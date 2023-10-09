Fast Break Grille 740 Hwy 20 South
Breakfast
OMELETS
BREAKFAST PLATES
Hammer Down
Your choice of six bacon, six sausage links, two sausage patties, a generous portion of hickory smoked ham, or 9oz ground beef patty. Served with three large eggs any style, hash browns with your choice of toast or house made biscuits.
Semi Pro
Your choice of one slice of ham, one sausage patty, four sausage links, four slices of bacon or one ground beef patty. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns and your choice of toast or house made biscuit.
Local Yokel
Your choice of half of a ham steak, two sausage links, or two slices of bacon. Served with hash browns, one egg cooked to your liking, and your choice of toast or house made biscuit.
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak smothered in sausage or country - style gravy served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or house made biscuit.
RubberNecker
Two eggs any style severed with hash browns and your choice of two pieces of toast.
Breakfast Steak
8 oz Choice steak cooked to your liking served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and toast or house made biscuit.
Single Meat FastBreak Burrito
A 14 inch flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilis, tomato, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and melted with peperjack cheese
Three Meat Fastbreak Burrito
A 14 inch flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilis, tomato, bacon, sausage, ham and then melted pepperjack cheese
Biscuit & Gravy (Full)
2homemade buttermilk biscuits smotherd in country or sausage gravy
Biscuit & Gravy (half)
1 homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in country or sausage gravy
Fast Breakfast Sandwich
PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST
Two Pancakes
Two pancakes only.
Single Pancake Combo
One pancake served with (two) sausage links, or (two) bacon slices, and (one) egg.
Double Pancake Combo
Two pancakes served with (two) sausage links, or (two) bacon slices, and (one) egg
Two French Toast
Two pieces of french toast only.
Three French Toast
Three pieces of french toast only.
Double French Toast Combo
2 slices of French toast with 2 slices of bacon, or 2 sausage links and a single egg cooked to preference.
BREAKFAST SIDES
Lunch
Burgers
Burger
Hamburger comes with tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.
Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty with melted cheese, tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hamburger patty with melted swiss cheese, two pieces of bacon, tomato, pickle, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.
Blue Cheese Burger
Hamburger patty with melted blue cheese, two pieces of bacon, tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.
Chili Cheese Burger
Hamburger patty has melted shredded Monterey Jack Cheese with house made chili and diced onions on a toasted bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty comes with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, pickle, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Double hamburger patty with double the cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.
Salads
Garden Salad
Salad blend with cucumber, carrots, tomato, and croutons
Chef Salad
Salad blend with diced ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, and sliced egg.
Cobb Salad
Salad blend with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, turkey, mushroom, tomato, and sliced egg.
Chicken Salad
Salad blend with grilled or crispy chicken, tomato, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
Dressing on the side
Extra Dressing
Soups
Friday - Clam Chowder
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chili cup
Chili Bowl
Split Pea Soup CUP
Split Pea Soup BOWL
Tomato Basil CUP
Tomato Basil BOWL
Broccoli Cheddar CUP
Broccoli Cheddar BOWL
Loaded Potato CUP
Loaded Potato BOWL
French Onion CUP
French Onion BOWL
Sides
Entrees
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
8 oz of popcorn shrimp served with fries and coleslaw.
Finger Steak Basket
8 oz steak fingers served with fries or tater tots
Chicken Strip Basket
Four chicken strips served with fries and coleslaw.
Fish and Chips Basket
Two breaded cod filets served with fries and coleslaw.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with french fries.
Cold Roast Beef, Ham, or Turkey Sandwich
Your choice of deli meat piled high on your choice of bread served with tomato and lettuce. Comes with your choice of sides.
Beefeater Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, and horseradish mayo on grilled sourdough bread with a side of french fries.
BLT
Four slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted bread of your choice with a side of french fries.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef on a french roll. Served with Au Jus and a side of fries.
Patty Melt on Rye
A 1/3 lb patty with grilled onions on rye bread served with a side of fries.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted bread with a side of fries.
Dinner
Full plates
The Big Slab
Chicken fried steak lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, smothered with sausage or country gravy.
Thumber
Salisbury Steak – Seasoned fresh ground beef grilled with sautéed mushrooms and onions, covered with brown gravy.
The Trucker
8 oz. Choice Top sirloin steak cooked to your liking.
Keying Up
(Six) butterfly prawns panko breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.
Hot Roast Beef
Your choice of hot turkey or roast beef served on Texas toast with mashed potatoes and gravy. Soup or salad included.