Farley's Fit Kitchen
Popular Items
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
(DF)(K)(Contains Nuts) Ground chicken cooked with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, mushrooms, scallions, water chestnuts + peanuts with a side of micro romaine and peanut sauce P32, F19, C17, Cal362
Baja Shrimp Tacos
(GF)(DF) Lightly grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and topped with shredded cabbage, carrots & micro cilantro with a side of chili roasted sweet potatoes, mango pico, & chipotle aioli P20, F12, C51, Cal393
Breakfast
Southwest Scramble
(GF)- Egg whites, seasoned ground turkey, black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded colby-jack cheese, peppers+onions, cilantro and a side of Dad’s spicy salsa P39, F13, C20, Cal348
Protein Pancakes & Turkey Sausage Plate
(GF)(Lactose-Free)(Contains Nut Flours)- Four mini protein pancakes with turkey sausage patties, sugar-free syrup & fresh berries P41, F27, C23, Cal493
Breakfast Burrito
(K)- Egg whites, 2 strips of crispy bacon, & cheddar-jack cheese rolled in a healthier low-carb flax burrito with a side of our famous house jalapeno salsa. P37, F16, C20, Cal354
Bacon & Cheddar Egg White Bites
(K)(GF)- Ten protein-dense egg white bites consisting of crispy bacon and cheddar cheese. P10, F4, C1, Cal83
Spinach, Tomato & Feta Egg White Bites
(K)(GF)- Ten protein-dense egg white bites consisting of spinach, tomato, and creamy feta cheese. P10, F2, C2, Cal67
Protein Bagel Box
A high protein breakfast box, containing, a hard boiled egg, red grapes, an orange, and a protein bagel paired with a side of cream cheese. P35, F17, C68, Cal443
FFK Granola
(V)(GF)(DF)- Our famous granola made with gluten-free oats, pecans, almonds, pumpkin seeds, maple syrup, coconut oil, chia seeds & a touch of cinnamon (5.5oz serving) P19, F24, C89, Cal628
Mixed Berry Flax Oatmeal
A delightful oatmeal made with old fashioned oats, almond milk, vanilla protein powder, mixed berries, and flax seeds P12, F5, C31, Cal242
Tiramisu Oatmeal
A delectable oatmeal made with old fashioned oats, almond milk, vanilla protein powder, espresso, a layer of vanilla cream, and a cocoa powder dusting P13, F6, C30, Cal209
Snacks/Small Plates
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
(K) Grilled Chicken Breast, shredded colby-jack cheese and a drizzle of keto BBQ sauce toasted in a flax tortilla served with a side of mango pico de gallo P34, F19, C23, Cal381
Birria Corn Tortilla Tacos
(GF) Shredded spicy Mexican stew meat with grilled onions and quesadilla cheese. Served with a stew jus and cilantro + onion on the side. P26, F15, C30, Cal442
Deli Lettuce Wraps
(GF) Micro Romaine, sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, pickles, and a side of dijon mustard P25, F17, C8, Cal272
Chicken Snack Pack
Tillamook Cheddar cubes, cubed chicken breast, gluten-free crackers, & fresh grapes P30, F22, C21, Cal401
Summer Fruit Cup
(GF)(DF)(V) A blend of fresh cut strawberries, cantaloupe, blueberries, grapes, pineapple & watermelon P1, F0, C23, Cal97
Texas Dillicious Pickle Co.
Salads/Soups
The Strawberry GOAT
(GF) - Our signature juicy grilled chicken breast, sliced strawberries, goat cheese, thinly sliced red onion, & cucumber over a bed of spring mix with a side of honey-lime vinaigrette P34, F8, C5, Cal348
Taco Salad
(GF) Taco seasoned ground turkey, romaine lettuce, shredded colby jack cheese, tomato, grilled corn, pickled red onions, black beans, & cilantro with a side of jalapeno ranch P36, F21, C22, Cal434
Kale Ceasar Salad
(GF)(K) Grilled chicken breast, kale, romaine, shredded parmesan, keto croutons, parmesan crisps, & a side of creamy caesar dressing P51, F38, C19, Cal598
Nashville Hot Honey Salad
(GF)(contains tree nuts & pork) Our famous keto fried chicken tossed in a Nashville hot honey sauce over a bed of spring mix, cabbage blend, shredded carrots, P38, F22, C44, Cal470
Farley's Chicken Salad
(GF)(DF)(Contains Nuts) Papa Farley’s famous chicken salad made with organic chicken, sliced grapes, toasted pecans, celery, a touch of relish and mayo served on a bed of spring mix P22, F19, C13, Cal311
Farley's Chicken Salad Double Protein Tub
(GF)(DF) Papa Farley’s famous chicken salad made with organic chicken, sliced grapes, toasted pecans, celery, a touch of relish and mayo served in a double protein tub P44, F38, C26, Cal622
Dad's Soup of the Week
Please see our Facebook & Instagram page every Tuesday to see what Papa Farley is preparing for the upcoming weekend!
Loaded Cauliflower
Healthy (Low Carb)
Shrimp Fried Rice
(GF)(DF) Cauliflower rice pan-fried with garlic, peas, carrots, onions & gluten-free soy sauce topped with a healthy serving of juicy shrimp, sesame seeds and a side of garlicky green beans P35, F13, C17, Cal307
Mexican Stuffed Peppers
(GF)(K) Mexican spiced ground turkey stuffed inside of a bell pepper over our decadent poblano cream sauce topped with shredded colby-jack cheese + cilantro served with fire-roasted veggies P27, F24, C17, Cal383
Salmon Cakes
(K)(GF)(DF)(Contains Pork) Our signature keto Salmon cakes with roasted broccoli and a side of lemon aioli P39, F34, C10, Cal527
Caprese Chicken
(GF)(K)(Contains Pine Nuts) Grilled Chicken Breast topped with fresh basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, blistered cherry tomatoes with a side of grilled asparagus & a balsamic reduction P38, F17, C25, Cal372
Keto Fried Chicken 2.0
(K)(GF)(Contains Tree Nuts)(Contains Pork) Our famous Keto fried chicken served with loaded mashed cauliflower (cheese, bacon, scallions), steamed green beans and a side of cream gravy P46, F35, C22, Cal591
Beefy Bolognese
(GF)(K)- Savory and slow-cooked beef bolognese over high protein pasta, garnished with basil & a touch of Parmesan P50, F16, C30, Cal440
Fish & Chips
(K)(GF)(*contains tree nuts) fresh cod cutlets battered in our keto flour blend, served with a side of oven-baked rutabaga fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw & a lemon wedge P57, F15, C36, Cal527
Brisket Enchiladas
(K)(GF) Slow roasted brisket & cheesy low-carb enchiladas over a cauliflower rice pilaf with cilantro and our scratch-made enchilada sauce P42, F32, C24, Cal520
Wholesome (Complex Carbs)
Chicken Fajita Plate
(GF)(DF) Grilled chicken over sauteed peppers/onions with a side of steamed brown rice, black charro beans and a side of chimichurri P31, F20, C29, Cal430
Filet Mignon Fajita Plate
(GF)(DF) Steak fajitas, over sauteed peppers/onions with a side of steamed brown rice, black charro beans and a side of chimichurri P31, F27, C29, Cal487
Crispy Orange Salmon
(GF)(DF)- Sweet and savory orange glazed Salmon over a bed of steamed basmati rice with broccoli, sesame seeds & green onions P33, F10, C53, Cal441
Lemon Pepper Salmon
(GF)(DF) Oven baked salmon filets served with a side of herb roasted potatoes, steamed green beans and a crave-worthy lemon aioli P35, F27, C16, Cal498
Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken
(GF) Marinated & grilled chicken thighs, pineapple, pan seared sugar snap peas and steamed basmati rice with sesame seeds & scallions P40, F32, C70, Cal712
Steakhouse Dinner
(GF)(DF) Grilled filet mignon with a side of roasted red potatoes & asparagus with a side of chimichurri P32, F28, C20, Cal469
Chicken Gyro Bowl
(GF) Marinated grilled chicken, over quinoa with pickled red onions, tomatoes, feta, mini pita breads, and a side of tzatziki P46, F18, Cal743
Chipotle Burger
(GF) Grilled turkey burger topped with pepper jack cheese, sauteed jalapenos + caramelized onions & bacon with a side of sweet potato fries and a chipotle aioli P41, F31, C24, Cal548
Turkey Egg Roll Bowl
(DF) Ground turkey simmered with soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, cabbage, carrots, garlic, and ginger over steamed brown rice then topped with scallions P20, F13, C50, Cal406
Sweet Treats
Peanut Butter Banana Muffins
(GF)(DF) Two grain-free, paleo friendly, fluffy muffins. Made with peanut butter, bananas, honey, maple syrup & free-range eggs P14, F22, C52, Cal436
Strawberry Cheesecake Cups
(GF)(K)(contains nuts) Our cheesecake is made with cream cheese, cottage cheese, fresh pureed strawberries, vanilla extract, stevia + lemon juice over a base of “crust” made up of almond flour, pecans, cinnamon & protein powder P14, F23, C9, Cal301
Collagen Rice Krispies
(GF) Two squares of gluten-free rice Krispies made with kerrygold butter, Vital Proteins Collagen powder, marshmallows and a dash of vanilla P8, F4, C29, Cal205
Donut of the Week
(GF)(Contains Nuts) See our Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday for the Donut of the week! P17, F26, C19, Cal314+
Pastry of the Week
See our Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday for the Donut of the week!
Erin's Clean Fuel Bars
(GF)- Locally crafted protein bars made with all-natural ingredients including collagen protein, oats, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cranberries and apple sauce 1 bar - $3 / 6 bars - $15