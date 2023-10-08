Popular Items

Houston Honcho

$8.75

100% Angus beef dog topped with chili con carne with beans, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and bacon bits on a corn dusted bun.

Seasoned Fries

$3.50+

Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.

Musubi Sliders

$8.75

Spam, nori seaweed, caramelized onions, teriyaki & creamy sauce on three Hawaiian buns.

Food

Appetizers

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick

$3.95+

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).

Umai Corn Dog

$3.95+
Brisket Sliders

$9.75

Pulled pork, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and sweet bbq sauce on three brioche buns.

Musubi Sliders

$8.75

Spam, nori seaweed, caramelized onions, teriyaki & creamy sauce on three Hawaiian buns.

Umai Sliders

$9.75Out of stock
Chik'n Tenders & Fries

$9.75+

Choice of three or five pieces of chicken tender fritters and seasoned fries with choice of dipping sauce.

Inu Rangoons

$5.00

Filled crisp dumplings filled with your choice of cream cheese filling & served with choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.25+

Crusted cream cheese filled jalapeños with choice of dipping sauce.

Burgers

Bedda Chedda Bacon "BCB" Baga

$9.85

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef topped with bacon, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy onions, teri-mayo & Asian bbq sauce on a brioche bun.

Busan Boom

$9.85

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Kyoto Baga

$9.85

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Philly Me Baga

$9.85

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, truffle aioli, Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Plain Baga

$8.85

100% Angus Beef on a Brioche Bun.

The Merican

$9.85

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

Truffle Baga

$11.85

5.3 oz. grass fed angus beef, umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun. Prepared medium unless otherwise specified.

IMPOSSIBLE Busan Boom

$10.85

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Kyoto Baga

$10.85

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, battered-crispy, onions, creamy habanero sauce, jalapenos on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Philly Me Baga

$10.85

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, caramelized onions, cheddar, Umai teriyaki, kimchi relish, string frits, on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE The Merican

$10.85

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, American cheese, diced onions, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, house burger sauce on a brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE Truffle Baga

$12.85

Eat the IMPOSSIBLE with the 100% plant based IMPOSSIBLE Burger. Topped with umami glaze, truffled aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, truffled shiitake mushrooms, minced black truffle, Umai teriyaki, furikake on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwiches

Cluckbanger

$8.75Out of stock

Chicken sandwich infused with awesome Korean flavors! Sweet and tangy with a mild kick, topped with a daikon radish salad and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.

Kyoto Blaze

$8.75

Fried chicken patty seasoned with our special blend of Kyoto spices topped with lightly fried basil leaves, jalapeños, onions, mayo & dynamite sauce on a brioche bun.

Nashy Boy

$8.75

Fried chicken patty Nashville style topped with pickles & our house ranch slaw on a brioche bun.

The Katsu

$8.75

Fried chicken patty drizzled with soy glaze, topped with Asian slaw, mayo & sweet chili sauce on a brioche bun.

The Original

$8.75

Classic chicken sandwich with a twist! Fried chicken patty topped with lettuce, vinaigrette tomato slices, melted Swiss cheese, mayo & our house bbq sauce on a brioche bun.

Hot Dogs & Sausages

Baco Maco

$9.00

Andouille sausage topped with mac & cheese, spicy cheddar sauce, bacon bits and BBQ chips on a corn dusted bun.

Bacon Cubano

$8.75

Chicken dog, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mayo, yellow mustard, sprinkled with celery salt and chili flakes on a corn dusted bun.

Blitzkrieg

$8.50

Bratwurst sausage topped with sauerkraut, dijon spicy mustard and pretzel bits on a corn dusted bun.

Bulgogi Dog

$9.50

100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a corn dusted bun.

California Bae

$8.75

California love! Chicken dog topped with avocado slices, white sesame, cucumber slices, creamy sauce, Umai teriyaki and feta cheese on a corn dusted bun.

Chicago Chopper

$8.75

Our tribute to the Chicago style dog! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, dill pickles, peppers, diced onions, fresh roma tomatoes, yellow mustard and celery salt on a corn dusted bun.

Dirty Dog

$8.75

100% Angus Beef topped with bacon, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, Tapatio ketchup, mayo, jalapeños & cilantro on a brioche bun

Honolulu Bang Bang

$8.75

Aloha! Polish sausage topped with pineapple bits, red diced onions, bacon bits and teriyaki hoisin sauce on a Hawaiian bun.

Houston Honcho

$8.75

100% Angus beef dog topped with chili con carne with beans, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and bacon bits on a corn dusted bun.

Kyoto Fire

$8.75

Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with battered crispy onions, creamy habanero, furikake, yum yum sauce, Umai teriyaki and jalapeño pepper on a corn dusted bun.

Manhattan Pride

$8.25

Homage to New York's finest! 100% Angus beef dog topped with sweet relish, diced onions, dijon mustard and ketchup on a corn dusted bun.

Mucho Magnificent

$8.75

Spicy level two. Hot link sausage topped with diced onions, cilantro lime sauce, creamy habanero sauce, cilantro, and crispy onions on a corn dusted bun.

Nashville Brisket

$9.00

Turkey dog topped with pulled pork brisket, pepper jack cheese, house bbq sauce and relish on a corn dusted bun.

Philly Me Up

$9.00

Italian sausage topped with sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese and Umai teriyaki sauce on a corn dusted bun.

Plain Hot Dog

$7.25

Choice of sausage on a corn dusted bun.

Plain Veggie Dog

$7.25

Choice of vegan sausage on a corn dusted bun.

Seoul Storm

$8.75

Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a corn dusted bun.

Shinjuku Shadow

$8.75

Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a corn dusted bun.

Sicilian Classico

$9.00

Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, olives and parsley flakes on a brioche bun.

Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”

$9.00

Our Mexican street dog inspired dog! Bacon topped chicken dog, with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, avocados, sour cream, spicy ketchup, queso fresco cheese, and chopped cilantro on a corn dusted bun.

Texas Roundhouse

$8.50

Chicken dog topped with battered crispy onions, BBQ sauce and spicy cheddar sauce and BBQ chips on a corn dusted bun.

Thai Thunder

$8.50

Spicy level one. Turkey dog topped with sweet chili sauce, sriracha sauce pickled daikon radish & carrots, green onions, peanut sauce and red chili flakes on a corn dusted bun.

Tokyo Signature

$8.75

100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, roasted seaweed, teri-mayo sauce, Umai teriyaki and white sesame on corn dusted bun.

Truffle Dog

$11.50

100% Angus beef dog topped with caramelized onions, black truffle sautéed shiitake mushrooms, minced mushrooms, truffled aioli, Umai teriyaki and furikake sprinkles on a corn dusted bun.

Wings & Riblets

Poku Riblets - 8 pieces

$11.75

6 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of one flavor.

Poku Riblets - 12 pieces

$14.75

8 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of two flavors.

Tori Wings - 6 pieces

$8.75Out of stock

6 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of one flavor.

Tori Wings - 8 pieces

$11.75Out of stock

8 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.

Tori Wings - 12 pieces

$14.75Out of stock

12 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.

Poku Riblets - 6 pieces

$8.75

6 pieces of savory pork riblets with choice of one flavor.

Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.25+

Crispy fries topped with bacon, house ranch dressing and parsley flakes.

Brisket Fries

$6.00+

Crispy fries loaded with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and sweet bbq sauce.

Cheese Fries

$4.50+
Chili Cheese Fries

$4.75+

Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!

Garlic Fries

$4.25+

Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!

Kimchi Fries

$5.25+

Crispy fries loaded with kimchi relish, Umai teriyaki, yum yum sauce, Korean chili sauce, and green onions.

Seasoned Fries

$3.50+

Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.

Truffle Fries

$5.00+

Crispy fries topped with parmesan cheese, parsley flakes and truffle aioli sauce.

Umai House Fries

$4.75+

Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.

Noodles

Garlic Parmesan Noodle

$7.50

Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$7.50

Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parsley and chili sauce. Medium spicy.

Spicy Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

$7.50

Noodles tossed in our curry peanut sauce. Medium spicy.

Truffle Noodles

$8.00

Noodles tossed with Butter, Truﬄe Aioli, and Parmesan Cheese & Truﬄed Mushrooms and topped with more Parmesan Cheese.

Kid's Menu

BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick Combo

$7.50

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.

Junior Chik'n Tender Combo

$7.50

Two pieces of chicken tenders with a side of fries and kid's soda or juice box.

Junior Dog

$4.25
Junior Dog Combo

$7.50

Junior sized hot dog with side of fries and choice of kid's fountain drink or juice box.

Umai Corn Dog

$3.95

All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).

Umai Corn Dog Combo

$7.50

Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Marinara dipping sauce. Side of Fries and choice of fountain drink or Capri-Sun.

Sides & Extras

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Banana Churro

$6.00

Banana Foster filled Churro on a stick with choice of Strawberry or Chocolate & Caramel syrup drizzle.

Banana Dog

$6.00

Deep fried banana on a toasted hawaiian bun.

Cheesecake Eggroll

$6.00+
Raspberry Cream Duffs

$5.50+

Raspberry cheesecake chimichangas.

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and choice of dipping sauce

Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

3 oz. of Sandy’s amazing chunky chocolate chip cookie.

Salted Caramel Chip Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

3 oz. of butter sweet & salted crunch cookie.

Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

Shake

$7.50Out of stock

Meal Deals

Super Meal Deal #1

$47.50

Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 4 signature hot dogs, 2 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and an order of one of our savory pastas!

Super Meal Deal #2

$67.50

Feed your whole family or group of friends with choice of 6 signature hot dogs, 4 BIG mozzarella cheese sticks, 2 orders of our famous fries, and 2 orders of our savory pastas!

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled water.

Bundaberg Craft Soda

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Fountain soda.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf ice tea with choice of flavor.

Kid's Fountain Drink

$2.00
Lemonade Special

$3.25

Blend of Lemonade, sprite and choice of strawberry, pomegranate or lychee flavor.

Ramune Cream Soda

$3.25

Sparkling Japanese style cream sodas with choice of flavor.

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Party Trays

10 Signature Dogs Party Tray

$82.50Out of stock

24 Signature Dogs Party Tray

$190.00Out of stock

48 Signature Dogs Party Tray

$380.00Out of stock

50 Wings/Riblets Party Tray

$77.00Out of stock

100 Wings/Riblets Party Tray

$149.00Out of stock

25 Sliders Party Tray

$79.00Out of stock

Noodles Party Tray

$49.00Out of stock