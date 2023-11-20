Farsi - Sandy Springs
Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Mezzed$9.00Out of stock
Cheese, Red pepper, olives
- Kibbeh$9.00Out of stock
Ground beef, bulgur, onions
- Garlic Shrimp$11.00Out of stock
Shrimp, garlic, butter
- Mushroom$9.00Out of stock
Murshrooms, Alfredo, Parsley
- Kasha Bademjan$7.99
Eggplant, curd, mint, onion
- Labneh$6.99
Strained greek yogurt with fresh dill
- Hummus$6.99
Ground chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and olive oil
- Falafel (3 Pieces)$12.00
Ground chickpeas with house salad. Served with tzatziki sauce
- Dolmeh$9.00Out of stock
Grape leaves, rice, almond, raisins
- Babaganoush$9.00Out of stock
Eggplant, black pepper, tahini, and garlic
- Marmara$9.00Out of stock
Fandogh, garlic, olive oil, red pepper
- Mast khiyar$6.99
Entrées
- Rima Wings$24.99
Jumbo grilled wings, marinated with lemon, lime and saffron
- Beyti kabob$24.00Out of stock
Seasoned ground lamb and beef wrapped in a yufka bread
- Grilled Shrimp$28.99
Juicy grilled shrimp basted in our house seasoning
- Grilled Salmon$28.99
Salmon filet marinated in house special seasoning
- Beef Soltani$32.99
One beef sirloin skewer and one koobideh kabab skewer
- Koobideh Kabob$24.99
Two skewers of prime ground brisket
- Chicken Soltani$31.99
One chicken breast skewer and koobideh kabob skewer, basmati rice, and saffron
- Chenjeh Kebab$28.99
Prime beef sirloin, saffron marinade, basmati rice with saffron
- Lamb Chops$38.99
Premium lamb rack with special house seasoning
- Chicken Kebab$24.99
Chicken breast marinated with saffron
- Lamb shank$27.99
Seasoned lamb shank, with Himalayan and pepper, bagali polo with saffron.
- Pita Tacos$8.00
Soups & Salads
- Rima Salad$10.00Out of stock
Mix Spring, feta cheese, figs, tomato, cranberries, walnuts
- Chicken Soup$10.00Out of stock
Classic homemade chicken soup prepared with tender chicken, heavy cream, and aromatic herbs
- Tomato Soup$9.00Out of stock
Fresh Tomato, butter, mozzarella cheese
- Tabbouleh Salad$9.00
Bulgur,Parsley, cucumber, onion, tomato, and lemon
- Greek Salad$9.00Out of stock
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese, olives and red cabbage
- Shirazi Salad$9.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, and mint
- Lentil Soup$7.99
Lentils, vegetables, and flavorful spices
- Arugula Salad$10.00Out of stock
Baby arugula, walnuts, cranberries, tomatoes, parmesan cheese
- Watermelon Salad$9.99
Fresh watermelon, feta cheese, mint, and walnuts.
- Kiki salad$8.99
Arugula, diced cranberries, peach, feta cheese, and almonds.
Dessert
Pastas
- Chicken Pasta$24.00Out of stock
Pasta with our seasoned chicken, your choice of Alfredo sauce or tomato sauce
- Shrimp Pasta$26.00Out of stock
Pasta with our seasoned shrimp, your choice of Alfredo sauce or tomato sauce
- Grilled Salmon Pasta$27.00Out of stock
Pasta with our seasoned salmon, your choice of Alfredo sauce or tomato sauce
Sides
Fruit Platter
Family Platter
Beverage
Cocktails - House Specialty
- Candy Apple$17.00
Crown apple, butter scotch liquor, fresh lemon, fresh lime, Carmel rim, gold sugar flakes, apple garnish
- Farsi Mezzi$17.00
Conejos Mezcal, watermelon pucker, lemon juice, lime juice, agave, st. germaine, watermelon garnish
- Perfect Peach$17.00
Captain Morgan white rum, mint leaves, lime slices, peach schnapps, simple syrup, dry ice
- What's Up Buttercup$17.00
Tito's, butterscotch liqueur, espresso mix, Kahlua, dry ice
- The Have it Your Way-- Repo$17.00
Casa repo, red vermouth, lime juice, blackberry syrup, triple sec OR Bourbon, red vermouth, lime juice, blackberry syrup, triple sec
- Boozy Dream$17.00
Hennessy, Ginger liqueur, lemon juice, peach syrup
- Grapefruit Refresher$17.00
Don Julio blanco, triple sec, Germaine, pink grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, splash of soda, dry ice
- Cucumber Chill$17.00
Hendrick's Gin, Muddled Cucumber slices, St. Germaine, Fresh lime juice, simple syrup, splash of soda, dry ice
- Garden Fairy$18.00
Casa Blanco, st. germaine, pack of sweet matcha, lime juice, agave, muddled cucumber, cucumber garnish, sprinkle gold edible glitter
- The Have it Your way-- Bourbon$17.00
Wine
- Moscato Glass$11.00
- Prosecco Glass$12.00
- 2021 J.Lohr Paso Robles Merlot Glass$13.00
- 2021 J.Lohr Paso Robles Merlot Bottle$35.00
- 2022 Boen Pinot Noir Glass$17.00
- 2022 Boen Pinot Noir Bottle$55.00
- 2021 Banfi Centine Toscana Pinot Grigio Glass$10.00
- 2021 Banfi Centine Toscana Pinot Grigio Bottle$35.00
- 2020 Boen Chardonnay Glass$13.00
- 2020 Boen Chardonnay Bottle$45.00
- 2023 Saint Clair Sauvignon Blank Glass$17.00
- 2023 Saint Clair Sauvignon Blank Bottle$50.00
- 2020 Louis Jdot Glass$14.00
- 2020 Louis Jdot Bottle$35.00
Spirits BTL
- Don Anejo$300.00
- Don Repo$270.00
- Crown Apple$200.00
- Crown Royal$200.00
- Jamison$185.00
- Don Julio Blanco$250.00
- Teremana Blanco$185.00
- Dusse$275.00
- Grey Goose$200.00
- Casa Anejo$400.00
- Casa Repo$350.00
- Casa Blanco$300.00
- Remy$295.00
- Hennessy$265.00
- Herradura Silver$220.00
- Jack Honey$180.00
- Jack Daniels$180.00
- Herradura Repo$235.00
- Herradura Anejo$250.00
- Titos$130.00
- Azul$700.00
- 1942$750.00
- Hennessy V.S$300.00
- Hennessy V.S.O.P$400.00
- Hennessy X.O$800.00
- D'ussé$300.00
- D'ussé X.O$800.00
- Remy Martin V.S.O.P$350.00
- Rémy Martin 1738$350.00
- Rémy Martin X.O$550.00
- Louis XIII$900.00
- Deleon Silver$300.00
- Deleon Reposado$350.00
- Deleon Añejo$350.00
- Don Julio Silver$300.00
- Don Julio Reposado$350.00
- Don Julio Añejo$350.00
- Don Julio 1942$900.00
- Patron Silver$300.00
- Patron Reposado$350.00
- Patron Añejo$350.00
- Don Fulano Imperial$700.00
- Herradura Silver$300.00
- Herradura Reposado$350.00
- Herradura Añejo$400.00
- Casamigos Silver$300.00
- Casamigos Reposado$350.00
- Casamigos Añejo$350.00
- Clase Azul Silver$400.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$600.00
- Clase Azul Añejo
- Cincoro Silver$650.00
- Cincoro Reposado$750.00
- Cincoro Añejo$800.00
- Crown Royal$300.00
- Crown Apple$300.00
- Basil Hayden$300.00
- Bookers$450.00
- Bulleit$300.00
- Bulleit Rye$300.00
- Knob Creek$300.00
- Knob Creek Rye$300.00
- Jack Daniel's$300.00
- Jack Daniel's Honey$300.00
- Woodinville$200.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$900.00
- Ciroc$250.00
- Ketel One$300.00
- Belvedere$300.00
- Grey Goose$300.00
- Black Label$300.00
- Gold Label Reserve$400.00
- Blue Label
- Glenlivet 12Yr$300.00
- Glenlivet 15Yr$350.00
- Glenlivet 18Yr$400.00
- Glenlivet 21Yr
- Macallan 12Yr$300.00
- Macallan 18Yr
- Glenfiddich 12Yr$250.00
- Glenfiddich 18Yr$400.00
- Chivas 12Yr$250.00
- Chivas 18Yr$400.00
- Chivas 25Yr
- Hendrick's$300.00
- Tanqueray$250.00
Drinks
Shots
- Henderson$14.00
- Mercer n Prince$14.00
- Elijah Craig$13.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Blue Label$40.00
- Remy 1738$35.00
- Dusse XO$40.00
- Remy XO$50.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- 1942$50.00
- Azul$50.00
- Teremana$14.00
- Dusse$14.00
- Herradura Repo$14.00
- Herradura Blanco$13.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Jack Honey$12.00
- Jack Daniel$12.00
- Hennessy$14.00
- Remy$14.00
- Casa Anejo$18.00
- Casa Repo$16.00
- Casa Blanco$14.00
- Don Anejo$18.00
- Don Repo$16.00
- Don Silver$14.00
- Titos$12.00
- Crown Apple$14.00
- Crown Royal$14.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Imperial Whiskey$12.00
- Dewars 12$14.00
- Glenlevit 12$14.00
- Red Label$13.00
- captain morgan$12.00
- prossecco glass$12.00
- cincoro$35.00
- Patron$14.00