Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Express San Leandro
Starters
- Crispy Calamari$13.00
Curry battered Monterrey squid in spicy pepper served with cilantro lime dipping
- Crispy Egg Rolls$10.00
Egg rolls skin wrapped glass noodles, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Serve with sweet and sour sauce.
- Farmhouse Wings$12.00
Crispy organic wings served with crispy basil and chili plum sauce
- Fried Tofu$10.00
Crispy Tofu with sweet sour peanut sauce
- Crispy Pork Belly$12.00
Served with house tamarind roasted rice sauce
- Fries$9.00
Fresh cut with your choice garlic or truffle oil
- Roti Dip$13.00
Yellow Curry dipping sauce
- Crab Rangoon$12.00
- Roti Mataba$10.00
Thai Street Food
- Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Cage free egg, white onion, green onion, tomato, cilantro
- Pad Thai$14.00
Thin rice noodles, cage free egg, tamarind, bean sprouts, white onions, crispy shallots, chives, peanuts.
- Pad See You$14.00
Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, Asian broccoli
- Pad Kee Mow$14.00
SPICY! Flat rice noodles, garlic, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Thai basil
- Spicy Eggplant$14.00
Bell pepper, garlic, Thai basil
- Pad Ka Pow$14.00
Very popular Thai street food. Spicy!! Thai Basil, garlic fresh chili , bell pepper.
- Pra-Ram$14.00
Tofu with peanut sauce, mixed veggie. served with white rice
- Spicy Fried Rice$14.00
God mother sauce, cage free egg, onion, tomato, green onion, cilantro
- Fried Chicken Pad Thai$22.00
Pad Thai wrapped in egg, topped with Hat Yai fried chicken, bean sprouts, Chinese chive and peanuts