Fat Al's Burgers 3715 Madison Rd
Burgers
Steakhouse Burger
- Fat Al
Our heft patty topped with 2 jumbo chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, Fat Al's Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun.$16.00
- Hungover
Farm-fresh fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese with red pepper bacon jam on a brioche bun.$14.00
- PBJ
Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy peanut butter, raspberry preserves, American Cheese on a brioche bun$14.00
- Black and Blue AKA Funky Fromage
Fried onion ring, blue cheese slice, garlic aioli on a brioche bun$14.00
Chicken
Sandwich
Tenders
Fries
Specialty
- Pardon our Poutine Fry
Our house poutine gravy drizzled over white cheddar cheese curds and topped with sweet pickles$7.00
- Buffa-LOADED Fry
Fried chicken, house cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, wing sauce and house made ranch dressing$7.00
- Coney Chili Cheese Fry
Our top secrete Cincinnati chili, mustard, onion and topped with a mountain of cheddar cheese$7.00
- Peace + Love + Philly Fry
Philly shaved steak, our house cheese sauce and fried onions$7.00
- Bacon CheeseBurgher Fry
Smash burger, house cheese sauce, bacon and your choice of toppings$7.00