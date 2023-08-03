Falafel Makers 1169 Mchenry Rd # 120a
Sandwiches
Entrees
Drinks
Sweets
Soups and Salads
Arabic Style Shawarma
Catering
10 people Mezze combination
$119.99
Comes with hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, tabouleh salad, grape leaves and pita bread.
5 people Mezze combination
$64.99
Comes with hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, tabouleh salad, grape leaves and pita bread.
10 people mix grill
$144.99
Comes with 3 types of meat, rice, salad and pita bread.
5 people mix grill
$74.99
Comes with 3 types of meat, rice, salad and pita bread.
Falafel Makers Location and Hours
(847) 383-6982
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM