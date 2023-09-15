Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine - Menlo Park
WEEKDAY MENU
Starters
Vegan Fresh Rolls
Fresh rice paper roll, tofu, mixed green, bean sprouts, mint, and Vermicelli noodle. Chili peanut sauce.
Samosa
Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry dipping *Vegan & Vegetarian
Thai Fish Cakes
Fried white fish paste with red curry, kaffir lime, green bean, Served with cucumber, peanut, chili sauce.
Farmhouse Wings
Crispy organic wings served with crispy basil and chili plum sauce
Neua Num Tok Rolls
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak wrapped with mint, cilantro, and cucumber. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette
Mieng Kum Kung
Crispy-crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & peanuts with tamarind sauce
Crispy Calamari
Curry battered Monterrey squid in spicy pepper served with cilantro lime dipping
House Crispy Pork Belly
My grandparents recipe crispy pork belly. Super crispy and delicious.
Salads
Papaya Salad
SPICY! Hand shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, Thai long beans, garlic, fish sauce, bird eye chilli, and peanuts.
Papaya Salad Grilled Shrimp
SPICY! Hand shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, Thai long beans, garlic, fish sauce, bird eye chili, and peanuts comes with grilled shrimps.
Herbal Rice Salad
Bangkok style. Toasted coconut, peanuts, shredded green mango, crispy shallots, lemongrass, sliced long beans, chili, kaffir lime, and dried shrimp with tamarind dressing. Mix and enjoy!
Larb
SPICY Salad with cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with fresh Asian herbs *GF Option only with Mince Pork
Specials
Basil Bomb
SPICY! Thai chilli basil stir fried with tiger prawn, calamari, scallop, homemade crispy pork belly, minced pork, PEI Mussels, clams and fried egg over blue jasmine rice with "Prik Nam Pla". Let’s Bomb!
Pineapple Fried Rice
Assorted Seafood with fresh pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion, garlic, carrot, and egg. Served in fresh whole pineapple, white onions and cilantro
Crispy Branzino
Fried Whole Branzino served on a hot metal plate; with vegetables, cilantro, crispy shallot and garlic chilli lime vinaigrette, white onions and tamarind sauce
“Seau Rhong Haii”
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak, grilled broccolini, house tamarind & roasted rice sauce. Served with sticky rice
24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup
Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion and jalapeños
Run Juan Seafood Sizzling
Assorted Seafood sautéed in homemade SPICY curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper & jalapenos. Served with blue jasmine rice
Crab Fried Rice
Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, white onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served with bone broth
Live Lobster Pad Thai
Maine Lobster with tiger prawns, thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce
Hat Yai Fried Chicken
Southern-style fried Mary’s Organic Chicken Thigh, turmeric & herbs, fried shallots, cucumber salad. Served with yellow potatoe curry, roti & blue jasmine rice
Kai Sam Ros
Crunchy Chicken in tamarind pineapple glazed, bell pepper, onion, Cashew nuts and bonito flakes. Served in Fresh Pineapple & Blue rice.
Panang Neua
Slow braised bone-in Short Rib served in Panang curry with grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, crispy basil and blue jasmine rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family.
Volcano Cup
SPICY! Noodle stir fried with our house God-mother sauce served with braised shirt-ribs, bell peppers and peppercorns
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Tiger prawns, spicy Tom Yum paste, rice, egg, tomato, onion, fresh coconut meat.
Tsunami Lobster
Live Maine Lobster with prawns, scallops, PEI Mussels, and calamari, cooked in yellow curry paste and spices. Served with tumeric rice
Vegetarian Basil Bomb
Thai Chili basil stir fried with mixed veggie and tofu, over jasmine rice. let's Bomb!
Vegetarian Pineapple Fried Rice
Tofu with fresh pineapple, cashew nuts, onion tomato, raisin, scallion, garlic, carrot. Served fresh whole pineapple.
Soups
Noodle Soups
Thai Street Food
Yellow Curry
Potato, white onion and crispy shallots *Contains Soy & Gluten
Green Curry
Bell pepper, eggplant, bamboo shoot and basil *Contains Soy & Gluten
Red Curry
Bell pepper, bamboo shoots, basil.
Thai Fried Rice
Cage free egg, white onion, green onion, tomato, cilantro
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, cage free egg, tamarind, bean sprouts, white onions, crispy shallots, chives, peanuts.
Pad See You
Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, Asian broccoli
Kee Mow
SPICY! Flat rice noodles, garlic, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Thai basil
Asian Broccoli
Spicy XO sauce, garlic (Recommend with Crispy Pork Belly)
Spicy Eggplant
Bell pepper, garlic, Thai basil
Spicy String Bean
Garlic and Thai chili.
Ga Pow
Very popular Thai street food. Spicy!! Thai Basil, garlic fresh chili , bell pepper.
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Thai Vacation
Fresh coconut, sticky rice, coconut ice cream, coconut cream, peanuts and sesame (GF)
Choco Cake
Moist & Rich Chocolate Cake served with vanilla ice cream
Coconut Cheese Cake
Coconut flake, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream.
Khao Niew Dam
Black sticky rice pudding, taro paste, coconut cream and vanilla ice cream.
Mango Sticky Rice (Limited)
Creamy and sweet sticky rice served with seasonal fresh mango
Ruk Na Platter
Fun, Festive, Instagram worthy! Chef's Choice Dessert
Others
Little L A O Set!! TOGO
***Limited***Set for 2 People- Regular Set - Neua Num Tok rolls, Samosas, Egg rolls, Vegan fresh rolls, Papaya Salad, Panang Neua Short Rib, Hat Yai Fried Chicken, Thai Fried rice prawns, Pad Thai tofu, Spicy Eggplant, Blue Rice & Fried egg. *** No Substitutions **
Little L A O Set with LOBSTER TOGO
***Limited*** Neua Num Tok rolls, Samosas, Egg rolls, Vegan fresh rolls, Papaya Salad, Panang Neua Short Rib, Hat Yai Fried Chicken, Thai Fried rice prawns, Whole Live Lobster Pad Thai, Spicy Eggplant, Blue Rice & Fried egg. *** No Substitutions **
