Farrelli's PIzza Hawks Prairie
Food
Appetizer
- Bread Stix$13.49
Served with marinara sauce and ranch dressing.
- Farrelli's Fire Stix$14.49
Bread Stix with a kick! We turn up the heat with jalapeño cream cheese, red pepper flakes and Fire Sauce. Served with bleu cheese & ranch dressing.
- Chicken Wings$16.99
Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
- Boneless Wings$15.99
Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping
- Meatballs Marinara$15.99
Traditional Italian meatballs topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella and provolone. Served with oven-baked bread.
- Pub Pretzels$13.99
Warm, soft pub pretzels topped with Everything Pizza seasoning, served with our White Cheddar Queso Dip.
- Gourmet Stuffed Mushrooms$14.99
Locally sourced white mushrooms stuffed with Italian fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella and a blend of herbs & spices. Served with oven-baked bread.
- Signature Tomato Soup
Roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, fresh cream and sweet basil. Served with oven-baked bread.
- Pork Sheet Pan Nachos Shareable$14.99
Topped with your choice of pork carnitas or chicken, bean sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, white cheddar queso, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream and fresh cilantro.
- Garlic Gorgonzola Artichoke Dip$14.49
- Burrata With Roasted Tomatoes$14.99
Salads
- Side House Salad$8.49
Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Side Caesar Salad$8.49
Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
- Side Dads Salad$9.49
Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.
- Lite Chop Chop$12.99
House mix dressing, fresh greens, roasted chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, tomatoes, green onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
- Lite Mama's Signature$13.99
Fresh romaine, roasted chicken breast, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, croutons, provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, fresh roma tomatoes and Mama’s blend of Caesar and balsamic dressings.
- Lite Chicken Raspberry Pecan$12.99
Spring greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, craisins, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, red apple wedges and raspberry vinaigrette.
- Lite Chicken Bacon Pineapple$12.99
Fresh romaine, oven-roasted chicken breast, pineapple, caramelized onions, crushed cashews and hot & crispy bacon, sweet honey mustard dressing and cheddar cheese.
- Entrée Chicken Bacon Pineapple$16.49
Hot & crispy bacon, oven-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, Dole pineapple tidbits, cashews and cheddar cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed with honey mustard dressing.
- Entrée Chicken Raspberry Pecan$16.49
Oven-roasted chicken breast, bleu cheese, craisins, candied pecans and red apple wedges on spring greens with a raspberry vinaigrette.
- Entrée Chop Chop$16.49
Chopped salami, oven-roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, Kalamata olives, provolone & mozzarella cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed in our House dressing.
- Entrée Mama's Signature$17.49
Oven-roasted chicken breast & fresh cut romaine tossed in our House dressing and topped with sundried tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, fresh grated Parmesan & seasoned croutons.
- Entrée House Salad$12.49
Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Entrée Caesar Salad$12.49
Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
- Entrée Dads Salad$13.49
Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.
- Family House Salad$15.99
Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.
- Family Caesar Salad$15.99
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
- Family Dads Salad$16.49
Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons. Served with ranch dressing.
Lunch Menu
Pasta
- Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Beecher's$18.99
Crispy bacon, sliced jalapeños and caramelized onions.
- Chicken Fettuccine Florentine$18.99
Fettuccine noodles tossed with house-made garlic alfredo sauce, minced garlic, mushrooms, spinach, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese.
- Florentine Beecher's$18.99
Oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, garlic, spinach and pesto
- Italian Mac & Cheese Beecher's$18.99
Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Fontanini cup & char spicy sausage, roasted red peppers and marinara sauce.
- Mac & Cheese Beecher's$16.99
Penne pasta with a hint of spice and a unique combination of Beecher’s signature Flagship and Just Jack cheeses.
- Ravioli Alfredo$17.99
Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with Fontanini cup & char spicy sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, green onions and alfredo sauce.
- Ravioli Bolognese$16.99
Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with our house-made sausage bolognese sauce.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.99
Spaghetti noodles tossed in our signature recipe sauce with a touch of cream, topped with fresh basil and three meatballs.
Calzone
- Cheesy Chicken Calzone$16.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses with bacon, green onion and minced garlic mixed in our ranch sauce with fresh basil.
- Meateater's Calzone$16.99
Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, mozzarella & provolone cheeses and marinara sauce.
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Big FAT Chocolate Cake$10.99
Six Layers of chocolate cake with creamy chocolate pudding like icing. Finished with choco cubes & ganache.
- Blueberry Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.99
The marriage of two great classics! Crème brûlée layered and mingled with the lightest of cheesecakes, hand-fired and topped with blueberry compote
Pizza
Personal Pizza
- Personal Create Your Own Pizza$13.49
Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Personal Blazin Buffalo Pizza$15.49
Herbed olive oil base topped with oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.
- Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.49
House buttermilk ranch base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- Personal Chicken Caprese$16.99
Pesto base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
- Personal Classic Cheese Pizza$13.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base, loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.
- Personal Deluxe Classic$15.49
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Personal Fawaiian$14.49
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple bits, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Personal Garlic Chicken Florentine$14.49
Garlic White Sauce Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, spinach, mushrooms and minced garlic.
- Personal James' Favorite$16.99
Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
- Personal Mama’s Mediterranean$15.49
Herbed olive oil base topped with spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.
- Personal Margherita$14.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.
- Personal Meateater$15.49
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Personal NW Traditional$16.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan.
- Personal Perfect Pepperoni Pizza$13.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
- Personal Spicy Aloha BBQ$16.99
House buttermilk ranch base topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.
- Personal The Double Whammy$16.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni and Fontanini cup & char sausage. Finished with fresh basil and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey!
- Personal Pizza Of The Month Chipotle Elote$16.99
Chipotle aioli base topped with oven-roasted chicken breast, diced tomatoes and whole kernel corn. Finished with queso fresco, fresh cilantro and a sprinkle of Tajín chili-lime seasoning!
12" Pizza
- 12" Half & Half$19.99
- 12" Create Your Own Pizza$19.99
Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 12" Blazin Buffalo Pizza$25.99
Herbed olive oil base topped with oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.99
House buttermilk ranch base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- 12" Chicken Caprese$26.99
Pesto base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
- 12" Classic Cheese Pizza$20.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base, loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.
- 12" Deluxe Classic$25.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 12" Fawaiian$21.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple bits, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 12" Garlic Chicken Florentine$21.99
Garlic White Sauce Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, spinach, mushrooms and minced garlic.
- 12" James' Favorite$26.99
Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
- 12" Mama’s Mediterranean$25.99
Herbed olive oil base topped with spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.
- 12" Margherita$23.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.
- 12" Meateater$25.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 12" NW Traditional$26.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan.
- 12" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza$20.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
- 12" Spicy Aloha BBQ$26.99
House buttermilk ranch base topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.
- 12" The Double Whammy$26.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni and Fontanini cup & char sausage. Finished with fresh basil and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey!
- 12" Pizza Of The Month Chipotle Elote$26.99
Chipotle aioli base topped with oven-roasted chicken breast, diced tomatoes and whole kernel corn. Finished with queso fresco, fresh cilantro and a sprinkle of Tajín chili-lime seasoning!
16" Pizza
- 16" Half & Half$28.99
- 16" Create Your Own Pizza$28.99
Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 16" Blazin Buffalo Pizza$33.99
Herbed olive oil base topped with oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$33.99
House buttermilk ranch base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- 16" Chicken Caprese$35.99
Pesto base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
- 16" Classic Cheese Pizza$29.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base, loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.
- 16" Deluxe Classic$33.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 16" Fawaiian$31.49
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple bits, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 16" Garlic Chicken Florentine$31.49
Garlic White Sauce Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, spinach, mushrooms and minced garlic.
- 16" James' Favorite$35.99
Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
- 16" Mama’s Mediterranean$33.99
Herbed olive oil base topped with spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.
- 16" Margherita$32.49
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.
- 16" Meateater$33.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- 16" NW Traditional$35.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan.
- 16" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza$29.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
- 16" Spicy Aloha BBQ$35.99
House buttermilk ranch base topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.
- 16" The Double Whammy$35.99
Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni and Fontanini cup & char sausage. Finished with fresh basil and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey!
- 16" Pizza Of The Month Chipotle Elote$35.99
Chipotle aioli base topped with oven-roasted chicken breast, diced tomatoes and whole kernel corn. Finished with queso fresco, fresh cilantro and a sprinkle of Tajín chili-lime seasoning!
Packages
Group Dining
A La Carte Add ons
- A La Carte Boneless Wings$50.00
- A La Carte Bread Sticks$40.00
- A La Carte Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$50.00
- A La Carte Chicken Wings$50.00
- A La Carte Family Caesar Salad$45.00
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
- A La Carte Family House Bowl$45.00
Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.
- A La Carte Fire Sticks$40.00
- A La Carte Mac n Cheese$50.00
- A La Carte Spaghetti & Meatballs$50.00
- A La Carte Stuffed Mushrooms$44.00
- A La Carte Meatballs$44.00
- A La Carte Chicken Bacon Pineapple Salad$55.00
- A La Carte Chicken Bacon Pineapple Salad$55.00
- A La Carte Chicken Raspberry Pecan$55.00
- A La Carte Chicken Raspberry Pecan$55.00
- A La Carte Chop Chop Salad$55.00
- A La Carte Chop Chop Salad$55.00
- A La Carte Mama's Signature$55.00
- A La Carte Mama's Signature$55.00
- A La Carte Dad's Salad$55.00
- A La Carte Dad's Salad$55.00