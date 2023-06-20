Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine PDX PDX Hawthorne

Lunch

Starter

samosa

samosa

$14.00

Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry sauce

Crispy Egg roll

Crispy Egg roll

$12.00

Egg rolls skin wrapped glass noodles, carrot, shiitake mushroom, black pepper, light soy sauce, served with chili peanut sauce

Neua num tok rolls

Neua num tok rolls

$16.00

Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef wrapped with mint, cilantro, cucumber served with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Mieng Kum Kung

Mieng Kum Kung

$16.00

Crispy crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut &amp; tamarind reduction

Par Dip Fresh Tuna

$16.00

SPICY!! Diced Fresh Maguro tuna* green onion, cilantro, dill, long coriander, Dehydrated chili, wonton chips *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness”

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Curry battered squid, spicy pepper, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Farmhouse Wings

$14.00

Crispy organic wings, fish sauce, garlic, tamarind pineapple glazed

Ahi Scoops

$16.00

Pan-seared sesame crusted Ahi tuna*, cucumber, seaweed salad dill, lemongrass, SPICY chili lime Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Soup

Tum Yum

Tum Yum

$18.00

Spicy and sour soup bone broth, assorted vegetables, cabbage, mushroom, tomato, galangal, kaffir lime, onion, lemongrass and long coriander

Tom Kha (Small)

$8.00

Coconut soup, mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir lime, Lemongrass, and long coriander

Tom Kha (Large)

Tom Kha (Large)

$16.00

Coconut soup, mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir lime, Lemongrass, and long coriander

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$16.00

SPICY!! Hand shredded green papaya, garlic, fresh chili, Cherry tomato, Thai long beans. (peanuts)

Herbal Rice Salad

Herbal Rice Salad

$16.00

Bangkok style. Toasted coconut, peanuts, crispy shallots, lemongrass, sliced long beans, chili, kaffir lime, bell, sesame, with tamarind dressing. Mix and enjoy!

Yum Moo Krob

Yum Moo Krob

$17.95

SPICY!! House crispy pork belly, mint, shallots, green onion, cilantro. Served with garden vegetables

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$17.95

Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef, cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with garden vegetables

Special

Panang Neua

Panang Neua

$39.00

Slow braised bone in Short Rib in a Panang curry, Grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, and fried basil. Blue rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family

Mok Salmon

Mok Salmon

$30.00

Country Style Grilled Wild King Salmon in banana leaf, grilled asparagus, mushroom, lemongrass, dill, shallots spicy cilantro lime sauce &amp; Blue Rice

"Run Juan" Seafood Sizzling

"Run Juan" Seafood Sizzling

$35.00

Assorted Seafood; white fish, calamari, shrimps, scallops. Manila clams, PEI Mussels, Sautéed in Homemade SPICY!! curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper, krachai, peppercorn, kaffir lime leaf, and Thai eggplant. Served with blue flower rice

BBQ Kai Yang

$28.00

Half Mary’s Organic Chicken marinated in turmeric, Coconut milk, roasted rice sauce, Sticky Rice and Papaya Salad peanuts

Volcano Cup Noodles

Volcano Cup Noodles

$28.00

SPICY!! Noodles stir-fried with our house made Godmother sauce Served with braised short ribs bone, bell peppers, onion, krachai, kaffir lime, and peppercorns

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, twice cooked rice shrimp paste onion, tomato, cilantro, wrapped in lotus leave Served with bone broth. Add $2 for SPICY version

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$28.00

A Northeastern Thai Medium rare grilled Wagyu (Snake River Farm) well seasoned with spices. Served with Jaew chili dip and sticky rice

Crispy Duck Ka Pow

Crispy Duck Ka Pow

$35.00

House half roasted duck (Maple leaf farms, IN) red eye chili, mix vegetable, broccolini, bell pepper, crispy basil served with fried egg over our jasmine blue rice

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$28.00

Thai Southern style. Mary’s Organic Chicken thigh, turmeric &amp; herbs, Fried shallots, roti bread, potato yellow curry for dipping. Blue rice

Basil Bomb

Basil Bomb

$35.00

Thai chili basil stir-fried with tiger prawn, calamari, scallop, Manila clams, PEI Mussels, salmon, minced pork, homemade crispy pork belly, fried egg over jasmine rice, Prik Nam Pla (Thai Chili Fish Sauce)

Lobster Tail Pad Thai

$39.00

Lobster tail with prawns, fresh thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot, Peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce (Pad Thai 101: mix raw veg with the noodles and squeeze that lime!)

Little Lao Table Set

$99.00Out of stock

King Of Spice

$39.00

TLC Braised Pork Ribs. Dropped egg, tomato, bell pepper Habanero simmered in red chili. Coconut milk, Shrimp paste, Served with Turmeric rice and veg pickles

Noodle Soup

Tofu Noodles Soup

Tofu Noodles Soup

$16.00

Fresh rice noodles, vegetable broth, organic tofu, broccoli, Zucchini, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, cilantro, and green onion

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

Organic chicken, small noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, fried shallots, and house pork fat garlic oil

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup

$28.00

Slow cooked bone-in beef short rib, egg noodles, bone marrow broth, Broccoli, Thai basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion &amp; chicharron garlic oil

Tum Yum Noodles Soup

$28.00

Assorted seafood: salmon, calamari, shrimps, scallops, calms, and mussels. Egg noodles in SPICY & sour broth, spinach, broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, peanuts,. House garlic and crispy wontons

Thai Street Food

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Cage free egg, onion, tomato, green onion, cilantro

Pad Ka Pow

$15.00

Thai basil, garlic, fresh chili, bell pepper

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Thin rice noodles, fried tofu, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot, peanuts

Pad See You

Pad See You

$15.00

Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, broccoli

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

SPICY!! Flat rice noodles, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil, Onion, tomato

Pad Chinese Broccoli

$15.00

House XO sauce

Pad Eggplant

Pad Eggplant

$15.00

bell pepper, garlic, basil

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.95

Potato, onion, and crispy shallot

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.95

Bell pepper, bamboo shoots, basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.95

SPICY! Eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo, basil

Side

Jasmine Blue Rice

Jasmine Blue Rice

$3.50
White Rice

White Rice

$3.50
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Steamed Noodles

Steamed Noodles

$5.00
Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$5.00
Crispy Roti

Crispy Roti

$4.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$7.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Curry

$5.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$5.00

TOGO TOGO TOGO

Kid's Menu

Kid's Fried Chicken over Blue Rice

$10.00

Kid Pad See You

$10.00

w/ egg and Asian broccoli

Sweet Treats

Choco Cake

$16.00

Moist chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate glazed cashew and housemade coconut ice cream

Thai Vacation

$16.00

Fresh coconut, sticky rice, coconut ice cream, fresh coconutmeat, peanuts and sesame

Roti Pandan

$16.00

The vanilla of Southest Asian, pandan sauce, coconut sorbet with crispy roti

Farmhouse Croissant Bread Pudding

$16.00

All-time favorite dessert only at Farmhouse Kitchen Serve with housemade coconut ice cream

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00

Manila Mango, coconut sticky rice. Delicious!

Coconut Soft Serve

$7.00

House-made coconut soft serve, Toasted coconut mixed over ice cream cup

Ruk Na Platter

$40.00

The ultimate chef's choice dessert selection that will bring you a smile.

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite/7up

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Thai Tea Limeade

$5.00

Classic Thai Tea Shaved Ice

$5.00

Homemade Soda

$5.00

Fresh Whole Coconut

$8.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Organic Hot Tea

Spicy GInger

$5.00

cane sugar, ginger root; promoting elixir

Jasmine Pearl Company Hot Tea

$5.00

Beers

Singha Thai Lager

$7.00

Pale Ale, Fort George

$7.50

IPA, Breakside

$7.50

Avid Cider, Dragonfruit

$7.00

Wine

(G) Prosecco, Jeio Italy

$13.00

(B) Prosecco, Jeio Italy

$60.00

(G) Sauvignon Blanc, Le Grand Caillou

$14.00

(B) Sauvignon Blanc, Le Grand Caillou

$65.00

(G) Dry Riesling, Pierre Sparr

$13.00

(B) Dry Riesling, Pierre Sparr

$60.00

(G) La Chevaliere Chardonnay

$14.00

(B) La Chevaliere Chardonnay

$65.00

(G) Rose, Chateau Miraval Studio French

$14.00

(B) Rose, Chateau Miraval Studio French

$65.00

(G) Portlandia Oregon Pinot Noir

$14.00

(B) Portlandia Oregon Pinot Noir

$65.00

(G) Zinfandel, Klinker Brick Lodi

$13.00

(B) Zinfandel, Klinker Brick Lodi

$60.00

(G) Chinon, Cabernet Franc

$13.00

(B) Chinon, Cabernet Franc

$60.00

Cocktails

Ya Dong

$12.00

House-Infused Thai Old Fashion Herbs. Served As A Shot, Beer Back & Pickled Lime

Thai Michelada

$14.00

Lager, Spicy Valentina, FH Tamarined Sauce, Soy Sauce, Prik Klur, Lime

"Kook Gig"

$13.00

"Quickie" Singha On Ice (this is how Thai drink beer) & a shot of Spiced Rum

Oopsy Daisy

$15.00

Dewar's Scotch Whiskey, honey,nginger, lemon, Mekhong Thai Whisky mist

House Gin

$14.00

Anchan Blue Flower Infused Gin, Rose Water, Lemon, Black Peppercorns

Island Thai Tea

$16.00

Spiced Rum, Pineapply juice, lemon juice,coconut cream, Farmhouse Thai Tea

Thai Lady

$15.00

Zubrowka Vodka, Pink Guava, Saline, Velvet Falernum. Thai rose Bitters

M-A-K-R-A-M

$15.00

Pueblo Viejo Tequila, Tamarind Shrub, Angostura Orange. Dehydrated Chili

Old Siam

$15.00

Makers Mark Whisky, Maraschino Cherry, Lemongrass Simple, Orange Oil, Bitters

Full Moon Party Bowl

$65.00

Plantation 3 years Rum, Thai Lager, Peach, Fresh strawberries & lime. Tajin. Great for a party!!! Disco Light

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Cloud 9

$20.00

Only Fans

$19.00

Shot

Bombay East Gin

$12.00

Makers Mark Whiskey

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Monopolowa Gin

$9.00

Monopolowa Vodka

$9.00

Burnside Bourbon

$12.00

Portland Potato Vodka

$10.00

Pueblo Viejo Tequila

$9.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey

$12.00

Espolon

$12.00

DonJulio

$14.00

Other

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Credit Card Fee

$1.50

Outside Dessert

$3.00

Corkage Fee 1st/2nd Bottle

$30.00

Corkage Fee 3rd and up Bottle

$25.00

God Mother Sauce TOGO 8oz

$20.00

Gift Card

Lunch Set

Lunch Set "Tasting Menu"

$25.00

Add On

Tofu

$2.00

Vegetables

$2.00

