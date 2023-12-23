Welcome to the Fat Belly Pizza Family! More
Fat Belly Pizza NEW
Pizza
Create Your Own
Specialty Pizzas
- 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$14.99+
- 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO$14.99+
- Supreme Pizza$14.99+
- Deluxe Pizza$14.99+
- Philly Steak Pizza$14.99+
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99+
- Fire In The Hole$14.99+
- "The Veg" Veggie Pizza$14.99+
- Philly Chicken Pizza$14.99+
- Porky Pickle Pizza$14.99+
- Taco Pizza$14.99+
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99+
- Meatball Pizza$14.99+
- The Loaded Pizza$14.99+
- "The Fredo" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$14.99+
- Spinach Chicken Feta Pizza$14.99+
- Gyro Pizza$14.99+
- "CBR" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.99+
- The BLT Pizza$14.99+
- Chicken Parm Pizza$14.99+
- "The Meat Sweats" Meat Lovers$14.99+
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99+
- The Bamtastic$14.99+
- The Big Popper$14.99+
- Chili Cheeseburger Pizza$14.99+
- Frito Pie Pizza$14.99+
- Spaghetti and Meatball Pizza$14.99+
- The Chicken Bleus$14.99+
- The Hawaiian$14.99+
Flat Bread Gyro Pizza
Food
Appetizers
- A Little Snacky Snack$6.99
3 mozzarella sticks, 3 boneless nuggets, 3 mac bites
- Bag of Chips$1.00
- Bam's Bacon Roll$9.99
- Belly "BAKED" Fries$7.99
- Bread Bites$5.99
- Cheesy Bread$9.99+
- Free Bread
Limit one per order. Order Two and only One will Arrive! These are doughy balls covered in Garlic butter, Parmesan, and Italian Seasoning.
- Loaded Mushrooms$8.99
- Mac Bites$7.99
Fried mac and cheese bites
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.99
- Pizza Poppers$9.99
- Polpettos (Meatballs)$7.49
- The Pepperoni Roll$9.99
- Bonus Special Appetizer$10.99
Calzone
Subs
Salads
Wings
Pasta
Something Different
...On the Sweeter Side
- Slice N.Y. Cheesecake$4.50
- Cinnamon Bites$6.49
- Icing$1.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)$5.99
- Dessert Pizza$9.49+
- Carry-Out Cookies (2)$1.00
Not Eligible for Delivery
- Blue Bell Cups 3oz$1.49
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie (6)$5.99
- Blue Bell Pints$3.59
- Candice's Chocolate Cookies (6)$5.99
- Blue Bell Ice Cream Sandwich$1.59
- Krunch Bar$1.39
Drinks
- 2 Liter$3.50
- 20 oz Bottles$2.60
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Organic Juice Box$0.95
- Powerade 20oz$2.50
- Gold Peak Tea$2.50
- Pure Leaf Sweet Black Tea$2.50
- Gatorade$2.50
- G FUEL 16oz$2.89
- Black Rifle Coffee 11oz$2.99
- V8 Energy 8oz$1.69
- New York Seltzers$1.99
- V-8 12oz$1.89
- Liquid Death$2.59
- Shine Water 16.9oz$2.79
- Perrier Sparkling Water$1.75
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.50
- 16 oz Bang (Copy)$2.59
Sides
- Chips$1.00
- Side of Pizza Sauce$1.00
- Side of Alfredo Sauce$1.00
- Side of Ranch$1.00
- Side of Garlic Butter$1.00
- Side of BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Side of Taco Sauce$1.00
- Side of Buffalo$1.00
- Side of Blue Cheese$1.00
- Side of Italian Dressing$1.00
- Side of French Dressing$1.00
- Side of Thousand Island$1.00
- Side of Balsamic Vinagarette$1.00
- Side of Pesto$1.00
- Side Of Anchovies$1.00
- Side Of Sour Cream$1.00
- Parmesan Cheese
- Crushed Red Pepper
- Large Dough Ball$5.99
- Side of Jalapeño$1.00
- Side of Hot Sauce$1.00
- Side of Icing$1.00
- Side of Green Peppers$1.00
- Side of Pineapple$1.00
- Side of Tomato$1.00
- Side of Onion$1.00
- Side of Olives$1.00
- Banana Pepper$1.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
Napkins and Plates
Pita Pie
SPECIALS/COUPONS
- Carry-Out Special$10.99
Not eligible for Delivery
- 14" Pizza with Wings Special$28.99
- The Whats for Dinner Special$28.99
- Single Topping Carry-Out$8.99
Not eligible for Delivery
- The Fully Loaded$30.99
- The Six Pack$55.99
- Triple Play- 20" X-Large$59.99
- Primo Supremo$28.99
- The Whats for Dinner Deluxe$30.99
- XL Pizza and Wings Special$35.99
- The Triple Play - 14" Large$30.99
- The Triple Play - 10" Small$22.99
- 8" and a Drink$7.99
Saturday's 2x Specialty
SPECIALS/COUPONS (Copy)
Fat Belly Pizza NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(719) 576-7070
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM