Far Out Food @ Americana Motor Hotel
Beverages
Canned Cocktails
- Mamitas Paloma$8.00
- Mamitas Lime$8.00
- Mamitas Mango$8.00
- Mamitas Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Mamitas Pineapple$8.00
- Zing Zang Bloody Mary$8.00
- Zing Zang Margarita$8.00
- Mad Tasty Yuzu Citrus CBD$8.00
- Mad Tasty Yuzu Grapefruit CBD$8.00
- June Shine Grapefruit Paloma$7.00
- June Shine Vodka Mule$7.00
- June Shine Mango Daydream$7.00
- June Shine Mai Tai$7.00
- June Shine Vodka Soda$7.00
- Long Drink$8.00
Canned Wine
Canned Beer
N/A Beverages
- Kombucha Strawberry$10.00
- Kombucha Lions Root$10.00
- La Croix Pamplemousse$4.00
- La Croix Blood Orange$4.00
- Citavo Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Citavo Orange Juice$5.00
- Citavo Apple juice$5.00
- Pathwater 16oz aluminum bottle$6.00
- Pathwater 20oz aluminum bottle$8.00
- Pathwater 20oz Sparkling Lemon Lime aluminum bottle$8.00
- Pathwater 20oz Sparkling Grapefruit Mango aluminum bottle$8.00
- Athletic Upside Dawn NA$7.00
- Athletic Lite NA$7.00
- Athletic Lemon Lime NA$7.00
- Ollipop Grape Soda$5.00
- Ollipop Tropical Punch$5.00
- Ollipop Vintage Soda$5.00
Canned Coffee + Energy
Retail
- Americana Deck of Cards$10.00
- Americana Trucker Hat$25.00
- Americana koozie$5.00
- Lauro Sparkling Prikly Pair$3.00
- First Aid Kit$15.00
- Tru Energy Drink$3.00
- Protein Power Ball$7.00
- Trail Mix$10.00
- Cactus Corn Popcorn$7.00
- Beef Jerky$12.00
- Freeze Dried Laffy Taffy$8.00
- Freeze Dried Skittles$8.00
- Freeze Dried Twinkie$6.00
- Freeze Dried Big Hunk$8.00
- Freeze Dried Chicosticks$6.00
- Grand Canyon Patches$5.00
- Route 66 Vintage Sign$11.00
- Astronaut Parking Only Sign$12.00
- National Geographic Flagstaff Map$19.00
- Glow in the Dark Compass$10.00
- Camping Hammock$25.00
- Collapsible Dog Bowl$4.00
- Pup Treats$5.00
- Grand Canyon Coloring Book$5.00
- Road Trip Journal + Activity Book$18.00
- Kids Road Trip Journal + Activity Book$10.00
- Paint by Number Kit$38.00
- Mysteries of the Universe Book$30.00
- Flagstaff History Books$30.00
- Kids Space Stickers (per sheet)$1.00
- Americana Mugs$8.00
- Americana Robe$80.00
- Aloe Sunscreen$18.00
- Americana Water Bottle$7.00
- Stickers$2.00
Far Out Food @ Americana Motor Hotel Location and Ordering Hours
(928) 833-3060
Closed • Opens Friday at 8:30AM