FAS Cafe By Wally
Sandwiches
- Chipotle Cheese Steak$11.00
Steak, Caramelized Onion, Sweet Peppers, Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Ranch on Pressed Hoagie
- Fresh Prince$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Pesto & Balsamic Glaze on Pressed Hoagie
- Roman Empire$10.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet Peppers, Mayo, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar & Oregano on Pressed Hoagie
- Palm City Club$10.00
Oven Roasted Turkey,Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo on Pressed Hoagie
Salads
- Southern Charm$11.00
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Homemade Garlic-Herb Crouton, Cucumber & Tomato w/ Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- Sweet Caroline$11.00
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Cranberry, Candied Walnut, Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber & Balsamic Dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Homemade Garlic-Herb Crouton, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing