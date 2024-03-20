Faso Taste 2263 Broadway
DRINKS
HOT BEVERAGES
- Drip Coffee$1.50+
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00
1/2 drip coffee x 1/2 milk
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$3.50
espresso shot x hot water
- Macchiato$3.25
espresso shot x milk
- Cortado$4.00
espresso shot x milk
- Cappuccino$4.00
espresso shot x milk
- Latte$4.50+
espresso shot x milk
- Mocha$5.00+
espresso shot x hot choco x milk
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
choco x milk
- Matcha Latte$4.00+
- Golden Latte$3.50+
Turmeric
- Dirty Chai$5.00+
chai syrup x espresso
- Chai Latte$4.00+
chai syrup
- Tea$2.50
- COFFEE BAG #300 G$18.00
COLD BEVERAGES
JUICE - SMOOTHIES
- Matchalicious$7.00
banana, blueberries, honey, matcha & milk
- Wake me up$7.00
banana, oat, espresso, honey & milk
- Golden Spirit$7.00
banana, turmeric, strawberries & milk
- Fresh Orange Juice 12 Oz$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice 12 oz$5.00
- Citrus Squeeze 12 oz$5.00
1/2 Oj , 1/2 grapefruit , lemon juice
- Kido$7.00
strawberries , non-fat yogurt, ice & honey
- Apple Juice 12 oz$5.00
SANDWICHES - WRAPS & BURGER
SANDWICHES - SALADS - WRAPS & BURGER
- Chicken Salad Brioche$9.00
toasted brioche, celery, pistachios, scallions, apple , turmeric seasoning.
- Croque Madame$12.00
sourdough, ,ham, gruyere cheese, bechamel & sunny side up egg
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
chicken , parmesan cheese , lettuce ,home fries & caesar dressing
- Croque Monsieur$10.00
sourdough, ham, gruyere cheese & béchamel sauce
- Smashed Avocado Toast$10.00
7 grain , arugula salad, tomato & avocado
- Bacon - eggs & cheese$7.00
bacon, eggs & cheese
- Sausage , eggs & cheese$7.00
sausage, eggs & cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$7.50
eggs, onions, sausage, tomato salsa, home fries & jack cheese.
- Eggs & Cheese$5.75
- Toasted bagel
- Turkey Bacon Eggs & Cheese$7.00
- Classic Blt$7.00
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on focaccia
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$10.00
cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, capers, smoked salmon on everything bagel served with mixed green
- Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
- Salmon Brioche$10.00
toasted brioche, smoked salmon, herb ricotta cheese, onions, cucumber & harissa
- Panini Capresse$8.00
on focaccia with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula, olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- Hummus & Avocado$8.00
hard-boiled egg, arugula & extra virgin olive oil on focaccia
- Avocado eggs & Cheese Brioche$7.00
avocado , eggs, cheese, on brioche