Popular Items

Mocha Dream

$6.50+

Dark & White Chocolate, Vanilla, Sweet Cream

Lady in Red

$6.25+

Red Lotus Pineapple Coconut

GiGi

$6.50+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Cinnamon Powder


Espresso

The Randa

$6.50+

Irish Cream, White Chocolate, Cinnamon, Sweet Cream

Spring Parker

$6.50+

White Chocolate, Hazelnut, Sweet Cream

Mocha Dream

$6.50+

Dark & White Chocolate, Vanilla, Sweet Cream

Hazelnut Truffle

$6.50+

Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Sweet Cream

Butter Pecan Caramel

$6.50+

Butter Pecan, Caramel

Nutty Irishman

$6.50+

Irish Cream, Pistachio, Sweet Cream

Salted Caramel

$6.50+

Salted Caramel, Caramel, Himalayan Pink Salt

Coconut Lavender

$6.50+

Coconut, Lavender, Sweet Cream

Lavender Love

$6.50+

Lavender, Vanilla, Sweet Cream

S'mores

$6.50+

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Sweet Cream

GiGi

$6.50+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Cinnamon Powder

Creamy Vanilla

$6.50+

Vanilla, Sweet Cream

Chocolate Swirl

$6.50+

Dark Chocolate, Vanilla, Sweet Cream

Turtle

$6.50+

Butter Pecan Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Sauce

Latte

$6.00+

Milk Flavor of Choice Shot(s) of Espresso (Cold Foam NOT included)

Coco Puff

$6.50+

A crunchy twist on our Chocolate Swirl! Topped with mini coco puff cereal!

Littles

Flavored Steamer

$5.25

Choose from a variety of flavored syrup to add to your steamed milk (served hot or over ice)

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Just a good old Hot Chocolate

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$6.50+

Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

Lemonade

$4.50+

Try adding one of our many flavored syrups or just keep it simple with a regular lemonade!

Cup Snacks

$1.50

Sweet Treat

Lotus Energy Refreshers

Valerie

$6.25+

Blue Lotus Pineapple Raspberry

Golden Boy

$6.25+

Gold Lotus Mango Peach Coconut

Lady in Red

$6.25+

Red Lotus Pineapple Coconut

Cha Cha

$6.25+

Gold Lotus Mango Watermelon Chamoy Tajin

Blue Lagoon

$6.25+

Blue Lotus Coconut Blue Raspberry Prickly Pear

Cascade

$6.25+

Red Lotus Lime Watermelon

Amethyst

$6.25+

Purple Lotus Lavender Lime

Chug Jug

$6.25+

Power Up Lotus Green Apple Blue Raspberry

Lavender Lemonade

$6.25+

White Lotus Lavender Lemonade

Small World

$6.25+

Pink Lotus Watermelon Lime Prickly Pear

Up to No Good

$6.25+

Pink Lotus Watermelon Pineapple Peach

Island Escape

$6.25+

White Lotus Passion Fruit Lime Green Apple Super Cream

Flower Power

$6.25+

Purple Lotus Lavender Guava Super Cream

Lucky Charm

$6.25+

Blue Lotus Blue Raspberry Toasted Marshmallow Super Cream

Red Bull Refreshers

Red Bull Blend 1

$7.50+

Blue Raspberry Green Apple Vanilla Red Bull

Red Bull Blend 2

$7.50+

Watermelon Pomegranate Raspberry Red Bull

Red Bull Blend 3

$7.50+

Pineapple Coconut Mango Red Bull

Drip Coffee

Regular

$3.50+

Ground Daily Freshly Brewed Joshua Tree Organic Blend

Decaf

$3.50+

Ground Daily Freshly Brewed Joshua Tree Organic Blend

Bottled Espresso

16 oz Bottle

$6.50

Bottled Espresso for days you can't stop in!!

Retail

T-shirt

$18.00

Freshie

$13.00

Amazing scents and fun designs!!

Koozie (Respect the Locals)

$5.00

These koozies are made by one of our Hendry County locals!!

Glass Logo cup

$20.00

Specials

Burberry

$6.50+

Coconut Toasted Marshmallow Cheesecake Toasted Marshmallow Cold Foam

Apple Strudel

$6.25+

Apple Brown Sugar Cinnamon Vanilla Salt Cold Foam

Salty Pumpkin

$6.50+

Tasty blend of Toasted Marshmallow and Salted Caramel, topped with a pumpkin cold foam!!

Back to School Special - Thursday Aug 10th

$12.00Out of stock

Bagel 8 and Family Grounds have come together to help fuel your first day back!!! One large beverage and a bag of 6 plain bagel minis!!