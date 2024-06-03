The Farehouse Cafe 111 N. Canal Street
COFFEE BAR
Beverages - Coffee Bar
- Americano$3.00+
- Black Eye$4.25+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
- Chai Tea$5.75+
- Cold Brew$5.75+
- Dirty Chai Tea Latte$6.25+
- Drip Coffee$3.25+
- Espresso$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Hot Tea$2.75+
- Latte$4.50+
- Matcha Latte$4.75+
- Mocha Latte$5.25+
- Red Eye$3.50+
- White Chocolate Mocha Latte$5.25+
- Iced Tea$3.00+
- White Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Flat White$4.25+
- Hot Apple Cider$3.50+
- To Go Joe$25.00
- Passion Tea Refresher$5.50+
Contains Passion Tea, Coconut Milk, White Grape Juice & Strawberries
- Caramel Frappe$4.25+
Caramel & double espresso (frozen drink)
- Chocolate Frappe$4.25+
Chocolate & double espresso (frozen drink)
- Vanilla Frappe$4.25+
Vanilla & double espresso (frozen drink)
- Coffee Frappe$4.25+
- Strawberry Frappe$4.25+
BEVERAGES
Flavored Sparkling Water
Sports Drinks
Grab & Go
Snacks
The Farehouse Cafe 111 N. Canal Street Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 988-3684
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7:30AM