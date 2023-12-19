Fat Boy's Pizza - KATY KATY, TX
Drinks
N/A Bev
Draft Beer
Food
Pizza
- Slice - Original Cheese$6.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
- Slice - Pepperoni$7.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
- Slice - The Meats$8.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
- Slice - The Fat Boy$8.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
- Slice - Tomato & Basil$7.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
- Slice - BBQ Chicken$8.99
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
- Slice - The Veggies$7.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
- Slice - The Skinny Boy$8.99
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
- Slice - Buffalo Chicken$8.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
- Halal Pepp Slice$8.99
- Slice Ranch Hand$9.99
- Slice Truffle Shuffle$7.99
- 16 Inch - Original Cheese$17.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
- 16 Inch - Pepperoni$19.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
- 16 Inch - The Meats$26.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
- 16 Inch - The Fat Boy$26.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
- 16 Inch - Tomato & Basil$21.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
- 16 Inch - BBQ Chicken$21.99
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
- 16 Inch - Buffalo Chicken$21.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
- 16 Inch - The Veggies$21.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
- 16 Inch - Half & Half
- 16 Inch - The Skinny Boy$26.99
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
- 16 Inch- Halal Beef Pepp$21.99
- 16 inch Truffle Shuffle$21.99
- 16 in Ranch Hand$26.99
- 30 Inch - Original Cheese$36.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
- 30 Inch - Pepperoni$39.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
- 30 Inch - The Meats$49.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
- 30 Inch - The Fat Boy$49.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
- 30 Inch - The Trinity$41.99Out of stock
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.
- 30 Inch - Tomato & Basil$41.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
- 30 Inch - BBQ Chicken$41.99
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
- 30 Inch - Buffalo Chicken$41.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
- 30 Inch - The Veggies$41.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
- 30 Inch - The Skinny Boy$49.99
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
- 30 Inch - Half & Half
- 30 Inch - HOG$49.99Out of stock
Our HOG is a whole new take on a Barbecue Pizza. We make our own smoky HOG sauce and add cheddar and mozzarella cheese, slow cooked pulled pork, hand cut red onions, pickled jalapeños and top it off with Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.
- 30-Inch Halal Beef Pepp$42.99
- 30 in Truffle Shuffle$41.99
- 30 in Ranch Hand$49.99
- Gluten Free - Original Cheese$14.49
Our 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
- Gluten Free - Pepperoni$15.49
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni and served on our 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
- Gluten Free - The Meats$17.49
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
- Gluten Free - The Fat Boy$17.49
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
- Gluten Free - Tomato & Basil$15.49
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
- Gluten Free - BBQ Chicken$15.49
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
- Gluten Free - Buffalo Chicken$15.49
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce on 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
- Gluten Free - The Veggies$15.49
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives served on a 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
- Gluten Free - The Skinny Boy$17.49
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
- Gluten Free - Half & Half
- Gluten Free Ranch Hand$17.49
- Gluten Free Truffle Shuffle$15.49
Favorites
- Mozzarella Logs$10.49
4 oversized, lightly breaded and fried mozzarella cheese logs, served with a side of warm marinara.
- Large Loaded Waffle Fries$11.99
12 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
- Waffle Fries Basket$4.99
Generous portion pf our seasoned waffle fries served with ketchup
- Small Loaded Waffle Fries$6.99
6 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
- Stromboli$10.49
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Red Onion rolled up in our house made dough, served with a warm side of our homemade Marinara. *This item cannot be modified.
- Crispy Calamari$12.99
- Monkey Bread$7.99
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$10.49
- Extra Bread for Spinach Dip$0.49
Wings
Garden
Sweets
- 6 Baked Dessert Knots$5.99Out of stock
Our fresh baked knots are covered with brown sugar, butter, topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with vanilla, ricotta icing
- 2 Dessert Knots$1.99Out of stock
Our fresh baked knots are covered with brown sugar, butter, topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with vanilla, ricotta icing
- Fat Yay's$3.99
- Root Beer Float$6.99
- Coke Float$6.99
- Cinnamon Roll$5.99
- Choc Chip Cookie Cake$4.99+
- Chocolate Shake$8.99
- Vanilla Shake$8.99
- Strawberry Shake$8.99
- Oreo Shake$8.99
Lunch Specials
Extra Sauces
- Extra Fat Boy's Sauce$0.79
- Extra Ranch$0.49
- Extra Bleu Cheese$0.49
- Extra Feta Vinaigrette$0.49
- Extra Caesar$0.49
- Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.49
- Extra BBQ$0.49
- Extra Honey Garlic$0.49
- Extra Sweet Thai$0.49
- Extra Buffalo Sauce$0.49
- Extra Pizza Sauce$0.49
- Extra Tuscan Italian Dressing$0.49
- Extra Creole Mustard$0.49
- Extra Garlic Butter$0.49
- HOT Honey Drizzle$0.99+