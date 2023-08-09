FAT & FINE CRAB SHACK 3300 Norwich Street
Boiled
1/4 lb Boiled Shrimp Plate
1/4 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes , corn, sausage and egg
1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp Plate
1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
1 lb Boiled Shrimp Plate
1 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp Only
1/2 pound of shrimp only
1 lb Boiled Shrimp Only
1 pound of shrimp only
Fried
1/4 lb Fried Shrimp Plate
1/4 pound of shrimp with one side
1/2 lb Fried Shrimp Plate
1/2 pound of shrimp with two sides
1 lb Fried Shrimp Plate
1 pound of shrimp with two sides
Fried Fish Plate
Two Filets with two sides
Fried Fish & Shrimp Plate
Two filets, 8 shrimp with two sides
1/2 Fried Shrimp Only
1/2 pound shrimp only
1 lb Fried Shrimp Only
1 pound of shrimp only
Fried Fish Filet
Chicken
Kids
Kids Chicken Nuggets
6 nuggets with one side
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 tenders with one side
Kids Mini Corndogs
6 mini corndogs with one side
Kids Chicken Wings
4 wings with one side
Kids Boiled Shrimp
1/4 pound of shrimp with LCB sides
Kids Fried Shrimp
1/4 pound of shrimp with one side
Kids Fried Fish
1 filet with one side
Snow Crab
Single Snow Crab Cluster Only
1 snow crab cluster only
1 lb Snow Crab Only
1 pound of snow crab only
Single Snow Crab Cluster & Shrimp Plate
1 cluster, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
1 lb Snow Crab Plate
1 pound of snow crab with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
1 lb Snow Crab & Shrimp Plate
1 pound of snow crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
1 lb Snow Crab & Fried Shrimp Plate
1 pound of snow crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
Dungeness Crab
Single Dungeness Crab Cluster Only
1 dungeness crab cluster
1 lb Dungeness Crab Only
1 pound of dungeness crab only
Single Dungeness Cluster & Shrimp Plate
1 cluster, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage, and egg
1 lb Dungeness Crab Plate
1 pound of dungeness crab with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
1 lb Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Plate
1 pound of dungeness crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage and egg
1 lb Dungeness Crab & Fried Shrip Plate
1 pound of dungeness crab, 1/2 pound of shrimp with boiled potatoes, corn, sausage, and egg