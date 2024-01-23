Fare on Eighth 2112 Eighth Street
Fare Lunch
Sharables
- Hummus & Labneh
fresh hummus and seasonal labneh, seasonal crudite and cauli crisps
- Sweet Potato Nachos
MS sweet potato wedges, roasted and topped with corn, black beans, tomatoes, hearts of palm, shredded cheese, organic greeek yogurt
- Chicken Salad Board - Clean Plate style
your choice chicken salad, house crackers, fermented stone ground sourdough, nitrate-free bacon, crudite
- Gulf Shrimp Skillet
Gulf shrimp, garlicky-lemon ghee with parsley and crushed red pepper served with fermented stone ground sourdough or house crackers
Hot Eats
- Sweet Potato Hash & Chicken
nitrate-free small batch bacon, roasted chicken, fresh spinach served over sweet potato hash
- Cauliflower Parmesan
three cauliflower steaks, marinara, shaved parmesan, gluten-free crumb crust and fresh basil
- Salmon Croquettes & Whipped Parsnips
pan seared southern style salmon croquettes, savory whipped parsnips, sauteed snap peas
- Sloppy Joe Bowl
roasted spaghetti squash, organic lean ground turkey, brocolli, housemade clean 'sloppy joe' sauce
- Shrimp & Grits
large gulf shrimp in a garlicky-lemon ghee, Sciples stone ground grits or creamy cauli-grits
- Shepherd's Pie
organic grass fed lean ground beef or turkey, whipped yukon gold potato and seasonal vegetables
Salads
- Charcuterie Chopped Salad
fresh greens, soppreseta, cappicola, italian dry salami, black olives, tomato, diced purple onion, hearts of palm, olive oil, fresh herbs
- Fare-Mac Salad
fresh greens, organic grass fed lean ground beef, nitrate-free small batch bacon, tomato, purple onion, dill slices, housemade clean mac sauce
- Greek Meatball Chopped Salad
lamb, beef, turkey meatballs, fresh greens, feta, kalamata olives, tomato, tri-colored bell pepper, cucumber and house crafted tzatziki
Soups
Handhelds
- Better BLT
nitrate-free small bath bacon, butter lettuce, hot house tomato with our housemade paleo mayonaise
- Veggie Sourdough Toast
roasted seasonal veggies, whipped goat cheese spread, choice of foundation
- Asian Chopped Chicken Wrap
roasted and shredded chicken, shredded cabbage, carrots, scallions, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, houe crafted Asian dressing in a fresh collard wrap
- Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
chef's choice cheese selections grilled on fermented stone ground sourdough
- Wonton Tacos
crispy wonton wrapper tacos filled with gulf shrimp, asian slaw, sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds
Drinks
Retail
Seasonings
Drinks
Nuts on the Run
Cheese
- Sage Cheddar$9.00
- Garlic Gouda Spread$8.00
- Extra Sharp Cheddar$9.00
- Bacon Gouda Spread$8.00
- Black Pepper Cheddar$10.50
- Everything Bagel Gouda$9.50
- Smoked Gouda$9.50
- Sharp Cheddar$9.00
- Onion and Chive Gouda$11.25
- Garlic Gouda$11.25
- Pinot Grigio & Fig Cheese Spread$9.00
- Smoked Gouda & Beer With Pimento Cheese Spread$9.00
Canned Goods
Charcuterie
Honey & Jams
Grab & Go
- Sweet Potato MuffinOut of stock
gluten-free, paleo, soy-free, MS sweet potatoes, eggs, agave
- Vanilla Chia Seed Protein Bites
oats, chia seeds, housemade peanut butter, plant based vanilla protein powder
- Chocolate Protein Bites
oats, toasted coconut, housemade peanut butter, plant based chocollate protein powder, honey
- Strawberries & Cream Overnight Oats
oats, plant based protein powder, almond milk, chia seeds, fresh strawberries, oranic honey vanilla greek yogurt
- Sweet Potato Granola Bowl$12.50
sweet potato, almond milk, almond butter, flax seed, protein powder, organic honey vanilla greek yogurt, blueberries
- Classic Chicken Salad
roasted, shredded chicken, housemade paleo mayonaise, red seedless grapes, granny smith apples, scallions
- Southwest Chicken Salad
roasted, shredded chicken, housemade paleo mayonaise, tri-colored diced bell peppers,
- Southern Chicken Salad
roasted, shredded chicken, housemade paleo mayonaise, boiled eggs, organic sweet pickle relish
- Paleo Fudge$14.50Out of stock
housemade hazelnut butter, organic cacao powder, coconut oil, coarse sea salt
- Deconstructed Apple
granny smith apple, cored and sliced, drizzled with housemade peanut butter and paleo fudge, topped with organic granola
- Clean Plate Turkey Chili
all natural ground turkey, stewed, diced and roasted tomato, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, house crafted chili seasoning
- House Cracker$3.50Out of stock
Gluten Free
- BLT Chicken Salad
- Unstuffed Egg Roll Bowl$14.50
- Charcuterie Snack Box$16.50Out of stock
- Southern Cornbread
- Shrimp Teriyaki Sushi Bowl$15.50Out of stock
- Mexican Zoodles$14.50
- Blackened Redfish and Roasted Rainbow Carrots$20.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.50