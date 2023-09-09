Juices

Citrus Sunrise

$11.00

pineapple, apple, H2O, mint

Sweet Green

$11.00

Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger

Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

cucumber and coconut water

Radiant Root

$11.00

Carrot, apple, ginger

Beet Rising

$11.00

Beet, ginger, apple, cucumber, carrot

Smoothies

Clean Gut Smoothie

$13.00

almond milk, blueberries, spinach, almond butter, vanilla protein, maca powder, flaxseed oil, stevia, coconut cream walls

Glow-Up Smoothie

$13.00

almond milk, strawberries, avocado, dates, hyaluronic acid, vanilla collagen, maple syrup, coconut cream walls

Power Pack Smoothie

$14.00

Coconut milk, spinach, cacao powder, chocolate protein, banana, almond butter, oats, coconut cream walls

Lean Green Smoothie

$11.00

almond milk, spinach, mango, avocado, banana

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

$10.00
Pineapple Mango Smoothie

$10.00

Pineapple, mango, agave, coconut milk

Frozen Bowls

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Organic acai blend topped with granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, chia seeds and honey

Coconut Sorbet Bowl

$13.00

Organic coconut sorbet topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pineapples, granola, honey and chia seeds

Hapa Bowl

$15.00

Extra Bowl

$0.50

Bagels

BLT Bagel

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado with pesto cream cheese on an everything bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

Smoked salmon, capers, pickled onions, cucumbers and cream cheese on an everything bagel

Veggie Bagel

$11.00

Cucumbers, avocado, pickled onions, sprouts and pesto cream cheese on an everything bagel

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel & Butter

$3.50

Side Salmon

$5.00

Toasts

Bruschetta Avo Toast

$12.00

bruschetta mix, avocado, sprouts, balsamic glaze

Ricotta + Berries Toast

$12.00

whipped ricotta, berries, honey and mint

Caprese Toast

$13.00

sun dried tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella, olive oil, black pepper, basil pesto

Teas

Matcha Latte (iced)

$6.50

Organic Mizuba Matcha, almond milk, maple syrup

Elderberry hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.50

Lavender black Iced Tea

$4.50

Citrus green iced tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Waffles

Ulu Waffle

$12.00

House made waffle batter with local Ulu (Hawaiian breadfruit), fresh fruit, powdered sugar and maple syrup

Water

Cup of water (no ice)

$0.75

Cup of water (add ice)

$0.75

SPECIALS

Vegan Poke Bowl

$13.00