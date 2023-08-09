Popular Items

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp Plate

$14.98

1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

Tuesday Snow Crab & Shrimp

$45.00


Boiled

1/4 lb Boiled Shrimp Plate

$10.00

1/4 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes , corn, sausage and egg

1 lb Boiled Shrimp Plate

$24.98

1 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp Only

$10.00

1/2 pound of shrimp only

1 lb Boiled Shrimp Only

$20.00

1 pound of shrimp only

Fried

1/4 lb Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.98

1/4 pound of shrimp with one side

1/2 lb Fried Shrimp Plate

$18.98

1/2 pound of shrimp with two sides

1 lb Fried Shrimp Plate

$29.98

1 pound of shrimp with two sides

Fried Fish Plate

$16.98

Two Filets with two sides

Fried Fish & Shrimp Plate

$22.98

Two filets, 8 shrimp with two sides

1/2 Fried Shrimp Only

$14.00

1/2 pound shrimp only

1 lb Fried Shrimp Only

$26.00

1 pound of shrimp only

Fried Fish Filet

$4.25

Chicken

Chicken Wings

$13.98

7 wings with two sides

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.98

4 tenders with two sides

Wings & Fried Shrimp

$18.98

Single Wing

$1.35

1 wing only

Single Tender

$1.35

1 tender only

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

6 nuggets with one side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

2 tenders with one side

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.50

6 mini corndogs with one side

Kids Chicken Wings

$8.50

4 wings with one side

Kids Boiled Shrimp

$9.00

1/4 pound of shrimp with LCB sides

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.50

1/4 pound of shrimp with one side

Kids Fried Fish

$9.50

1 filet with one side

Snow Crab

Single Snow Crab Cluster Only

$10.00

1 snow crab cluster only

1 lb Snow Crab Only

$30.00

1 pound of snow crab only

Single Snow Crab Cluster & Shrimp Plate

$22.00

1 cluster, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

1 lb Snow Crab Plate

$38.00

1 pound of snow crab with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

1 lb Snow Crab & Shrimp Plate

$48.00

1 pound of snow crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

1 lb Snow Crab & Fried Shrimp Plate

$50.00

1 pound of snow crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

Dungeness Crab

Single Dungeness Crab Cluster Only

$12.00

1 dungeness crab cluster

1 lb Dungeness Crab Only

$36.00

1 pound of dungeness crab only

Single Dungeness Cluster & Shrimp Plate

$27.00

1 cluster, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage, and egg

1 lb Dungeness Crab Plate

$44.00

1 pound of dungeness crab with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

1 lb Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Plate

$54.00

1 pound of dungeness crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

1 lb Dungeness Crab & Fried Shrip Plate

$56.00

1 pound of dungeness crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage, and egg

Daily Specials / Seasonal

Monday Fried Shrimp

$15.98

Wednesday Wing & Shrimp

$15.98

Thursday Snowcrab

$35.00

Friday Fried Fish

$13.98

Gator Tail

$13.98

Soft Shell Crab

$6.98

Soft Shell Plate

$23.98

Sides

LCB Sides

$7.95

boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg

French Fries

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Baked Beans

$2.95

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.95

Boiled Potatoes

$2.95

Corn

$2.95

Sausage

$2.95

Egg

$2.95

Sauce

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Mild Butter

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Jar of Garlic Butter

$13.00

Jar of Mild Butter

$13.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Un- Sweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Hi-C

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75