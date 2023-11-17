Join us for happy Hour
Familias Saludables 1664 Fort St
Shake it Up
- Shakes$12.00
- Caramel Latte$12.00
Caramel pudding, caramel shot, vanilla, protein and water.
- Carmel Apple$12.00
Apple fiber, caramel, pudding caramel syrup, vanilla protein, dulce de leche.
- Strawberry Milk Shake$12.00
Strawberries , vanilla pudding, vanilla protein, strawberry syrup.
- Carmel Corn$12.00
Caramel pudding, nuts, caramel syrup, vanilla protein, dulce de leche.
Tea
- Orange Tea$12.00
Sweet orange , vitamin c, fiber, calcium , magnesium. antioxidants.
- Lime Tea$12.00
Vitamin c, helps the immune system.
- Pomegranate Seeds Tea$12.00
Antioxidant , Pomegranate , fresh fruit, helps digestive system.
- Pineapple Tea$12.00
Vitamins, potassium, fiber, non artificial flavors
- Beauty Tea$12.00
Helps the skin & joints , antioxidant , Fresh fruit.
- Grape Tea$12.00
Familias Saludables 1664 Fort St Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 414-4145
Open now • Closes at 2:30PM