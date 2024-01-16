Fajitaville
Beach Level Bites
QUICK FOOD/SNACKS
- Wings
Your Choice of 10 or 15 pc traditional wings. Flavor options: Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan$12.99+
- Nachos
Bean and Cheese nachos with protein options of chicken, beef, or DLX (beef, chicken, and shrimp) side dishes of pico, guac, and sour cream$14.99
- Fried Pickles
Breaded and fried pickles, fried to perfection served with ranch dressing.$12.99
- Fried Calamari
Squid breaded and fried to perfection paired with marinara and lemon slices.$13.99
- Fish and Chips
Local fish breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of season fries.$17.99
- French Fries (Pomfrittes)
basket of seasoned fries fried to perfection$5.99
- Jalapeno Poppers
Bacon wrapped jalapenos filled with cream cheese$9.99
- Empanadas
Fried pastry filled with shrimp paired with traditional chimichurri$15.99
- Samosas
Fried pastry filled with potato$9.99
- Queso Dip and Chips
House made Queso dip and chips$10.99
- Salsa and Chips
House made Salsa dip and chips$4.99
- Guacamole and Chips
House made Guacamole and chips$10.99
- 3 Amigos
Guacamole, Queso dip and House Salsa served with chips$16.99
- Fried Mushrooms
Button mushrooms battered and fried to crispy golden perfection$13.99
- Side Of Chips$3.99
- side fresh jalapenos$1.50
- Side Grilled Chicken$7.99
MEALS
- Classic Smashburger
1/2 lb Certified Angus beef patty with lettuce tomato and pickles. Ad Cheese and/or bacon for an upcharge. Served with seasoned fries$11.99
- Hawaiian Smashburger
1/2 lb Certified Angus beef patty with Monterey jack cheese, grilled pineapple, ham, and bacon. Served with seasoned fries$12.99
- Mexican Burger
1/2lb Certified Angus beef patty with pepper Jack cheese, grille ham, jalapenos and avocado slices. Served with fries$13.99
- Double Deluxe Smashburger
A Certified Angus beef patty pressed and seared to perfection. Topped with grilled onions and smoked aioli. Served with seasoned fries.$11.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
8 Gulf sized shrimp, pico, avocado served in signature cocktail sauce$17.99
- Ceviche
Chopped Gulf shrimp and pico cured in lime juice served with 3 tostadas.$13.99
- Chicken Fajita Leones$19.99
- Beef Fajitas Leones$19.99
- fajitas verdes (chicken)$18.99
- Fajitas Tejano$19.99
CHIQUITOS
DESSERTS
2nd Floor Dining
Appetizers
- BAVARIAN BRAUHAUS PRETZEL STICKS
Sea salted soft pretzels served with cheddar cheese sauce.$12.50
- CAULIFLOWER BITES
Battered cauliflower served with your favorite sauce or rub.$10.75
- COWBOY BITES
Midwest sweet corn, bacon, jalapeños & cream cheese bites served with your favorite sauce or rub.$10.75
- CHEESE CURDS
Wisconsin cheese curds with your favorite sauce or rub.$10.75
- CHICKEN TENDERS
Juicy white meat chicken tenders deep fried with your choice of sauce.$10.75
- ITALIAN CHEESE STICKS
Italian Breadsticks topped with Herbs and Spices and served with Marinara.$10.75
- EGG ROLLS
Pork Egg Rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.$10.75
- NACHOS
Choice of Beef, Bacon, Chicken or Pulled Pork, white corn chips, nacho cheese sauce, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives with guacamole, salsa & sour cream.$13.99
- MINI TACOS
Mini deep fried chicken tacos with cheese sauce.$10.75
- CHICKEN CORDON BLEU BITES
Deep fried mac n cheese with ranch.$10.75
- MOZZARELLA STICKS
Breaded mozzarella with signature herbs fried to a gooey delight served with marinara sauce.$10.75
- POPPERS
Stuffed cream cheese jalapeños served with ranch.$10.75
- PICKLE FRIES
Crispy battered dill pickle fries served with ranch or CAB Sauce$10.75
- POPCORN SHRIMP
Just what the name says...deep fried popcorn shrimp with your choice of sauce.$10.75
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Fried pita chips with our delicious spinach and artichoke to dip them in.$12.99
- QUESADILLA - Half$8.99
- QUESADILLA - Full$13.99
Enchiladas
Tacos
- FISH N' CHIPS
Beer battered cod, fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge$14.99
- GRILLE CHEESE
Texas toast & your choice of Cheese.$10.99
- PRIME RIB MELT
Rare seasoned prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, red onions, Swiss cheese, horseradish sauce & au jus$14.99
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and pickles$13.99
- TACOS
Choice of Beef, Chicken, Fish, Pulled Pork or Shrimp with feta cheese, cabbage, diced onion, and tomatoes.$11.99
- Reuban
Corn Beef, sauerkraut, cab sauce, grilled onions on texas toast$10.00
Gringo Style
Salads
- SIDE SALAD$5.25
- BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
Choose up to 6 Toppings and your choice of Sauce/Dressing. Additional toppings can be added.$12.99
- CAESAR SALAD
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.$12.99
- CLUB SALAD
Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions with honey mustard dressing.$12.99
- BUFFALO SALAD
Celery, carrots, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo & ranch sauce.$12.99
- CHICKEN & BLT SALAD
Bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes with CAB dressing.$12.99
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Chicken, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with parmesan garlic dressing.$12.99
- SOUTHWEST SALAD
Bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, banana & jalapeno peppers with homemade southwest sauce.$12.99
- TACO SALAD
Beef or chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips, ranch dressing & salsa.$12.99
- THAI SALAD
Chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, celery, Chow Mein with Thai Peanut Dressing.$12.99
Wraps
- BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP
Choose up to 6 Toppings and your choice of Sauce/Dressing. Additional toppings can be added.$12.99
- CAESAR WRAP
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.$12.99
- CLUB WRAP
Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions with honey mustard dressing.$12.99
- BUFFALO WRAP
Celery, carrots, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo & ranch sauce.$12.99
- CHICKEN & BLT WRAP
Bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes with CAB dressing.$12.99
- MEDITERRANEAN WRAP
Chicken, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with parmesan garlic dressing.$12.99
- SOUTHWEST WRAP
Bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, banana & jalapeno peppers with homemade southwest sauce.$12.99
- TACO WRAP
Beef or chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips, ranch dressing & salsa.$12.99
- THAI WRAP
Chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, celery, Chow Mein with Thai Peanut Dressing.$12.99
Sides
Kids
- KIDS BURGER BASKET
Served with fries or tots. Add American Cheese or Bacon $1.$9.00
- KIDS QUESADILLA
Served with salsa & sour cream. Add chicken, beef or bacon + $1$7.00
- KIDS MINI CORN DOGS
Served with Fries or Tots.$8.50
- KIDS PIZZA
Extra thin crust using a Tortilla with Mozzarella cheese. Add Toppings for +1$7.00
- KIDS WINGS
Snack size order of Boneless Wings with fries or tots.$8.50
- KIDS CHEESY FRIES OR TOTS
Fries or Tots covered in our creamy nacho cheese.$6.00
- KID'S CHICKEN STRIPS
Served with fries or tots & ranch$8.00
- KIDS NACHOS
White corn tortilla chips & cheddar cheese sauce served with salsa & sour cream. Add chicken, beef or bacon + $1$7.00
Sauces
- A1$0.75
- OUT OF STOCKBBQOUT OF STOCK$0.75
- OUT OF STOCKBleu CheeseOUT OF STOCK$0.75
- Buffalo$0.75
- Cab Sauce$0.75
- Cheese Sauce$0.75
- Diablo Pepper Sauce$0.75
- Garlic Parm$0.75
- OUT OF STOCKHoney MustardOUT OF STOCK$0.75
- Horseradish$0.75
- Marinara$0.75
- Mayo$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Siracha Bourbon$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Southwest$0.75
- Spicy Mayo$0.75
- Sweet Chili$0.75
- Tartar Sauce$0.75
- Teriyaki$0.75
- Thai Peanut$0.75
- Tropical Habanero$0.75