Skip to Main content
Green Vibe Green Vibe
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Green Vibe Green Vibe
We are not accepting online orders right now.
200 E Flagler, Miami, FL 33127
Salads
Cold Press
Smoothies
Entree
Drinks
Salads
J&H
$13.95
Niçoise
$14.95
Salmon
$19.95
Quinoa
$14.95
Kale Crunch
$14.95
Tuna Tonnato
$22.95
Artichokes
$15.95
Avocado
$15.95
Burrata
$17.95
Cesar Salad
$12.95
Bread
$3.00
Cold Press
A+B+C
$8.95
Classic Beet
$8.95
Watermelon & Lime
$8.95
Sweet Green
$8.95
Apple Lemonade
$8.95
Smoothies
Strawberry + Oatmeal
$8.95
After Gym
$8.95
Espressottini
$9.95
Green
$9.95
Entree
Chicken Paillard
$19.95
Bresaola
$17.95
Vitello Tonnato
$18.95
Drinks
Espresso
$3.00
Macchiato
$4.00
Double Espresso
$4.50
Cappuccino
$4.50
Latte
$4.00
Macha
$4.50
Iced Latte
$4.50
Iced Cappuccino
$5.50
Still Water
$5.00
Sparkling Water
$5.00
Coke
$4.00
Coke Zero
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Lemon Tea
$4.00
Peach Tea
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Green Vibe Green Vibe Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 201-4243
200 E Flagler, Miami, FL 33127
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement