Fair-Weather Friend
Wood fired pies (red sauce)
- anchovy$20.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, anchovies, capers & herbs
- calabrian chili$18.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, shallot, calabrian chilies & panko crunch
- double pepperoni$22.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, cup and char pepperoni to the max & herbs
- hot honey pepperoni$22.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, cup and char pepperoni, local honey infused with chilies, topped with chili flake
- margherita$10.00+
tomato sauce, parm, fresh mozz, basil & evoo
- meat lover$24.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, cup and char pepperoni, Nueske's bacon, sausage & herbs
- mushroom$18.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, cremini mushrooms & herbs
- pepperoni$20.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, cup and char pepperoni & herbs
- pepperoni & jalapeno$22.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, cup and char pepperoni, fresh jalapenos & herbs
- sausage & pepperoni$22.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, cup and char pepperoni, sausage & herbs
- red cheese$10.00+
tomato sauce, shredded mozz, fresh mozz, parm & herbs
- tomato$15.00
tomato sauce, roasted garlic, evoo & herbs (vegan and dairy free)
- tomato parm$16.00
tomato sauce, loads of parm, evoo & herbs
- veggie supreme$20.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, shallot, green bell pepper, pepperoncini, black olive, mushroom & herbs
Wood fired pies (white sauce)
Create your own
Beer 4 pcks / bottles
- Pizza Pils 4pk$14.00
- Koji Kat 4pk$14.00
- Spooky Bub 4pk$14.00
- Ol Bub St Nick 4pk$14.00
- Grape American Seltzer 4pk$16.00
- Marmalade Escalade 4pk$20.00
- West Coast Lite 4pk$20.00
- Surprise Breakfast 4pk$20.00
- Shoo fly shoo barrel series #2 500ml bottle$21.00
- Shoo fly shoo barrel series #3 500ml bottle$21.00
- Let's keep jammin 500ml bottle$21.00
- Cowboy Siesta 500ml bottle$21.00
- Nog Nog 500ml bottle$21.00
- Scarrance 500ml bottle$21.00
- Hipster Haunt 500ml bottle$21.00
- Champurrado Especial 500ml bottle$21.00