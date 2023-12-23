Farmer's Milk 1801 N young circle
FOOD
Casseroles
Croissants
- Bretzel Almond$3.80
- Palmeron Mantequilla$3.80
- Large Butter Croissant$3.00
- Croissant Paris$2.80
- Almond Croissant Paris$3.50
- Multicereal$2.80
- Bicolor Raspberry$3.50
- Bicolor Chocolate$3.50
- Neopolitan Raspberry$3.50
- Neopolitan Chocolate$3.50
- Neopolitan Chocolate Paris$2.80
- Cheese and bacon$3.50
- Neapolitan with chicken$3.80
Cakes
- Slice Cake Napoleon$6.50
- Slice Honey Cake$5.50
- Slice Red Velvet Cake$6.50
- Slice Carrot Cake$6.50
- Slice Chocolate with Cherry$6.50
- Slice Merengue roll with Cherry$6.50
- Slice Blueberry Lemon Cake$6.50
- Slice Basque Cheesecake$6.50
- Slice New York Cheesecake$6.50
- Slice Chocolate Cheesecake$6.50
- Slice Cheesecake with Nuts$6.50
- Slice Cheesecake with Pear Gorgonzola$6.50
- Cake Napoleon$39.00
- Honey Cake$35.00
- Red Velvet Cake$39.00
- Carrot Cake$39.00
- Chocolate with Cherry$39.00
- Blueberry Lemon Cake$39.00
- Basque Cheesecake$39.00
- New York Cheesecake$39.00
- Chocolate Cheesecake$39.00
- Cheesecake with Nuts$39.00
- Cheesecake with Pear Gorgonzola$39.00
Desserts
- Tiramisu Dessert$6.80
- Panna Cotta Mango Passion Fruit Sugar Free$7.50
- Tres Leches$6.80
- Berry Tart$5.50
- Pavlova with Berries$7.80
- Loaf with cranberries and raisins$4.50
- Chocolate Loaf$4.50
- Loaf with wallnuts$4.50
- Shu with berries$4.50
- Whole Chocolate Loaf$24.50
- Whole Lemon Loaf$19.90
- Whole Loaf with raisins and cranberries$24.50
- Granola with yogurt and coconut$6.80
- Beze$5.50
- Syrniki$9.50
- Granola dessert with yogurt$6.80
Pies
Yogurts
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
