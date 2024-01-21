Farmer's Club Cafe 267 Hwy 65 South
Food Menu
Appetizers
Soups & Gumbo
- Cup of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$5.00
A southern favorite cuisine
- Bowl of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$10.00
A southern favorite cuisine
- Cup of Seafood Gumbo$6.00
A Louisiana favorite with a Cajun flair
- Bowl of Seafood Gumbo$12.00
A Louisiana favorite with a Cajun flair
- Cup of Vegetable Soup$5.00
Our original "Truckstop" recipe with ground beef and vegetables
- Bowl of Vegetable Soup$11.00
Our original "Truckstop" recipe with ground beef and vegetables
- Bowl of Avocado Soup$10.00
White cheese, onion and avocado in a hot broth with a hint of spice
à la Carte
Chicken
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Plow Man Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup and mustard
- Plow Boy Burger$10.00
1/4 lb. beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup and mustard
- Classic Club Sandwich$11.00
Three layer sandwich with toasted bread, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or blackened chicken patty with lettuce and tomatoes
- BLT Sandwich$9.00
The original bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Shredded, full flavor pork with BBQ sauce on the side
Salads
- Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, ham, cheese, and bacon
- Steak Salad$18.00
6 oz. of ribeye grilled or blackened, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled or blackened chicken, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Salmon Salad$15.00
6 oz. of Norwegian Salmon grilled of blackened with lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Lettuce Wedge$11.00
Lettuce wedge with blue cheese crumbles, purple onions, bacon, cheese and tomato with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Shrimp Salad$14.00
Grilled or blackened shrimp with lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- House Salad$6.00
Entrées
- 16 oz. Ribeye$46.00
- 12 - 14 oz. Ribeye$29.00
- 10 oz. Filet$46.00
- 6 oz. Filet$29.00
- 8 oz. Hamburger Steak$18.00
- Catfish Plate$19.00
Four Mississippi Delta Catfish filés, served with salad and choice of side
- Catfish & Shrimp Plate$24.00
Three Mississippi Delta Catfish filés, three large shrimp, served with salad and choice of side
- Salmon$21.00
6 oz. patty served with side of asparagus and choice of an additional side
- Shrimp Plate$19.00
Seven large shrimp served with salad and choice of one side
- Shrimp Dish$20.00
Seven large shrimp served in a creamy butter sauce topped with lemon pepper and cheese served with a house salad and bread
- Boiled Shrimp$24.00