Farfalle & Focaccia 308 Northwest 10th Street
Farfalle & Focaccia
Pasta
- Spaghetti Marinara & One Big Cheese Filled Meatball
san marzano tomato sauce, spaghetti noodles, 6oz. meatball stuffed with fresh mozzarella, parm$19.00
- Rigatoni Bolognese
pork & wagyu beef ragu, white wine, rigatoni noodles, parm & pec$17.00
- Bowties & Pesto
traditional basil pesto, handmade farfalle noodles, cherry tomato, zucchini, parm$15.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
roman style alfredo sauce, hand cut fettuccine noodles$12.00
- Bacon & Egg Bucatini
classic carbonara sauce, bucatini noodles, black pepper, parm$15.00
- Build Your Own
Make it how you want it! Comes with parm and parsley on the side.$12.00
Sandwiches
- Sausage Egg & Cheese
house sausage patty, sunny side egg, white american cheese, Suan’s jalapeno relish, real maple syrup, on kaiser roll$10.00
- Bonjourno Panini
2 egg omelette, bacon, gooey cheese blend, tomato, fresh herbs, creamy parmesan dressing, on toasted focaccia$12.00
- Chicken Pesto Panini
roast chicken breast, basil pesto, tomato, gooey cheese blend, pressed on focaccia bread$13.00
- Our Muffaletta
Italian cold cuts, olive & pepper salad, provolone, dijonaise, thick sesame seed focaccia$15.00
- Simple Grilled Cheese
gooey cheese blend, pressed on focaccia bread$8.00
Pizza
Drinks
- Sanbitter NA Aperitivo
Italy's most popular non-alcoholic aperitivo, this herbal and bittersweet soda is a great alternative to a Campari & soda.$5.00
- Casamara Como
A delicate and refreshing dry Alpine-style botanical soda with a touch of bitterness and citrus.$5.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Italian natural mineral water, sourced from springs in the Italian Alps and flavored with all-natural fruit juices. Choose from Sicilian Lemon or Blood Orange.$5.00
- Fountain Drink$3.00
Extras
- Mista Salad
mixed lettuces, red onion, cherry tomato, choice of house dressings on the side$8.00
- Sicilian Salad
baby greens, olive, salami, sesame seed croutons, house vinaigrette on the side$10.00
- Creamy Tomato Soup
classic with parsley, parm & olive oil$6.00
- Side of Fresh Baked Focaccia$4.00
- Sauces & Sprinkles
3.5 oz. ramekin
Merch & Retail
Pasta & Sauce
- Homemade Sauces
Sauces come frozen in a NON-MICROWAVE SAFE deli container. Thaw by running the container under water and reheat in a sauce pot. Each is designed to serve 2-4 people about 1 pound of dried pasta. Pesto contains pinenuts.
- Imported Dried Pasta
Di Martino pasta is produced exclusively in Italy and more precisely in Gragnano, city in Southern Italy famous for the production of dry pasta. PGI Gragnano pasta has been made there for over 500 years.