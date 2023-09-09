WELCOME TO OUR NEW LOCATION!
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery - Ko Olina 92-1047 Olani Street
Juices
Smoothies
Clean Gut Smoothie
$13.00
almond milk, blueberries, spinach, almond butter, vanilla protein, maca powder, flaxseed oil, stevia, coconut cream walls
Glow-Up Smoothie
$13.00
almond milk, strawberries, avocado, dates, hyaluronic acid, vanilla collagen, maple syrup, coconut cream walls
Power Pack Smoothie
$14.00
Coconut milk, spinach, cacao powder, chocolate protein, banana, almond butter, oats, coconut cream walls
Lean Green Smoothie
$11.00
almond milk, spinach, mango, avocado, banana
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$10.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie
$10.00
Pineapple Mango Smoothie
$10.00
Pineapple, mango, agave, coconut milk
Frozen Bowls
Bagels
BLT Bagel
$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado with pesto cream cheese on an everything bagel
Smoked Salmon Bagel
$12.00
Smoked salmon, capers, pickled onions, cucumbers and cream cheese on an everything bagel
Veggie Bagel
$11.00
Cucumbers, avocado, pickled onions, sprouts and pesto cream cheese on an everything bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$4.00
Bagel & Butter
$3.50
Side Salmon
$5.00
Toasts
Teas
Waffles
SPECIALS
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery - Ko Olina Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 354-9219
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM