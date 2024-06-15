Farm & Haus
Full Menu
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast
Olde hearth sourdough, radish, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion$11.00
- OG Breakfast Sandwich
Hausmade buttermilk biscuit, scrambled farm eggs. Maple-sage sausage, sauce$15.00
- Wakey Wakey Bowl
Three scrambled farm eggs, avocado mash, shaved radish, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, micro greens, served with a side of hausmade salsa. Tip: add kale, chorizo, and/or sweet potato for "Loaded" opt$12.00
- Southwest Hash Bowl
Hausmade chorizo, two local farm eggs scrambled or over medium, roasted sweet potato, black beans, pickled red onion, quest fresco, house-made chipotle sauce, avocado mash, cilantro$15.00
- Haus Hash Brekkie Bowl
Smashed fingerlings, breakfast sausage, sautéed kale tomato confit, avocado mash, 2 eggs your way$16.00
- Banana Bread
With honey butter, fresh berries$8.00
- The Perfect Plate
2 local farm eggs, choice of 2 add-ons, sourdough toast + choice of jam$18.00
- Bacon Breakfast Sando
Brioche bun, caramelized onion, bacon, arugula, avocado mash, lemon aioli, fried farm egg$15.00
- Chorizo Burrito
Hausmade chorizo, soft scrambled local farm eggs. Cotija, flour tortilla, served with hausmade salsa on the side$15.00
- Bacon Potato Burrito
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, smashed fingerlings, chipotle aioli, green onion. Served with cilantro crema$15.00
- Buckwheat Pancakes
Orange curd, fresh fruit, hausmade granola, maple syrup$14.00
- Med Breakfast$18.00
Bowls & Salads
Handhelds
Add-Ons
- Brekkie Potatoes
Crispy, garlic-herb smashed fingerlings$4.00
- Cheesy Grits
Congaree & penn local rice grits + Cheddar$6.00
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes$5.00
- Shoestring Fries$4.00
- Haus Salad
Choice of cumin vin or haus ranch$5.00
- Local Farm Egg$3.00
- Bacon
2 slices$4.00
- Maple-Sage Sausage Patty$6.00
- Avocado$6.00
- Toast + Jam$4.00
- Biscuit + Jam$4.00
- Haus Kimchi$6.00
- Chicken Tenders$6.00
- Fruit$6.00
Kids Menu All Day
- Kids Pancake
Buckwheat flour pancakes, dye-free sprinkles, real maple syrup, choice of bacon or fruit$10.00
- Brekkie Plate
1 egg, sourdough toast, haus jam, choice of bacon or fruit$10.00
- Jr. Smashburger
Brioche bun, single smash patty. American cheese, choice of fries or fruit$12.00
- Gluten Free Chicken Tenders
Crispy gluten free, white meat tenders. Served with hausmade ranch or honey mustard, choice of fries or fruit$12.00