing
- Protein Powerhouse Salad$21.95Out of stock
Choice of greens, grilled tofu, avocado, chick peas, sauteed mushrooms, hard-boiled egg Choice of dressing
- Cobb Salad$22.95Out of stock
Choice of greens, grilled chicken breast, crispy fried beef bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes Choice of dressing
- Seared Steak Salad$22.95
Choice of greens, sliced seared steak, grape tomatoes, crispy onions, sautéed mushrooms, garlic house croutons Choice of dressing
- Roadhouse Salad$24.95
Fancy mesclun, diced House-made pastrami, grilled chicken, crispy onions, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy Caesar dressing
- Design Your Own Salad$12.95
your choice of greens, as many toppings as you want, choice of dressing
Sides
- Cole Slaw$4.95
- Israeli Salad$4.95
- Classic French Fries$4.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
- Seasoned Fries$5.95
- Cornbread Muffins$5.95
delicious and baked fresh daily! choice of classic or jalapeno
- Spanish Rice$5.95Out of stock
- Roasted Potatoes$5.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.95Out of stock
- Baked Beans$5.95
- Onion Rings$6.95
- Maple-Glazed Yams$6.95Out of stock
- Roasted Vegetable Medley$6.95
Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots, Mushrooms
- Grilled Vegetable Medley$6.95Out of stock
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Eggplant, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion
- Steamed Broccoli$6.95
- Popcorn Cauliflower$6.95