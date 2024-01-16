Family Feast LLC
- Pork Chop Dinner$14.99
- Chicken Wings & Fries$11.99
- Fish & Shrimp Combo$15.99
- Catfish & Freis$14.99
- Single Dre Burger & Fries$12.99
- Pork Chop Sandwich$7.00
- Double Dre Burger & Fries$15.99
- Chicken & Fish Combo$15.99
- Chili Cheese Dog Combo$10.99
- Fish Sandwich$6.50
- Chili Cheese Dog$7.00
- 10 piece wing$14.99
- 3 piece fish and shrimp$18.99
- Mashed potatoes$4.00
- Green beans$4.00
- Candied yams$4.00
- Loaded mashed$4.00
- Sodas$2.00
Fully Loaded Family Feast
Family Feast LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(501) 218-5618
Closed